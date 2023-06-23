Aberdeen boss Barry Robson outlines what he wants from squad rebuild

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson outlines what he wants from squad rebuild

Leighton Clarkson, Ester Sokler and Nicky Devlin have already been signed this summer with many more to come during a busy transfer window.

By Sean Wallace
Barry Robson standing in front of the Aberdeen badge at the club's Cormack Park training ground. Photo SNS
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at the club's Cormack Park training facility. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has outlined what he aims to deliver with his summer squad rebuild.

Work is already well under way on constructing a squad to compete for success on domestic and European fronts next season.

Robson says he is determined to build a team Aberdeen supporters can be proud of.

He also aims to deliver a team to excite supporters and get them “on the edge of their seats.”

Another fundamental trait in signing targets for Robson is a willingness to “give everything for the club.”

Robson has already secured Leighton Clarkson, Nicky Devlin and Ester Sokler with many more signings to come in a summer overhaul.

Aberdeen have targeted a summer swoop for Croatian attacking midfielder Tonio Teklic.

The Dons are also closing in on signing a centre-back after pulling the plug on a bid to land Dutch defender Jay Idzes.

Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic. Image: Hajduk Split.

Robson said: “I know what I want to do and I know how I am going to do it.

“I am going to put a team on the pitch that the fans can be proud of.

“We are going to work hard, try to win games and get the fans on the edge of their seats.”

Aberdeen target Croatian star Teklic

Robson has already secured the marquee signing of former England U20 international Clarkson, 21, from Liverpool.

Aberdeen beat off competition from a number of English Championship clubs, including Coventry City, to sign Clarkson on a four-year deal.

Right-back Devlin, 29, penned a two-year contract as a free agent after his deal with Livingston ended.

Striker Ester Sokler, 24, was secured on a three-year deal from Slovenian club Radomlje.

The Dons reportedly paid between £250,000 and £350,000 to secure former Slovenia U21 international Sokler.

New Aberdeen signing Ester Sokler. Image: Aberdeen FC.

Aberdeen are understood to be leading the race to sign former Croatian U21 international Teklic.

The midfielder has a year left on his contract at Croatian top flight club NK Varazdin.

However Teklic is understood to have informed Varazdin he wants to leave the club this summer.

Rather than risk losing him for a cut prize fee in January or nothing when his contract expires, Varazdin will look to cash in during the current window.

Robson moves centre-back focus

Aberdeen have also pulled the plug on a bid to sign Dutch centre-back Idzes.

A deal was offered weeks ago to the 23-year-old who is now a free agent having left Go Ahead Eagles following the expiration of his contract.

Jay Idzes on the pitch.
Jay Idzes in action for Go Ahead Eagles against SC Heerenveen. Image: Shutterstock.

However Idzes’ hesitancy to commit to the offer prompted the Dons to end their interest in the defender and move on to other centre-back targets.

It is understood Aberdeen hope to confirm a defensive signing imminently.

‘The right people with the right mindset’

Robson also wants to secure Graeme Shinnie on a permanent contract this summer.

Shinnie captained the Dons to a third-placed finish last season whilst on loan from Wigan Athletic.

Robson made Shinnie the club captain when he took over the managerial role after Jim Goodwin was sacked in January.

Shinnie, 31, has made no secret of the fact he wants to return to Pittodrie this summer.

Aberdeen target Graeme Shinnie celebrating after scoring to make it 2-against St Mirren.
Aberdeen target Graeme Shinnie celebrating after scoring to make it 2-against St Mirren. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The Aberdonian has a year left on his deal with Wigan who were recently relegated to League One.

Aberdeen have offered a three-year contract to the midfielder and it is understood Wigan are open to selling the Scotland international.

However it would take a six-figure sum to secure Shinnie’s Pittodrie return.

Graeme Shinnie on the pitch for Aberdeen
Graeme Shinnie after the final game of the season against Celtic. Image: SNS

Robson said: “For me it is getting the right people in with the right mindset who want to win and want to perform.

“Players who want to run, work hard and who are humble and will give everything for the club.”

 

