Peterhead FC

Hamish Ritchie impresses on comeback in Peterhead’s penalty shootout defeat against Partick Thistle

The Blue Toon winger missed the whole of last season with a serious knee injury.

By Reporter
Peterhead's Hamish Ritchie celebrates his goal against Partick Thistle. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead's Hamish Ritchie celebrates his goal against Partick Thistle. Image: Duncan Brown.

Fit-again Peterhead midfielder Hamish Ritchie marked his long-awaited return with the equalising goal and an eye-catching performance as the Blue Toon drew 1-1 with Partick Thistle in their League Cup group opener at Balmoor.

Ritchie missed the whole of last season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Aberdeen in the Blue Toon’s first match in the same competition 12 months ago.

It has been a long road back for the 26-year-old but he showed no signs of rustiness in a fine Peterhead display, which got the hosts off the mark in Group B although Partick picked up the bonus point after winning a marathon penalty shoot-out 10-9.

Ritchie said: “It has been a year since the ACL happened and 10 months since surgery so it has been a long process but I’m just happy to be back playing.

“The biggest thing was trying to get through the 90 minutes.

“I don’t think you are ever really ready for a full game until you just go out there and do it but all the lads stuck in and we got a decent draw.

“It was nice to get the goal. Jack Brown did brilliantly down the line and and cut the ball back and all I tried to do was get in front of the defender and it paid off.”

Peterhead’s Andy McCarthy gets away from Partick’s Anton Dowds. Image: Duncan Brown. 

It had the makings of a tough afternoon for Peterhead after Thistle went in front in the third minute.

Aidan Fitzpatrick floated a free-kick to the far post and former Cove Rangers full-back Harry Milne steered a header inside the opposite corner.

The Jags had other chances to extend their lead before the Blue Toon rallied and pulled level in the 32nd minute.

Brown was the creator for Ritchie, whose first-time shot from 10 yards gave Jamie Sneddon no chance.

Stuart McKenzie stopped the visitors from restoring their lead almost immediately with a block to deny Anton Dowds but the Blue Toon had a big opportunity of their own in the second period when Conner Duthie saw an angled effort squirm under the arm of Sneddon before the Thistle defence were able to clear.

Spot-kicks decided who would pick up the additional point and they eventually went the way of Partick but only after both goalkeepers had missed, McKenzie blazing over when he had the chance to be the hero.

Peterhead goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie saves a penalty kick from Brian Graham. Image: Duncan Brown. 

Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan said: “The shootout went on and on and on but to be fair the standard was pretty good and the only dampener was that we had a penalty to win it.

“But it was a really encouraging performance and while we don’t get the extra point, we competed well for large parts of that game.

“The last 20 minutes we maybe fell out of the game a little bit but we still held a good shape and were hard to beat.

“This group has been together for about four weeks and we are making big progress.”

