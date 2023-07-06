Organisers of Royal National Mod unveil line-up of events ahead of Paisley festival

Organisers of the Royal National Mod have unveiled a staggering line-up of events ahead of the festival’s return to Paisley.

Scotland’s largest Gaelic festival will kick off in the Renfrewshire town in October, drawing in Gaels from across the country.

The event has been more than a decade in the making, with Paisley playing host for the first time in 2013.

Festivities will take place between Friday October 13 and October 21.

Scores of musicians and participants will flood venues across the town to compete in a variety of competitions including singing, bàrdachd (spoken word), instrumental, drama and Highland dancing categories can be found in the Mòd syllabuses.

With just three months to go until the curtain on the nine-day festival rises, organisers from An Comunn Gàidhealach have unveiled a line-up of concerts, shows, ceilidhs and exhibitions scheduled to take place.

James Graham, chief executive officer of An Comunn Gàidhealach, said: “This year’s Royal National Mòd programme truly has something for everyone and shows the incredible breadth and richness of Gaelic language and culture spanning all backgrounds and ages.

“It’s a joy to return to the town for the first time in 10 years and we will look forward to seeing streets, pubs, libraries and venues thriving with Mòd Phàislig activity across the nine days this autumn.”

Mod festivities kick off in style

The curtain will rise on the 2023 event at the Mod’s traditional opening ceremony at Paisley Town Hall on Friday, October 13.

Five-piece Scottish folk group Breabach will be one of the first acts to take to the stage of the newly refurbished venue.

The following evening, talented musicians from Renfrewshire and beyond will put on an unforgettable night of traditional music and Gaelic culture.

Youngsters from Fèis Phàislig arts organisation and the Renfrewshire Schools Pipe Band will put on a show-stopping performance, whilst Glasgow Gaelic Choir will be joined by some of Scotland’s finest Gaelic singers including Ainsley Hamill, Deirdre Graham and Joy Dunlop.

Kilbarchan Pipe Band will also be among the line-up of performers making an appearance.

Saturday’s musical exploits will bring the Mod’s annual sporting events to a close.

Men, women and youths will gather at King George V Playing Fields for the shinty finals while two teams battle it out for the Football Mod Cup.

On the Sunday, Gaels will congregate at Paisley Abbey for the Mod’s church service.

The Battle of the Bands competition will see young Gaels compete in front of a packed audience and a panel of esteemed judges at the Wynd Centre on the Tuesday.

Jam packed line-up of traditional ceilidh events

Competitors and spectators of this year’s Mod will also be able to let their hair down at several ceilidh events across the town.

Children’s ceilidhs will be held at UWS Students’ Union on Monday, October 16 and October 17.

Later in the week, The Tannahill Centre will stage a multi-cultural ceilidh bringing Gaels together to share stories and dance the night away.

The event, taking place on the Thursday, will be hosted by School of African Cultures in partnership with local community groups.

The Mod will draw to a close on Saturday, October 21 with the return of its much-loved massed choir event.

Gaelic choirs from across the country will march through the streets before coming together to put on an outdoor concert.

Crowds will gather to hear choirs recite a section of Gaelic songs as the baton is handed on to Oban the 2024 host.

Speaking ahead of the event, Renfrewshire Provost, Lorraine Cameron, said: “I am looking forward to welcoming all visitors and competitors to Mòd Phàislig this October.

“When the town last hosted the Mòd 10 years ago it was one of our best-ever attended events. I am sure we can build on this legacy and create another fantastic event that will showcase the valuable role Gaelic plays in our culture.”