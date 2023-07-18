Exclusive: Aberdeen set to land Serbian centre-back Slobodan Rubezic amid competition from clubs around Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Exclusive: Aberdeen set to land Serbian centre-back Slobodan Rubezic amid competition from clubs around Europe

The Dons are confident they have won the race for the 6ft 4in central defender, who will cost them a significant six-figure fee.

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen signing target Slobodan Rubezic. Image: FK Novi Pazar.
Aberdeen signing target Slobodan Rubezic. Image: FK Novi Pazar.

Aberdeen are closing in on a deal to sign Serbian centre-back Slobodan Rubezic – fighting off competition from clubs across Europe to land the 6ft 4in defender.

The Dons look set to win the race to land the right-footed stopper from Serbian SuperLiga side FK Novi Pazar.

Although the Reds are still pushing to get the deal for the emerging 23-year-old over the line, Aberdeen’s willingness to pay a significant six-figure fee upfront to take Rubezic to the Granite City this summer appears to have swung the signing battle in their favour, despite a chase involving other big Continental clubs.

It is understood Aberdeen have been keeping tabs on Rubezic for several months, with extensive negotiations between the Dons and Novi Pazar to get to this point.

Pittodrie chiefs are confident – after positive conversations – he will be an Aberdeen player for next season.

Defender Rubezic’s break-out 2022/23 season for Novi Pazar

Rubezic played for two other Serbian SuperLiga clubs, FK Vojvodina and FK Cukaricki, at youth level, before being loaned to then-second-tier Novi Pazar for the 2019/20 campaign – going on to make 27 league starts.

In July 2021, a year after going back to his parent club Cukaricki, and having struggled to make an impact on his return due to injury, he left for Bulgarian top-flight side Arda Kardzhali.

However, six months later, in January 2022, Rubezic moved back to Serbia and joined Novi Pazar on a permanent deal.

In Rubezic’s first six months, Novi Pazar narrowly avoided relegation from the Serbian top-flight via the end-of-season play-offs – although the big defender only made eight starts for the club in the second half of the campaign.

Last term was then a break-out season for Rubezic.

Slobodan Rubezic. Image: FK Novi Pazar.

At times wearing the captain’s armband, he started all-but-two of Novi Pazar’s league games across the regular league and then championship round fixtures in a much-improved showing from the team.

Novi Pazar finished sixth, despite the club changing manager five times between June 2022 and June 2023.

Barry Robson’s Balkan Dons, as hopes of Teklic deal remain

Rubezic is set to become the fourth Balkan import at Aberdeen in recent times, following the arrival of Albanian midfielder Ylber Ramadani and North Macedonian striker Bojan Miovski a year ago, and then Slovenian forward Ester Sokler earlier this summer.

The Dons are also still hopeful of getting what has been a complicated pursuit of Croatian midfielder Tonio Teklic, 24, over the line – despite some suggestions their loan bid for Crystal Palace playmaker Killian Phillips represented an end to their part in the chase for the NK Varazdin man.

Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic. Image: Hajduk Split.

It is understood Aberdeen are intent on landing two more attacking midfielders in the summer window, and will move on to another target if their attempts to sign Teklic or the 21-year-old Phillips fall through.

In terms of other defensive reinforcements at Pittodrie this summer, in addition to incoming centre-back Rubezic, Aberdeen are also hopeful of pushing through a season-long loan for Hapoel Be’er Sheeva right-back Or Dadia, 26.

It is understood the Israeli top-flight club’s preference would be a season-long loan with the option to buy.

As far as further Pittodrie outgoings are concerned, although he played in Saturday’s pre-season friendly victory at Fraserburgh – and amid inaccurate social media rumours of a move to ex-Dons boss Jim Goodwin’s Championship Dundee United – centre-half and former captain Anthony Stewart is still expected to depart from Pittodrie ahead of the new season.

 

