Aberdeen FC Women’s duo sign semi-professional contracts with the Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen FC Women’s duo sign semi-professional contracts with the Dons

Nadine Hanssen and Maddie Finnie take number of semi-pro players at the club to seven.

By Paul Third
Nadine Hanssen in action for Aberdeen Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Nadine Hanssen in action for Aberdeen Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen FC’s women’s team have bolstered the number of semi-professional players at the club after Nadine Hanssen and Maddie Finnie agreed deals with the Dons.

Hanssen and Finnie join Eilidh Shore, Jess Broadrick, Eva Thomson, Bayley Hutchison and Francesca Ogilvie, who signed last summer, in becoming semi-pro players.

New Dons women’s manager Clinton Lancaster said: “This is another important development in the journey of AFC Women.

“When the club announced it was moving to semi-professional status last season, it was always the aim to add to the five initial players we had signed on semi-professional status.

“Whilst I am new to the club, there has been a lot of work undertaken behind the scenes to continue to put the building blocks in place, ensuring we uphold the long-term football strategy at the club.

“There will also be continued investment made with other players in the team to enhance what we do for every player at Aberdeen, and all this should help us to continue to become a sustainable side in the top-flight, whilst also demonstrating there is a clear pathway for any aspiring female footballers in this area.”

Hanssen and Finnie aiming to build on first campaign for the club

Hanssen became the first Aberdeen Women player to score at Pittodrie last season and the former Aston Villa midfielder is excited to commit her future to the club for the new campaign.

Hanssen said: “I’m very excited to stay for another year. Obviously signing a contract shows the club is gradually building towards a more professional environment, which is important.

“I’m looking forward to working with the new manager. He has got a lot of experience in the women’s game already and he has also been very successful, so I look forward working and learning from him.”

Maddie Finnie. Image: Shutterstock

Defender Finnie is surprised, but delighted to be given the opportunity to turn semi-professional.

The 16-year-old Scotland youth international is eager to build on her debut campaign with the Dons.

She said: “It feels really good to sign the contract and to be honest. I wasn’t really expecting it.

“I’m happy to get the opportunity and it’s been good to start training for the new season.

“There were lots of challenges last season and I think being thrown in at the deep end helped me develop quicker.

“I’m sure the new manager will have some different ideas and a different perspective on the squad. It’s a fresh start for everyone so it should be good.

“The main aim for me will be to get into the team and try and maintain my place and my level of performances.

“It would be good to get as many minutes as I can, as that is the most important thing for developing as a player at my age.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Lewis Pirie. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Chief executive Alan Burrows says Aberdeen went all out to stop Lewis Pirie leaving…
Aberdeen summer signing Nicky Devlin in action during the 9-0 friendly defeat of Turriff United. Image; Shutterstock
Summer signing Nicky Devlin lifts the lid on fears of regret if he had…
Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic. Image: Hajduk Split.
Exclusive: Aberdeen boss Barry Robson delivers update on summer signings
New Aberdeen Women's manager Clinton Lancaster at Cormack Park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Aberdeen Women manager Clinton Lancaster makes new signings 'priority one'
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler poses with the match ball after scoring four goals against Turriff United. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson reveals the factor that made him sign four-goal hero Ester…
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler scores to make it 5-0 during a pre-season friendly at Turriff United. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's new signings rated, as Dons beat Turriff United 9-0 in first pre-season friendly
Aberdeen's Connor Barron celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron can finally reach his potential this season... if…
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski ready to reignite lethal strike partnership with Duk
CR0031028 Highland League game of the day Keith v Turriff United (white) at Kynoch Park, Keith. Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson.
Dean Donaldson hopes Turriff United can make positive impression in friendly against Aberdeen
New Aberdeen FC Women's manager Clinton Lancaster. Image: Aberdeen FC/Newsline Scotland.
Clinton Lancaster is named Aberdeen Women's manager - becoming first full-time permanent women's boss…