Aberdeen FC Women’s duo sign semi-professional contracts with the Dons

Aberdeen FC’s women’s team have bolstered the number of semi-professional players at the club after Nadine Hanssen and Maddie Finnie agreed deals with the Dons.

Hanssen and Finnie join Eilidh Shore, Jess Broadrick, Eva Thomson, Bayley Hutchison and Francesca Ogilvie, who signed last summer, in becoming semi-pro players.

New Dons women’s manager Clinton Lancaster said: “This is another important development in the journey of AFC Women.

“When the club announced it was moving to semi-professional status last season, it was always the aim to add to the five initial players we had signed on semi-professional status.

“Whilst I am new to the club, there has been a lot of work undertaken behind the scenes to continue to put the building blocks in place, ensuring we uphold the long-term football strategy at the club.

“There will also be continued investment made with other players in the team to enhance what we do for every player at Aberdeen, and all this should help us to continue to become a sustainable side in the top-flight, whilst also demonstrating there is a clear pathway for any aspiring female footballers in this area.”

Hanssen and Finnie aiming to build on first campaign for the club

We are pleased to announce another significant milestone in the development of AFC Women with two more players signing semi-professional contracts. 🖊 Nadine Hanssen and Maddie Finnie have both committed to deals. // https://t.co/flrKe5KQfn pic.twitter.com/meHoHj3u1s — Aberdeen FC Women (@AberdeenWomen) July 14, 2023

Hanssen became the first Aberdeen Women player to score at Pittodrie last season and the former Aston Villa midfielder is excited to commit her future to the club for the new campaign.

Hanssen said: “I’m very excited to stay for another year. Obviously signing a contract shows the club is gradually building towards a more professional environment, which is important.

“I’m looking forward to working with the new manager. He has got a lot of experience in the women’s game already and he has also been very successful, so I look forward working and learning from him.”

Defender Finnie is surprised, but delighted to be given the opportunity to turn semi-professional.

The 16-year-old Scotland youth international is eager to build on her debut campaign with the Dons.

She said: “It feels really good to sign the contract and to be honest. I wasn’t really expecting it.

“I’m happy to get the opportunity and it’s been good to start training for the new season.

“There were lots of challenges last season and I think being thrown in at the deep end helped me develop quicker.

“I’m sure the new manager will have some different ideas and a different perspective on the squad. It’s a fresh start for everyone so it should be good.

“The main aim for me will be to get into the team and try and maintain my place and my level of performances.

“It would be good to get as many minutes as I can, as that is the most important thing for developing as a player at my age.”