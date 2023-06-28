Aberdeen loan signing Rhys Williams hailed an ‘incredible player’ by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Aberdeen loan signing Rhys Williams was hailed by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as an “incredible player” who played a key role in helping the Anfield club reach the 2022 Champions League final.

A centre-back with Champions League experience, Williams has been secured on a season-long loan deal by the Dons from the six-time European champions.

The defender is Aberdeen’s second signing today (Wednesday) having already secured Graeme Shinnie on a three-year deal from Wigan Athletic.

Williams’ arrival represents the second successive summer Aberdeen have raided Liverpool for a signing having landed Leighton Clarkson on loan last year.

Dons boss Barry Robson will be hopeful the 22-year-old makes as big an impact at Pittodrie as Clarkson did.

Clarkson was a key star in the run to finishing third in the Premiership and recently signed a four-year permanent contract with Aberdeen.

But who is Liverpool defender Williams?

The 6ft 5in the centre-back has previously been hailed as the next Virgil van Dijk.

He has made 19 appearances, 15 starts for Liverpool – all in the injury ravaged 2020-21 campaign.

During that season Williams featured in all six of Liverpool’s Champions League group-stage fixtures against Ajax, Midtjylland and Atalanta.

Having been recalled at the turn of the year from a loan spell at Blackpool the defender was an unused substitute in Liverpool’s 1-0 Champions League loss at Real Madrid in March.

Key role in Champions League qualification

In August 2021 Williams signed a five-year contract extension tying him to Liverpool until summer 2026.

Williams racked up a string of starts in the second half of the 2020-21 season due a defensive injury crisis at Anfield.

The Reds had lost van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip to long-term injuries and on-loan Ozan Kabak missed the final stages of the campaign.

Williams and fellow Academy graduate Nathaniel Phillips forged a strong centre-back partnership that was key to Liverpool finishing the season with a 10-game unbeaten run.

With Williams at the back Liverpool won their all six of their Premier League games of the season.

That late surge in form moved Liverpool up the table to secure a third-placed Premier League finish and Champions League qualification.

Liverpool would go on to reach the 2022 final, losing 1-0 to Real Madrid in Paris.

Klopp hails Williams as ‘incredible’

After winning the Champions League semi-final against Villarreal one of the first people Liverpool boss messaged was Williams.

Klopp thanked Williams for his role in securing qualification for the Champions League and starting the road to the final.

Klopp said: “I messaged Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips because we wouldn’t be there (Champions League final) without them.

“I remember the final game of last season and they left the pitch with bandaged heads, cuts on their faces, and that was really a symbol for the whole period.

“We had no centre-halves, had to play midfielders in the last line, then had to use other players in midfield and nothing worked really.

“In the end, we played with two incredible players – Rhys and Nat – but we couldn’t use them earlier because they needed time to adapt.

“So, yes, there was a bit of a point to prove and I’m really happy that the boys did that.”

Playing alongside Virgil van Dijk

Commanding centre-back Williams joined Liverpool’s Youth Academy in 2011.

He rose up through the ranks to become a senior figure at youth level and then a key player of the club’s under-23 side.

Williams signed his first professional contract in February 2019.

In the same season, the defender was a member of Liverpool’s FA Youth Cup-winning squad, with the trophy secured after a penalty shootout defeat of Manchester City.

Williams trained with the first team alongside van Dijk and gained valuable knowledge and experience from the Dutch international, regarded as one of the best defenders in world football.

At 19, Williams made his Liverpool first team debut in a 7-2 Carbao Cup defeat of Lincoln City, starting alongside van Dijk at the back.

Williams then switched partners as Fabinho replaced the Dutchman at half-time.

A week later Williams again started alongside van Dijk in the Carabao Cup against Arsenal.

The game was tied at 0-0 after extra-time before Arsenal won on penalties.

Williams played for the entire 120 minutes.

The influence of Dutch international

The Dons loan defender explained the impact van Dijk has had on his career.

Williams said: “You can see why he’s the best in the world.

“He talked to me constantly as he knew I was young and was nervous.

“I’ve never felt more secure next to someone than playing with Virg.

“He’s a player I’ve been watching and admiring from where I’ve been playing since he cam to the club.

“He makes everything seem so easy and he helps everyone else around him with his voice and his instructions.

“It was a privilege to play alongside him and hopefully I can keep doing that in the future”

‘He looks like the next van Dijk’

Just weeks after his first team debut Williams came off the bench to help Liverpool secure a 1-0 Champions League defeat of Ajax in Amsterdam.

He would go on to play in all six Champions League group games.

Williams started home (2-0 loss) and away (5-0 win) against Atalanta and also started against Ajax at Anfield (1-0 win).

In December 2020 the defender made his Premier League debut in the 2-1 win over Tottenham.

Williams has not played for the Liverpool first team since the 2020-21 season and has had loan spells at Swansea and Blackpool.

He spent the first half of last season at Championship Blackpool before being recalled to Anfield.

Prior to his first team breakthrough Williams spent the 2019-20 season on loan at National League North club Kidderminster Harriers.

He played in every game until the season was shut down in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kidderminster boss Russell Penn compared him to Dutch star van Dijk.

Penn said: “He looks the part; he looks like the next (Virgil) van Dijk.

“We definitely knew he had something in football terms straight away because of his ability on the ball, his composure at his age.”