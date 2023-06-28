Aberdeen loan signing Rhys Williams hailed an ‘incredible player’ by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen loan signing Rhys Williams hailed an ‘incredible player’ by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss said Aberdeen loan signing Williams played a key role in the Anfield club reaching last year's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen target Rhys Williams
Aberdeen target Rhys Williams had a spell on loan at Blackpool last season. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen loan signing Rhys Williams was hailed by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as an “incredible player” who played a key role in helping the Anfield club reach the 2022 Champions League final.

A centre-back with Champions League experience, Williams has  been secured on a season-long loan deal by the Dons from the six-time European champions.

The defender is Aberdeen’s second signing today (Wednesday) having already secured Graeme Shinnie on a three-year deal from Wigan Athletic.

Williams’ arrival represents the second successive summer Aberdeen have raided Liverpool for a signing having landed Leighton Clarkson on loan last year.

Dons boss Barry Robson will be hopeful the 22-year-old makes as big an impact at Pittodrie as Clarkson did.

Clarkson was a key star in the run to finishing third in the Premiership and recently signed a four-year permanent contract with Aberdeen.

But who is Liverpool defender Williams?

Liverpool defender Rhys Williams prior to a friendly against Crystal Palace National Stadium, Singapore. Image: Shutterstock.

The 6ft 5in the centre-back has previously been hailed as the next Virgil van Dijk.

He has made 19 appearances, 15 starts for Liverpool – all in the injury ravaged 2020-21 campaign.

During that season Williams featured in all six of Liverpool’s Champions League group-stage fixtures against Ajax, Midtjylland and Atalanta.

Having been recalled at the turn of the year from a loan spell at Blackpool the defender was an unused substitute in Liverpool’s 1-0 Champions League loss at Real Madrid in March.

Leighton Clarkson signing a permanent deal with Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen FC.

Key role in Champions League qualification

In August 2021 Williams signed a five-year contract extension tying him to Liverpool until summer 2026.

Williams racked up a string of starts in the second half of the 2020-21 season due a defensive injury crisis at Anfield.

The Reds had lost van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip to long-term injuries and on-loan Ozan Kabak missed the final stages of the campaign.

Williams and fellow Academy graduate Nathaniel Phillips forged a strong centre-back partnership that was key to Liverpool finishing the season with a 10-game unbeaten run.

With Williams at the back Liverpool won their all six of their Premier League games of the season.

That late surge in form moved Liverpool up the table to secure a third-placed Premier League finish and Champions League qualification.

Liverpool would go on to reach the 2022 final, losing 1-0 to Real Madrid in Paris.

Klopp hails Williams as ‘incredible’

After winning the Champions League semi-final against Villarreal one of the first people Liverpool boss messaged was Williams.

Klopp thanked Williams for his role in securing qualification for the Champions League and starting the road to the final.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hailed Aberdeen loan star Rhys Williams as an ‘incredible player’. Image: PA

Klopp said: “I messaged Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips because we wouldn’t be there (Champions League final) without them.

“I remember the final game of last season and they left the pitch with bandaged heads,  cuts on their faces, and that was really a symbol for the whole period.

“We had no centre-halves, had to play midfielders in the last line, then had to use other players in midfield and nothing worked really.

“In the end, we played with two incredible players – Rhys and Nat – but we couldn’t use them earlier because they needed time to adapt.

“So, yes, there was a bit of a point to prove and I’m really happy that the boys did that.”

Playing alongside Virgil van Dijk

Commanding centre-back Williams joined Liverpool’s Youth Academy in 2011.

He rose up through the ranks to become a senior figure at youth level and then a key player of the club’s under-23 side.

Williams signed  his first professional contract in February 2019.

In the same season, the defender was a member of Liverpool’s FA Youth Cup-winning squad, with the trophy secured after a penalty shootout defeat of Manchester City.

