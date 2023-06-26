Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack pays tribute to friend, mentor and confidante Craig Brown

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has hailed former Dons boss Craig Brown as a friend, mentor and confidante.

Legendary former Scotland boss Brown has died at the 82 of following an illness.

He was manager for 113 games at Pittodrie but has been part of the club for the past 13 years.

Cormack said: “Since 2010 Craig performed the roles of manager, director, and ambassador at Aberdeen FC. Craig was a friend to all of us at the club, and a mentor and confidante to many.

“He was one of those rare individuals who was not only effective at what he did but universally loved by all who got to know him.

“A gentleman who loved his family, friends, and football. Personally, I’ll always be grateful for the support and encouragement he gave me as chairman, and I’ll miss his legendary stories that made all of us laugh.

“Sincere condolences to his family and friends from everyone at Aberdeen FC.”

‘I feel grateful that he played such an important part in my life’

Former chairman Stewart Milne, who brought Brown to Pittodrie from Motherwell in 2010, added his own tribute in describing his gratitude to the legendary Scottish football figure.

Milne said: “Craig was a very special individual. He always had time for people and if there was any way in which he could help them inevitably he was there with an abundance of support and guidance.

“I very much enjoyed working with him, first as a manager, then as a board member, and in recent years as an ambassador for the club.

“One thing is for certain, AFC could not have had a better ambassador than Craig.

“During our time working together Craig become a close friend.

“He always had a story or two to tell, and I often became the butt of some of these stories, but he always meant it in a friendly way, I think!

“Craig was a successful manager of Scotland, and a number of top clubs and he will be remembered in a very positive light by thousands.

“He will be sadly missed by many, and I feel grateful that he played such an important part in my life.”