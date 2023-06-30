Former loan star Danny Ward says Aberdeen were ‘heading towards’ the Premiership title in 2015-16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former loan star Danny Ward says Aberdeen were ‘heading towards’ the Premiership title in 2015-16

Aberdeen were level on points with Celtic when keeper Danny Ward was recalled early from his loan spell by Liverpool in January 2016 - the Dons would finish 15 points behind title winners Celtic.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen keeper Danny Ward in action against Kairat Almaty in the Europa League qualifiers. Image: SNS.
Former loan keeper Danny Ward believes Aberdeen were heading towards Premiership title glory in the 2015-16 season.

Wales international Ward was secured by then Dons boss Derek McInnes on a season long loan from Liverpool.

In the 2015-16 season the Dons raced to a sensational start by winning their opening eight Premiership games.

The Dons have not won the league title since 1985 – but Ward reckons McInnes’ side were on coarse to end that long drought.

Aberdeen were level on points with Celtic at the top of the Premiership table at the turn of that year, although the Hoops had two games in hand.

Ward says he “gave everything” during the loan spell to help the title push.

However Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp recalled Ward, now at Leicester City, from his season long loan spell on January 11.

Aberdeen would eventually finish runners-up to title winners Celtic, 15 points behind the Parkhead side.

Keeper Danny Ward in action for Aberdeen against Celtic during his loan spell from Liverpool. Image: SNS

Speaking to Parimatch, Ward said: “I was part of a team there at the time where we were heading towards a title.

“We’d set records with clean sheets.

“We did really well. We won the first eight games of the season and we were top of the league.

“So, it sort of it felt right for me and I really chucked myself in.

“I gave my everything up there and loved it.”

<br />Danny Ward in action for Aberdeen against Shkendija. Image: SNS

Aberdeen ‘helped me grow’

After winning the opening eight games of the 2015-16 season Aberdeen held a five point advantage over second placed Celtic.

That sensational winning streak included a 2-1 defeat of Celtic at Parkhead on September 12.

Ward made his Aberdeen debut in a 1-1 draw with KF Shkëndija in Macedonia in the Europa League first qualifying round.

The Dons would knock-out KF Shkëndija on the away goal rule after drawing 0-0 in the return leg at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen also progressed at the expense of HNK Rijeka having won 3-0 in Croatia before drawing 2-2 in the Granite City.

However they were knocked out at the third qualifying round stage by Kairat Almaty of Kazakhstan.

The Reds lost 2-1 away from home and then drew 1-1 at Pittodrie, to exit 3-2 on aggregate.

Capped 32 times Ward played for Wales in every game of the Euro 2020 finals and also featured in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

He believes Aberdeen got him ready for big game atmosphere and pressures.

Danny Ward in action for Aberdeen against Celtic. Image: SNS

The 30-year-old said: “The big thing I went up there for was the football.

“It exposed me to playing away at Celtic and these big games.

“It’s an amazing place that helped me grow as a player 100%, but also as a person because I was far away from my comfort zone at home.”

Raiding Liverpool for loan stars

The loan deal for Ward is not the only time Aberdeen have looked towards Anfield.

Aberdeen have raided Anfield twice in the last year to secure loan signings with defender Rhys Williams recently secured for the season.

Last summer Aberdeen landed Leighton Clarkson on loan from Liverpool.

After a superb campaign Clarkson recently penned a four-year permanent contract with Aberdeen.

Aberdeen have forged a strong relationship with six time European champions Liverpool recently.

Last summer right-back Calvin Ramsay transferred to the Anfield club from the Dons for a club record transfer fee.

Rhys Williams was secured by Aberdeen on a season long loan from Liverpool. Image: SNS

Ward said: “I didn’t know too much about the club to be honest.

“All I knew was it was a big club in Scotland, and then when you get up there, Aberdeen is so far away from everywhere else in Scotland.

“But it was amazing.

“Then you realise how big the club is, and they were brilliant with me.

“The manager up there was fantastic in terms of letting me have days off to fly back because I was still only 21 or 22, I was only a young lad.”

