Aberdeen linked with potential move for Israeli defender

Aberdeen have been linked with a move for Israel international Or Dadia.

The 26-year-old defender plays for Israel top-flight side Hapoel Be’er Sheeva.

He made his international debut for Israel in a friendly against Malta last September.

According to a report in the Daily Record, Be’er Sheva would prefer to loan Dadia to the Dons with an option to buy.

The right back is under contract until the summer of 2025.

He has scored one goal in 126 appearances for Be’er Sheva, while he played 57 games while on loan at Hapoel Bnei Lod from 2017 to 2019.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports have reported that West Ham’s head of recruitment analysis Jordan Miles is set to join the Dons.

Aberdeen’s head of recruitment Darren Mowbray left the club earlier this month to take up a similar role at Southampton.