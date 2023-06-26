Man’s body found in Aberdeen high rise flat as person arrested

A person has been arrested following the discovery of a body in a high rise flat in Aberdeen city centre.

Police were called to Marischal Court at around 1:20am this morning, where a man was pronounced dead.

Officers remain at the scene.

Residents were not allowed to leave their homes during the night.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 1.20am on Monday, June 26, 2023, we received a report of the body of a man found within a property in Marischal Court, Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The circumstances around the death are being investigated.”