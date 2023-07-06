Aberdeen swoop for Forest Green Rovers goalkeeper Ross Doohan

Aberdeen have made their sixth signing of the summer after Forest Green Rovers goalkeeper Ross Doohan joined the club on a two-year deal.

The 25 year-old, who came through the youth ranks at Celtic before having loan spells with Ayr United, Ross County and Dundee United, moved to Tranmere Rovers on loan in 2021 before making the move permanent last summer.

The former Scotland under-21 international moved to League One side Forest Green Rovers in January but was unable to prevent his club from being relegated to League Two.

Doohan, who has joined the Dons for their pre-season training camp in Portugal, said: “I’m very happy to be here.

“As soon as I heard of the interest, I was keen to get it agreed quickly.

“When I spoke to the manager and Craig Samson, they both re-emphasised everything I knew about how big a club Aberdeen is.

“I know it’s going to be a massive season with European matches to look forward to and it was just an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

“Being here at such a big club is only going to benefit me in the long term in terms of my development so I am just eager to get started and play a part in helping to deliver success for Aberdeen.”

Dons boss Barry Robson is delighted to have the shotstopper on board.

He said: “Despite his age, Ross has gained a lot of experience, at various levels both here in Scotland and in England,” manager Barry Robson said.

“He is composed and decisive and we look forward to helping Ross continue his professional development.

“We’ve got a significant number of fixtures to play this season so I am sure Ross will be an important asset for us and will be an excellent addition to the fantastic group of goalkeepers we have here at Aberdeen.”