Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Released Aberdeen youth academy graduate Connor McLennan signs for Salford City

McLennan, 23, left the Dons at the end of the season.

By Ryan Cryle
Connor McLennan, right, playing for Aberdeen.
Connor McLennan, right, playing for Aberdeen.

Former Aberdeen wideman Connor McLennan has joined Salford City following his Dons departure.

The Pittodrie youth academy graduate, 23, was released by the Reds at the end of the season and has now signed a one-year deal with the English League Two club, whose owners include Manchester United’s Class of ’92 – the Neville brothers, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs and David Beckham.

Peterhead native McLennan made 107 appearances for Aberdeen, scoring eight goals, but had spent last term on loan elsewhere in the Premiership at St Johnstone.

McLennan told Salford’s website: “I’m delighted to be here, I honestly can’t wait to get started!

“I’ve had some good conversations with the manager, I’m really intrigued to come and play for the club. He’s told me about the style of play we like to play here, I’ve seen it for myself in parts last season, too. The team was so close to getting promoted last year so I’m here to try and help with success.

“I fancied a change, I know a few boys down here and Callum Hendry I played with at Aberdeen. I played against a few of them up the road as well. Coming down here is a new challenge, and once I spoke to the manager it was something I’m really looking forward to doing.

“I don’t think Callum had to encourage me much more to be fair, it’s a really good club and he really emphasised the style of football that we play. That’s all you really want as a footballer is to play for a club that plays good football and I’m looking forward to it.

“I’m a winger so I like to take on defenders, beat my men, get crosses into the box and shots. I like to try and score goals, get some assists hopefully, so that’s what I’m looking to bring to the team and hopefully I can do that.

“I want to try and help the team as much as I can, bring my abilities to the team, the club, and I don’t think it’s any secret we want to try and go one step further than last year and try and go for promotion, so that would be success.”

 

