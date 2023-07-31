Aberdeen firm EnerMech ticking all the right boxes for diversification

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen firm EnerMech ticking all the right boxes for diversification

Industry certifications are expected to kick-start further expansion into new markets.

By Keith Findlay
EnerMech worker
EnerMech is bolstering its reputation as an international training specialist. Image: Big Partnership

Industry training board approvals have paved the way for Aberdeen firm EnerMech to further diversify its activities.

The mechanical and electrical services company said it had bolstered its lifting and rope access training credentials with its latest accreditations from the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB).

The approvals support the firm’s continued expansion into the renewables, nuclear and construction sectors, among others.

Some of the EnerMech and ECITB partnership team.
Pictured are Scott Smith, course delivery lead, EnerMech, Chris Walker, head of strategic engagement, ECITB, Ray Skene, technical manager, ECITB, Jennifer Batchelor, head of training, EnerMech, Matt Oates, director of operations, ECITB, and Laura Moir, operations manager, EnerMech. Image: Big Partnership

EnerMech chief executive Christian Brown said: “These latest ECITB accreditations achieved by our Aberdeen-based training team reinforces our position as a leading lifting operations training provider.

“As we continue to diversify outwith the traditional energy sector, the ECITB qualifications will be key to expanding our footprint in the nuclear, construction and engineering industries. We are already seeing significant demand for these specialist courses.”

He added: “We continue to recognise the changing needs of the sectors we operate in.

“Accessible training is essential to driving a more skilled, competent and, therefore, safe workforce. We look forward to expanding our portfolio even further as we work closely with the ECITB to bring the highest level of training around the globe.”

ECITB qualifications will be key to expanding our footprint.”

Christian Brown, chief executive, EnerMech

EnerMech met strict criteria to achieve the new accreditations.

Its training course materials were in line with ECITB standards for learning outcomes.

And they were supported by lifting simulations and practical tasks in tune with training board’s requirements.

EnerMech’s Aberdeen training facility secured ECITB certification from the ECITB for its technical tests for planning lifting operations and moving loads. It is believed to be one of only three facilities in Scotland to offer the accredited training in these activities.

EnerMech’s latest qualifications add to a clutch of others aimed at growing business abroad

The company also holds approvals from the awarding body’s international arm, ECITB Global, in Singapore, Australia and Azerbaijan to support business expansion overseas.

This is in addition to exclusive ECITB agreements in Angola and Guyana through its 3t EnerMech joint venture.

ECITB is the employer-led skills, standards and qualifications organisation for the engineering construction industry in the UK.

