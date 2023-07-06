Aberdeen swoop for Forest Green Rovers goalkeeper Ross Doohan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen swoop for Forest Green Rovers goalkeeper Ross Doohan

Former Ross County goalkeeper is sixth new arrival of the summer at Pittodrie.

By Paul Third
Ross Doohan in action for Ross County.
Aberdeen have made their sixth signing of the summer after Forest Green Rovers goalkeeper Ross Doohan joined the club on a two-year deal.

The 25 year-old, who came through the youth ranks at Celtic before having loan spells with Ayr United, Ross County and Dundee United, moved to Tranmere Rovers on loan in 2021 before making the move permanent last summer.

The former Scotland under-21 international moved to League One side Forest Green Rovers in January but was unable to prevent his club from being relegated to League Two.

Doohan, who has joined the Dons for their pre-season training camp in Portugal, said: “I’m very happy to be here.

“As soon as I heard of the interest, I was keen to get it agreed quickly.

“When I spoke to the manager and Craig Samson, they both re-emphasised everything I knew about how big a club Aberdeen is.

“I know it’s going to be a massive season with European matches to look forward to and it was just an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

“Being here at such a big club is only going to benefit me in the long term in terms of my development so I am just eager to get started and play a part in helping to deliver success for Aberdeen.”

Dons boss Barry Robson is delighted to have the shotstopper on board.

He said: “Despite his age, Ross has gained a lot of experience, at various levels both here in Scotland and in England,” manager Barry Robson said.

“He is composed and decisive and we look forward to helping Ross continue his professional development.

“We’ve got a significant number of fixtures to play this season so I am sure Ross will be an important asset for us and will be an excellent addition to the fantastic group of goalkeepers we have here at Aberdeen.”

