Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Jonny Hayes hails Dante Polvara as Aberdeen’s ‘most complete player’

Veteran Jonny Hayes has 'full faith' American midfielder Dante Polvara will be a major asset for Aberdeen as the 22-year-old 'has it all'.

By Sean Wallace
Dante Polvara heads towards goal against Charlton Athletic. Pic Derek Ironside / Newsline Media
Jonny Hayes has hailed American midfielder Dante Polvara as Aberdeen’s “most complete player”.

Polvara produced an impressive performance in the Dons’ 3-2 friendly victory against English League One side Charlton Athletic in London.

Veteran Hayes reckons the 23-year-old has “all the tools” and has complete faith Polvara will be a huge asset for the Reds.

Wing-back Hayes rates Polvara so highly he says the midfielder would be his first pick if he had to select a team in training.

Aberdeen beat off competition from Hibs and clubs in the MLS, Italy and Germany to sign Polvara in January 2022.

Secured until summer 2024 Polvara suffered a frustrating first year at Pittodrie.

The midfielder has recently returned from a successful five month loan spell at USL Championship side Charleston Battery.

And Hayes has tipped the midfielder to make a major impact this season.

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes during a pre-season friendly. Image: SNS

He said: “If you are looking for the most complete player in that changing room it is probably Dante Polvara.

“He has every tool.

“All these changes for a young player moving 3,000 or 4,000 miles away it is going to be tough for him.

“It is going to take time and he will not be an overnight success.

“But the way the manager wants to play I think it will suit Dante’s game and he will get there eventually, week by week.

“The loan spell has been very beneficial for him.

“He has come back sharper from the loan and is moving the ball a bit quicker in training.

“I’m not expecting him to go and win the player of the year but I think he is a long term project and has a great future in the game.

“Dante has always had plenty of ability, there’s no doubt about that.”

Dante Polvara of Aberdeen in action with Scott Fraser of Charlton Athletic. Image: Shutterstock

‘Dante has got everything’

Just days before signing for Aberdeen midfielder Polvara won the MAC Hermann Trophy which is awarded to US college soccer’s best player,

It is the most prestigious individual honour an NCAA Division 1 player can achieve.

However Polvara has made just 11 competitive appearances since signing for the Dons, with only five starts.

During his loan spell Polvara was the only player to feature in all 21 of Charleston’s matches in the USL Championship and Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.

He played a pivotal role in the club’s rise to the top of the Eastern Conference.

Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara (L) and Preston’s Duane Holmes during a pre-season friendly. Image: SNS

Hayes, 36, said: “Dante can strike the ball well with both feet, he can tackle, he is strong, he is quick and powerful.

“He has got everything and he just needs to put it together- and I think he will.

“I have full faith in him.

“He is getting there slowly but surely and is a terrific asset to the team.

“I think there is still a lot more to come from him.”

Dante Polvara in action for Aberdeen in the second half of Aberdeen’s pre-season friendly win at Turriff United on Wednesday. Image: Shutterstock.

‘Probably my first pick in training’

Polvara started the win against Charlton Athletic, the final friendly before the beginning of the season.

Aberdeen kick-off their campaign with a Premiership clash at Livingston on Saturday.

Hayes revealed the American would be his first pick for a team in training.

He said: “Dante has not come in and been an overnight success but there are a number of factors in that.

“Mainly being a young kid moving halfway across the world to play football.

“But he is a great boy and I really do hope he puts it together as he will be a real asset for this club.

“He is a player who is probably my first pick in training.

“If I had a choice of picking teams in training he would be my first pick.

“However there is a long way from having all these attributes and showing it consistently every week.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the friendly against Charlton Athletic. Image: Shutterstock

Positive end to pre-season friendlies

Aberdeen were 3-0 up at half-time against English League One Charlton Athletic.

However Charlton hit back twice after the break.

Aberdeen summer signing Or Dadia makes his debut against Charlton Athletic in London. Pic Derek Ironside / Newsline Media

Hayes said: “Charlton are a good team and I expect them to do well in the league.

“Pre-season is about getting fit and ready for the start of the season.

“We are a week closer to being ready this time around.

“There are certain elements of our game that probably weren’t as organised as everyone would like it to be.

“We understand pre-season is not about getting a great amount of tactical detail in early doors.

“You are working on fitness and match sharpness.

“There is a big difference (between performance against Preston) as we worked on that this week.”

