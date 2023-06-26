Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack pays tribute to friend, mentor and confidante Craig Brown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack pays tribute to friend, mentor and confidante Craig Brown

Dons chairman and predecessor Stewart Milne remember former Aberdeen and Scotland manager following his death at 82.

By Paul Third
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeff Holmes/Shutterstock (10370215ag) Kilmarnock v Aberdeen. former scotland manager Craig Brown Kilmarnock v Aberdeen, Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership football, Scotland, UK - 24 Aug 2019
Former Scotland and Aberdeen manager Craig Brown. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has hailed former Dons boss Craig Brown as a friend, mentor and confidante.

Legendary former Scotland boss Brown has died at the 82 of following an illness.

He was manager for 113 games at Pittodrie but has been part of the club for the past 13 years.

Cormack said: “Since 2010 Craig performed the roles of manager, director, and ambassador at Aberdeen FC. Craig was a friend to all of us at the club, and a mentor and confidante to many.

“He was one of those rare individuals who was not only effective at what he did but universally loved by all who got to know him.

“A gentleman who loved his family, friends, and football. Personally, I’ll always be grateful for the support and encouragement he gave me as chairman, and I’ll miss his legendary stories that made all of us laugh.

“Sincere condolences to his family and friends from everyone at Aberdeen FC.”

‘I feel grateful that he played such an important part in my life’

Craig Brown with assistant Archie Knox, right, at their unveiling at Aberdeen in 2010.

Former chairman Stewart Milne, who brought Brown to Pittodrie from Motherwell in 2010, added his own tribute in describing his gratitude to the legendary Scottish football figure.

Milne said: “Craig was a very special individual. He always had time for people and if there was any way in which he could help them inevitably he was there with an abundance of support and guidance.

“I very much enjoyed working with him, first as a manager, then as a board member, and in recent years as an ambassador for the club.

“One thing is for certain, AFC could not have had a better ambassador than Craig.

“During our time working together Craig become a close friend.

“He always had a story or two to tell, and I often became the butt of some of these stories, but he always meant it in a friendly way, I think!

“Craig was a successful manager of Scotland, and a number of top clubs and he will be remembered in a very positive light by thousands.

“He will be sadly missed by many, and I feel grateful that he played such an important part in my life.”

 

A life in pictures: Former Aberdeen and Scotland manager Craig Brown

More from Press and Journal

Former Scotland and Aberdeen manager Craig Brown. Image: Shutterstock
Man's body found in Aberdeen high rise flat as person arrested
Former Scotland and Aberdeen manager Craig Brown. Image: Shutterstock
A life in pictures: Former Aberdeen and Scotland manager Craig Brown
Former Scotland and Aberdeen manager Craig Brown. Image: Shutterstock
Looking to the future at Sauchentree
Former Scotland and Aberdeen manager Craig Brown. Image: Shutterstock
Former Scotland and Aberdeen manager Craig Brown dies aged 82
Former Scotland and Aberdeen manager Craig Brown. Image: Shutterstock
Scotland under-21 left-back Josh Reid returns to Ross County on three-year deal
Former Scotland and Aberdeen manager Craig Brown. Image: Shutterstock
Changing and improving at Auchernack
Former Scotland and Aberdeen manager Craig Brown. Image: Shutterstock
Scottish and UK governments 'hiding' behind one another says NFUS chief
Former Scotland and Aberdeen manager Craig Brown. Image: Shutterstock
Reducing feed costs on farm
Former Scotland and Aberdeen manager Craig Brown. Image: Shutterstock
Central Belt farmer wins Asda steak competition
Former Scotland and Aberdeen manager Craig Brown. Image: Shutterstock
Agriculture needs rewarded says former NFUS chief