Aberdeen boss Barry Robson outlines what he wants from squad rebuild

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has outlined what he aims to deliver with his summer squad rebuild.

Work is already well under way on constructing a squad to compete for success on domestic and European fronts next season.

Robson says he is determined to build a team Aberdeen supporters can be proud of.

He also aims to deliver a team to excite supporters and get them “on the edge of their seats.”

Another fundamental trait in signing targets for Robson is a willingness to “give everything for the club.”

Robson has already secured Leighton Clarkson, Nicky Devlin and Ester Sokler with many more signings to come in a summer overhaul.

Aberdeen have targeted a summer swoop for Croatian attacking midfielder Tonio Teklic.

The Dons are also closing in on signing a centre-back after pulling the plug on a bid to land Dutch defender Jay Idzes.

Robson said: “I know what I want to do and I know how I am going to do it.

“I am going to put a team on the pitch that the fans can be proud of.

“We are going to work hard, try to win games and get the fans on the edge of their seats.”

Aberdeen target Croatian star Teklic

Robson has already secured the marquee signing of former England U20 international Clarkson, 21, from Liverpool.

Aberdeen beat off competition from a number of English Championship clubs, including Coventry City, to sign Clarkson on a four-year deal.

Right-back Devlin, 29, penned a two-year contract as a free agent after his deal with Livingston ended.

Striker Ester Sokler, 24, was secured on a three-year deal from Slovenian club Radomlje.

The Dons reportedly paid between £250,000 and £350,000 to secure former Slovenia U21 international Sokler.

Aberdeen are understood to be leading the race to sign former Croatian U21 international Teklic.

The midfielder has a year left on his contract at Croatian top flight club NK Varazdin.

However Teklic is understood to have informed Varazdin he wants to leave the club this summer.

Rather than risk losing him for a cut prize fee in January or nothing when his contract expires, Varazdin will look to cash in during the current window.

Robson moves centre-back focus

Aberdeen have also pulled the plug on a bid to sign Dutch centre-back Idzes.

A deal was offered weeks ago to the 23-year-old who is now a free agent having left Go Ahead Eagles following the expiration of his contract.

However Idzes’ hesitancy to commit to the offer prompted the Dons to end their interest in the defender and move on to other centre-back targets.

It is understood Aberdeen hope to confirm a defensive signing imminently.

‘The right people with the right mindset’

Robson also wants to secure Graeme Shinnie on a permanent contract this summer.

Shinnie captained the Dons to a third-placed finish last season whilst on loan from Wigan Athletic.

Robson made Shinnie the club captain when he took over the managerial role after Jim Goodwin was sacked in January.

Shinnie, 31, has made no secret of the fact he wants to return to Pittodrie this summer.

The Aberdonian has a year left on his deal with Wigan who were recently relegated to League One.

Aberdeen have offered a three-year contract to the midfielder and it is understood Wigan are open to selling the Scotland international.

However it would take a six-figure sum to secure Shinnie’s Pittodrie return.

Robson said: “For me it is getting the right people in with the right mindset who want to win and want to perform.

“Players who want to run, work hard and who are humble and will give everything for the club.”