Williams trained with the first team alongside van Dijk and gained valuable knowledge and experience from the Dutch international, regarded as one of the best defenders in world football.

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk during a Premier League match at Goodison Park.

At 19, Williams made his Liverpool first team debut in a 7-2 Carbao Cup defeat of Lincoln City, starting alongside van Dijk at the back.

Williams then switched partners as Fabinho replaced the Dutchman at half-time.

A week later Williams again started alongside van Dijk in the Carabao Cup against Arsenal.

The game was tied at 0-0 after extra-time before Arsenal won on penalties.

Williams played for the entire 120 minutes.

The influence of Dutch international

The Dons loan defender explained the impact van Dijk has had on his career.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool celebrates scoring his side’s first goal to make the score 1-0 against Wolves in March 2023. Image: Shutterstock.

Williams said: “You can see why he’s the best in the world.

“He talked to me constantly as he knew I was young and was nervous.

“I’ve never felt more secure next to someone than playing with Virg.

“He’s a player I’ve been watching and admiring from where I’ve been playing since he cam to the club.

“He makes everything seem so easy and he helps everyone else around him with his voice and his instructions.

“It was a privilege to play alongside him and hopefully I can keep doing that in the future”

‘He looks like the next van Dijk’

Just weeks after his first team debut Williams came off the bench to help Liverpool secure a 1-0 Champions League defeat of Ajax in Amsterdam.

He would go on to play in all six Champions League group games.

Williams started home (2-0 loss) and away (5-0 win) against Atalanta and also started against Ajax at Anfield (1-0 win).

In December 2020 the defender made his Premier League debut in the 2-1 win over Tottenham.

Williams has not played for the Liverpool first team since the 2020-21 season and has had loan spells at Swansea and Blackpool.

He spent the first half of last season at Championship Blackpool before being recalled to Anfield.

Prior to his first team breakthrough Williams spent the 2019-20 season on loan at National League North club Kidderminster Harriers.

He played in every game until the season was shut down in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kidderminster boss Russell Penn compared him to Dutch star van Dijk.

Penn said: “He looks the part; he looks like the next (Virgil) van Dijk.

“We definitely knew he had something in football terms straight away because of his ability on the ball, his composure at his age.”

More from Press and Journal

Breaking news image.
A90 at St Fergus closed in both directions due to crash
One of the Big Hop Trail sculptures at Castlegate
Gallery: Big Hop Trail sculptures start springing up across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
Stormzy referred to Shetland in his new song. Image: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire
Stormzy stirs up controversy after referencing 'the Shetlands' in new song
BRANCHING OUT TO HELP: From left, Andrew Connon of NFU Scotland; David Mackay of Soil Association Scotland; Deputy First Minister Shona Robison; and Alastair Seaman of Woodland Trust Scotland.
New measures to boost agroforestry
Thomas Moradpour and Caspar MacRae at Glenmorangie.
Boss of Glenmorangie and Ardbeg whiskies heads for the bubbly
Martin Wiseman, Deacon of the Aberdeen Weaver Incorporation, Elaine Gowans, Head of Fashion & Textiles at Gray's, Josie Steed, senior lecturer at Gray's, and Philip Sainsbury, Deacon of the Aberdeen Tailors Incorporation.
Gray's lecturers break 500-year barrier to become first females to join Burgess of Trades…
Portrait picture of Elizabeth Watson smiling at camera set against green background.
Neighbours pay tribute to 'hard working' woman found dead in Peterhead home
Richard Hay with his son Aksel.
Emotional 200-mile walk for Shetland father pay tribute to seven-year-old son
Liam Harvey in action for Aberdeen B against Arbroath. Image: Scott Baxter/DCT Media
Elgin City close in on Aberdeen striker Liam Harvey and ex-Dundee United defender Nathan…
Aberdeen target Graeme Shinnie celebrating after scoring to make it 2-against St Mirren.
Graeme Shinnie aims to lift silverware as Aberdeen captain after signing three-year contract