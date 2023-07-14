Met Office and flood warnings for the north and north-east

A yellow weather warning is in place for parts of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, and a second alert for Inverness and parts of the Highlands.

The Met Office said it will be a wet evening with spray and flooding on roads, making journey times longer.

An amber flood alert is in place for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Caithness, Sutherland, Easter Ross and the Great Glen. It includes parts of Inverness.

A Met Office alert read: “A wet evening and night with some disruption from rainfall likely.”

The warning will remain in place for both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire and parts of the Highlands from 8pm tonight until 8am tomorrow.

What to expect from the Met Office warning

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

Some interruption to power supplies and other services possible

The flood alert, issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa), said: “Heavy rain is forecast to affect this area on Friday evening and overnight into Saturday.

“This could lead to some flooding impacts from surface water and rivers. Typical impacts could include localised flooding of individual properties, flooding of land and roads, and disruption to travel.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

“Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.”

It continued: “This flood alert is now in force until further notice and was sent by phone and sms free of charge to registered customers of our Floodline direct warning service.

“If you haven’t already signed up to receive free flood messages, please call Floodline or register online at

sepa.org.uk/floodingsignup

.”