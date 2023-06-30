Aberdeen to kick-off 202324 Premiership campaign at Livingston on August 5

Aberdeen will kick-off the new Premiership season with an away trip to Livingston on Saturday, August 5.

Barry Robson’s squad will then host defending Premiership champions Celtic on August 12 at Pittodrie.

The Don’s first clash against Rangers is a trip to Ibrox on September 30.

Aberdeen face back-to-back Premiership games against Celtic and Rangers twice during the upcoming Premiership season.

The Dons will face Celtic at Parkhead on November 11 with their next league match at home to Rangers on November 25.

Aberdeen also face an Old Firm double header within five days in February.

They host Celtic on Saturday, February 3 before travelling to Ibrox to face Rangers on Wednesday February 7.

Aberdeen have landed two home games during the Christmas period.

The Reds welcome Dundee to Pittodrie on Saturday, December 23 before a home clash with Motherwell on Wednesday, December 27.

However Aberdeen are away from home in the first game of 2024, travelling to Ross County on Tuesday, January 2.

Aberdeen’s Premiership fixtures

AUGUST

5 – Livingston (a)

12 – Celtic (h)

26 – St Mirren (a)

SEPTEMBER

2 – Hibernian (h)

16 – Heart of Midlothian (a)

23 -Ross County (h)

30 – Rangers (a)

OCTOBER

7 – St Johnstone (h)

21 – Dundee (h)

28 – Kilmarnock (a)

NOVEMBER

1 – Motherwell (a)

4 – Livingston (h)

11 – Celtic (a)

25 – Rangers (h)

DECEMBER

2 – Hibs (a)

6 – Kilmarnock (h)

9 – Heart of Midlothian (h)

16 – St Johnstone (a)

23 – Dundee (a)

27 – Motherwell (h)

30 – St Mirren (h)

JANUARY

2 – Ross County (a)

Winter break – January 3-19

27 – Heart of Midlothian (a)

FEBRUARY

3 – Celtic (h)

7 – Rangers (a)

17 – Hibernian (h)

24 – Kilmarnock (a)

28 – St. Johnstone (h)

MARCH

2 – St Mirren (a)

16 – Motherwell (a)

30 – Ross County (h)

APRIL

6 – Livingston (a)

13 – Dundee (h)

27 – Post -split match one

MAY

4 – Post-split match two

11 – Post-split match three

15 – Post-split match four

18 – Post-split match five