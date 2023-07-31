Aberdeen firm EnerMech ticking all the right boxes for diversification

Industry training board approvals have paved the way for Aberdeen firm EnerMech to further diversify its activities.

The mechanical and electrical services company said it had bolstered its lifting and rope access training credentials with its latest accreditations from the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB).

The approvals support the firm’s continued expansion into the renewables, nuclear and construction sectors, among others.

EnerMech chief executive Christian Brown said: “These latest ECITB accreditations achieved by our Aberdeen-based training team reinforces our position as a leading lifting operations training provider.

“As we continue to diversify outwith the traditional energy sector, the ECITB qualifications will be key to expanding our footprint in the nuclear, construction and engineering industries. We are already seeing significant demand for these specialist courses.”

He added: “We continue to recognise the changing needs of the sectors we operate in.

“Accessible training is essential to driving a more skilled, competent and, therefore, safe workforce. We look forward to expanding our portfolio even further as we work closely with the ECITB to bring the highest level of training around the globe.”

ECITB qualifications will be key to expanding our footprint.” Christian Brown, chief executive, EnerMech

EnerMech met strict criteria to achieve the new accreditations.

Its training course materials were in line with ECITB standards for learning outcomes.

And they were supported by lifting simulations and practical tasks in tune with training board’s requirements.

EnerMech’s Aberdeen training facility secured ECITB certification from the ECITB for its technical tests for planning lifting operations and moving loads. It is believed to be one of only three facilities in Scotland to offer the accredited training in these activities.

EnerMech’s latest qualifications add to a clutch of others aimed at growing business abroad

The company also holds approvals from the awarding body’s international arm, ECITB Global, in Singapore, Australia and Azerbaijan to support business expansion overseas.

This is in addition to exclusive ECITB agreements in Angola and Guyana through its 3t EnerMech joint venture.

ECITB is the employer-led skills, standards and qualifications organisation for the engineering construction industry in the UK.