Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic set to join Tranbzonspor

Aberdeen transfer target Tonio Teklic is on the verge of sealing a move to Turkish club Trabzonspor.

Reports in the Croatian media claim Toklic’s club Varazdin have agreed a £1million (1.2m euro) deal to bring the former Hadjuk Split playmaker to Turkey.

Teklic, who is in the final year of his contract with Varazdin, is reportedly set to fly to Turkey to complete his medical.

Trabzonspor are managed by former Croatian international Nenad Bjelica, and Teklic is set to become the third Croat in the manager’s squad, alongside former Southampton midfielder Mislav Orsic and former Leicester City defender Filip Benkovic, – who spent a season on loan at Celtic in 2018-19.

Following 24-year-old Teklic’s imminent move to Turkey, the Dons will turn their attention to other targets ahead of the new campaign.

Aberdeen have already made a bid to bring Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips on loan for the season, but they are still keen on adding another attacking midfield player to their ranks.

The Dons are also pressing ahead with moves to strengthen their defence.

A deal to bring Serbian centre-back Slobodan Rubezic to Pittodrie is close, while Aberdeen manager Barry Robson is also keen on adding Israeli right back Or Dadia to the squad.

A six-figure fee will be required to land Novi Pazar defender Rubezic, while Hapoel Be’er Sheeva may be willing to let Dadia join the Dons on loan initially, with an option to make the move permanent should he impress in Scotland.