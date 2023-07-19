Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic set to join Tranbzonspor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic set to join Tranbzonspor

Croatian media report Dons target is set to move to Turkey in a £1million deal.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic. Image: Hajduk Split.
Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic. Image: Hajduk Split.

Aberdeen transfer target Tonio Teklic is on the verge of sealing a move to Turkish club Trabzonspor.

Reports in the Croatian media claim Toklic’s club Varazdin have agreed a £1million (1.2m euro) deal to bring the former Hadjuk Split playmaker to Turkey.

Teklic, who is in the final year of his contract with Varazdin, is reportedly set to fly to Turkey to complete his medical.

Trabzonspor are managed by former Croatian international Nenad Bjelica, and Teklic is set to become the third Croat in the manager’s squad, alongside former Southampton midfielder Mislav Orsic and former Leicester City defender Filip Benkovic, – who spent a season on loan at Celtic in 2018-19.

Following 24-year-old Teklic’s imminent move to Turkey, the Dons will turn their attention to other targets ahead of the new campaign.

Aberdeen have already made a bid to bring Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips on loan for the season, but they are still keen on adding another attacking midfield player to their ranks.

The Dons are also pressing ahead with moves to strengthen their defence.

A deal to bring Serbian centre-back Slobodan Rubezic to Pittodrie is close, while Aberdeen manager Barry Robson is also keen on adding Israeli right back Or Dadia to the squad.

A six-figure fee will be required to land Novi Pazar defender Rubezic, while Hapoel Be’er Sheeva may be willing to let Dadia join the Dons on loan initially, with an option to make the move permanent should he impress in Scotland.

