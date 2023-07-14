Met Office and flood warnings for the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Met Office and flood warnings for the north and north-east

Heavy rain expected from 8pm tonight until 8am on Saturday

By Louise Glen
The Met Office said it will be a wet evening with spray and floods on roads, making journey times longer.
A yellow weather warning has been issued for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and parts of the Highlands. Image: Met Office.

A yellow weather warning is in place for parts of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, and a second alert for Inverness and parts of the Highlands.

The Met Office said it will be a wet evening with spray and flooding on roads, making journey times longer.

An amber flood alert is in place for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Caithness, Sutherland, Easter Ross and the Great Glen. It includes parts of Inverness.

A Met Office alert read: “A wet evening and night with some disruption from rainfall likely.”

The warning will remain in place for both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire and parts of the Highlands from 8pm tonight until 8am tomorrow.

Rain is likely to lead to flooding on the roads, the Met Office has said.
Rain is likely to lead to flooding, the Met Office has said. Image: David MacKay/ DC Thomson.

What to expect from the Met Office warning

  • Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
  • Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible
  • Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
  • Some interruption to power supplies and other services possible

The flood alert, issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa), said: “Heavy rain is forecast to affect this area on Friday evening and overnight into Saturday.

“This could lead to some flooding impacts from surface water and rivers. Typical impacts could include localised flooding of individual properties, flooding of land and roads, and disruption to travel.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

“Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.”

It continued: “This flood alert is now in force until further notice and was sent by phone and sms free of charge to registered customers of our Floodline direct warning service.

“If you haven’t already signed up to receive free flood messages, please call Floodline or register online at

sepa.org.uk/floodingsignup

.”

