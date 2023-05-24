Aberdeen boss Barry Robson’s pride as players secure return to Europe

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson hailed his side as they secured qualification for Europe with a 3-0 victory against St Mirren at Pittodrie.

A Leighton Clarkson free kick and a double from captain Graeme Shinnie gave the Dons the win with the three points securing a third-place finish.

The win, coupled with Hearts’ 2-2 draw with Rangers at Ibrox, means the Dons are four points clear of the Jambos with one game remaining and the Dons know they will be guaranteed European football until Christmas if Celtic win the Scottish Cup final on June 3.

Robson said: “The most important thing is how proud we are of the players. They were outstanding out there tonight.

“The pleasing part for myself, Steve Agnew and Liam Fox, is when they want to be aggressive and get after teams you saw how well structured we were and St Mirren couldn’t cope.”

On the return to Europe, Robson added: “We need to find out where we’re going to be. We need to wait for another game to be played first.

“We’re up to third and I’m sure you guys will be back next year when we lose a few games having a pop with me so I should enjoy it.”

Praise for Dons skipper Shinnie

Robson had praise in particular for returning captain Shinnie, who capped his return from a four-match suspension with two goals.

The Dons boss said: “He played a captain’s role. It’s why we took him back and why I made him captain.

“He loves the club and he wants to be here. He has great attitude, drive and enthusiasm and that’s what I really like about him.

“If you do the other side better than the other team you have a chance of being successful and he brings that enthusiasm.”

Robson pleased to repay Dons board’s backing

Robson was also pleased to reward his chairman Dave Cormack and the board for giving him the chance to manage the team by delivering a return to Europe.

He joked: “It was a decent interview but they took their time didn’t they?

“The chairman, Stewart Milne and Steven Gunn, I’ve known them for a long time. These people live for the football club and love the football club.

“They get stick but they want the club to do well. It’s pleasing for them and it’s good for the club as well.

“Most importantly the fans want to be in Europe. I’ve not heard Pittodrie like this for a long time.

“That’s what happens when the players take the fans. The fans then take the players.

“When you work as hard as the players have done, that’s what an Aberdeen fan wants.”

Miovski injury marrs crucial victory

The victory for the Dons was marred however by an injury to striker Bojan Miovski.

The North Macedonian was stretchered off in the first half following a challenge from St Mirren’s Thierry Small.

Small was sent-off following a VAR review of the challenge after referee Don Robertson had initially brandished a yellow card.

Robson confirmed there was no break but the severity of the injury is not yet known.

The Dons boss said: “He’s had an x-ray and I know it’s clear but we don’t know about the ligaments.

“He won’t make the weekend and he has some really important World Cup qualifiers coming up. I don’t know if he is going to make them either.”

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson had no complaints about Small’s dismissal.

He said: “We were masters of our downfall. It was a fantastic free-kick to give them the lead and then a red card from a rash decision gives us an uphill battle.

“Collectively we didn’t make the right decisions for that first 30-minute period.

“It is a red card. It looked a clear red card to me.

“He is an 18-year-old kid. He is going to be a very good player. He made a rash decision and he has been punished for it.

“It was not the only reason why we lost the game.”