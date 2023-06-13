Confirmed: The players RELEASED by Aberdeen as boss Barry Robson ramps up summer rebuild

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Confirmed: The players RELEASED by Aberdeen as boss Barry Robson ramps up summer rebuild

Former Dundee United manager Liam Fox, who arrived in March as a first-team coach, will also leave the Dons after his short-term contract expired.

By Sean Wallace
Marley Watkins has left Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Marley Watkins has left Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Aberdeen have confirmed Marley Watkins, Connor McLennan, Dean Campbell and Matty Kennedy have left the club.

All four are out of contract and were not offered new deals.

As the Dons’ retained list was revealed, boss Barry Robson also said there have been “positive discussions” with some loan players in a bid to get them to return to Pittodrie for the new season.

However, first-team coach Liam Fox will also leave the Reds after his short-term contract expired.

Former Dundee United manager Fox arrived at Pittodrie in March and played a part in the Dons securing a third-placed Premiership finish, and family circumstances have prevented Fox from relocating to Aberdeen on a more permanent basis.

Aberdeen’s Matty Kennedy has a shot at goal during a cinch Premiership match against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Aberdeen have also confirmed youngsters Mason Hancock, Timi Fatona and Blessing Oluyemi have left the club.

‘Positive discussions’ with loan stars

Loan players and first team starters Leighton Clarkson (Liverpool), Graeme Shinnie (Wigan), Liam Scales (Celtic), Mattie Pollock (Watford) and Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough) have all returned to their parent clubs.

Also returning to their parent clubs are loan players Jay Gorter (Ajax), Dilan Markanday (Blackburn Rovers) and Patrik Myslovič (MŠK Žilina), who had limited game time.

However, manager Robson has confirmed the club are still in “positive discussions” with some of those loan stars about the possibility of returning to Pittodrie.

Aberdeen fans hope they will see Leighton Clarkson back in a Dons kit next season. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen have made bids to secure Clarkson, Shinnie and Scales on permanent contracts.

The Dons have a broad agreement in place with Liverpool club to secure midfielder Clarkson this summer – however, that is subject to the 21-year-old agreeing terms.

Clarkson has a year left on his Liverpool contract and clubs in the English Championship and League One have targeted him.

Wigan are open to selling Shinnie, who has a year left on his contact, but it would take a six figure sum.

Scales has two years left on his contract at Celtic.

Robson said: “We are still having positive discussions with some of the loan players who are departing about the possibility of returning for next season.

“We’ll see how those progress over the next few weeks.”

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie hands his boots to a Dons fan after the season-ending game against Celtic. Image: SNS.

Robson’s thanks to departed players

Aberdeen boss Robson is set to undertake a squad rebuild during the summer transfer window.

The Dons are in talks with Croatian midfielder Tonio Teklic and Slovenian striker Ester Sokler about summer switches.

Robson thanked the departed players, and coach Fox, for their efforts.

He said: “I would like to thank every player, and Liam, for their efforts during their time at the club.

“They leave us with our best wishes for the future.”

Connor McLennan. Image: SNS

Aberdeen’s youngest player exits

Midfielder Campbell made 26 appearances on loan with Stevenage last season, winning promotion to England’s League One.

Campbell became Aberdeen’s youngest ever player when he made his debut for the Dons against Celtic back in 2017, aged 16 years, 1 month, 23 days.

The midfielder featured 75 times for the first team, scoring his only goal against Livingston at Almondvale in 2018.

Hibernian's Josh Campbell tries to catch up with Aberdeen's Dean Campbell
Hibernian’s Josh Campbell tries to catch up with Aberdeen’s Dean Campbell. Image: SNS

Campbell made headlines on loan at Stevenage when he scored the winning goal in their giant-killing 2-1 FA Cup defeat of Premier League Aston Villa.

With Stevenage 1-0 down inside the final five minutes at Villa Park, Pittodrie youth academy graduate Campbell won an 88th-minute equalising penalty.

And then two minutes later he fired home a sublime winner.

Watkins’ second spell ends

Striker Watkins, meanwhile, made 52 appearances (20 starts) and scored four goals for the Dons during two seasons on a permanent contract.

He had initially been on loan from Bristol City in season 2020-21, but suffered an injury that cut the loan spell short.

Watkins, 32. returned to Pittodrie in summer 2021 on a permanent contract.

However, Welsh international Watkins only started four games last season, although he did start the 4-0 loss to Celtic at Parkhead in the final game of the campaign.

Marley Watkins and Carl Starfelt in action. Image: SNS

Youth academy graduate McLennan leaves

Academy graduate Connor McLennan is also departing the Dons.

McLennan joined Aberdeen aged just eight and progressed through the academy before making his senior debut at McDiarmid Park  in April 2016.

As well as loan spells with Brechin City and St Johnstone, he has gone on to appear more than 100 times for the Dons, scoring eight first-team goals.

Farewell to Northern Ireland international Kennedy

Northern Irish international winger Matty Kennedy arrived on a three-and-a-half-year deal from St Johnstone back in January 2020.

Matty Kennedy celebrates putting Aberdeen ahead against St Mirren. Image: SNS

The 28-year-old made 14 Premiership starts last season, taking his overall tally to 85 in across four campaigns.

He netted on six occasions during those games.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: Aberdeen can be trusted to land more overseas signing gems
Harvey Blair of Liverpool. Image: Shutterstock.
Liverpool winger Harvey Blair linked with Aberdeen and Kilmarnock
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during a training session. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Easy to see why Barry Robson is dipping into Europe again for…
Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic. Image: Hajduk Split.
Balkan football expert lifts lid on Aberdeen transfer targets Tonio Teklic and Ester Sokler
Barry Robson during Aberdeen training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Slovenian striker Ester Sokler 'close to joining' Aberdeen
Aberdeen target Leighton Clarkson playing for Clitheroe Wolves as a young boy. Image: Ross Hibbert/Clitheroe Wolves.
Aberdeen target Leighton Clarkson's 'huge' footballing talent obvious at age five - 'The free-kicks,…
Terry Butcher and Graeme Shinnie celebrate a 3-0 League Cup victory against Rangers at Ibrox in 2012. Image: SNS
Graeme Shinnie hails Terry Butcher for guidance and support in crunch times
Calvin Ramsay is set to join Preston North End. Image: Shutterstock
Liverpool set to send former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay on loan to Preston North…
John Hewitt.
'It was better than scoring the winner in Gothenburg!' - Aberdeen legend John Hewitt…
Charlie Nicholas after wining the Scottish Cup with Aberdeen in 1990. From left, Charlie Nicholas, Jim Bett, Bobby Connor, Alex McLeish with the cup and David Robertson,. Image: Aberdeen Journals.
Aberdeen legend Charlie Nicholas reveals 1990 Scottish Cup final penalty shoot-out fear in new…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]