Aberdeen look set to confirm signing of Leighton Clarkson later today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen look set to confirm signing of Leighton Clarkson later today

The Dons have won the race to land the 21-year-old playmaker, who was on loan at Pittodrie last season, from Liverpool.

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen look set to confirm the signing of midfielder Leighton Clarkson from Liverpool later today.

The 21-year-old playmaker had a sparkling campaign on loan at Pittodrie last season, and a permanent deal for the midfielder was one of the Dons’ priorities as Barry Robson rebuilds his squad for the demands of both domestic and European group stage football next season.

Although the Reds have had a broad agreement in place with Liverpool to sign Clarkson – who has one year left on his Anfield deal – for weeks, the player was keen to take his time in deciding his next move, with interest also coming from the English Championship and League One side Reading.

But the lure of Continental action, with the Dons guaranteed a place in next term’s Europa League or Europa Conference League groups, appears to have proved too much for Clarkson to resist.

It is understood Aberdeen chiefs are hopeful his switch to Pittodrie on a permanent basis will be finalised and then announced on Thursday.

Clarkson has arrived in the Granite City after a summer holiday which included visits to both Mykonos, Greece, and Ibiza.

Leighton Clarkson, left, in action for Aberdeen against Hibs. Image: SNS

It is still unclear how long Clarkson’s Aberdeen contract will run for, but it is expected to be significant. Or whether the signing will represent a record signing for the Dons – although it is likely to have taken a sizeable outlay to secure him from Premier League giants Liverpool.

What is also unclear is what leverage the terms of Aberdeen’s deal to sell right-back Calvin Ramsay to the Merseyside outfit last summer gave Reds chiefs while negotiating  the terms of the agreement to secure Clarkson on a long-term basis.

The Pittodrie club’s previous record signing was the £1 million they paid to sign Paul Bernard from Oldham Athletic in 1995, but this mark could be under threat.

Clarkson’s Dons loan impact makes him top transfer target

Aberdeen fans will be delighted the club have managed to land a talent like Clarkson, who scored six goals and laid on nine assists is his 38 appearances for the Dons during the 2022/23 season on his way to being named the Reds’ Young Player of the Year.

The Clitheroe-raised midfield maestro’s goals last term were generally spectacular strikes and pinpoint free-kicks, while his incisive passing and link-up play with forwards Duk and Bojan Miovski will have supporters licking their lips for the season ahead under Robson.

Clarkson netted a lovely free-kick to open the scoring for Aberdeen in their 3-0 win over St Mirren at Pittodrie in the penultimate game of the Premiership campaign – the victory which secured third place and, ultimately, qualification for a return to Continental competition.

Leighton Clarkson’s free-kick goal for Aberdeen against St Mirren which helped seal the Dons’ return to Europe. Image: SNS.

Clarkson previously started a Champions League game for Liverpool in 2020, and will have the chance to experience European action once again when he lines up for Robson’s side in their Europa League play-off round tie, which is set to be played in late August.

Aberdeen target Leighton Clarkson’s ‘huge’ footballing talent obvious at age five – ‘The free-kicks, vision and passing have always been there’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

River Dee.
Unique 24-hour River Dee fishing marathon cancelled due to recent weather
View of Braeriach, the third highest mountain in Britain in the sunshine.
UK's highest trees found growing on Highland Munros offer hope for woodland restoration
Lochaber (red and white) head the Mowi National Division. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Top-of-the-table showdown as promotion-chasers Lochaber and Kilmallie meet in Mowi National Division
Ross Draper will play and manage League Two side Elgin City. Image: SNS Group
Ross Draper won't be rushed in Elgin City rebuild
Leighton Clarkson, who has now joined Aberdeen permanently. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Aberdeen board should be applauded for Leighton Clarkson transfer coup
James & George Collie Solcitors, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
'Smoking gun': Embezzlement trial hears of 'damning' paperwork found in solicitor's desk
Leighton Clarkson during his loan spell at Aberdeen. He has now returned permanently. Image: SNS.
Some of Aberdeen's biggest transfer fees - as Reds make BIG financial commitment on…
Aberdeen City Council Co-leader Councillor Ian Yuill with pupils from Hannover Primary School enjoying Clean Air Day with street entertainers the Hedge Men.
Aberdeen pupils awarded top prizes for 'engaging' environmental artworks for Clean Air Day
GMB general-secretary Gary Smith during a recent visit to Aberdeen.
GMB boss slams SNP over oil and gas 'hypocrisy'
Fraserburgh Post Office.
Shock and concern as Fraserburgh Post Office earmarked for closure