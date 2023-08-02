SPFL Trust Trophy – Aberdeen beat Brora Rangers on penalties to advance

Aberdeen B came from a goal down to defeat Brora Rangers on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the first round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The victors’ reward for getting through is a second-round home tie against League Two side Peterhead on August 15.

Jordan MacRae’s first half opener put the HFL team deservedly ahead, but Alfie Bavidge levelled the match with nine minutes to go.

In the penalty shoot-out, Bavidge struck the clincher for a 4-2 Dons victory.

Dons coach Scott Anderson felt their efforts were rewarded in the end.

He said: “We spoke at half-time. We felt in the first half we were rushed in possession and we had to show an improvement on the ball.

“At the same time, we still had to get after them – that’s what we want to be like as a team. We felt in the final 10-15 minutes, our fitness would kick in. We stayed in the fight.

“We created a number of good opportunities, we got the goal. I was really pleased with them and it allows them another big challenge against Peterhead, so we’re looking forward to it.

“This is a national competition which is great. Some of the players are out on loan. It is their first step at playing the real adult game. For those still playing 18s, it is a huge learning experience. ”

This was the fourth successive annual meeting between these teams in this competition, with Brora leading 2-1 over those head-to-heads, all here at Dudgeon Park.

In 2019/20, the Sutherland side stunned the young Reds 6-0 and were 2-0 victors last year, with Aberdeen winning 1-0 in 2021.

Brora’s progress last term was ended in the second round when they lost to Highland League rivals Buckie Thistle on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Victoria Park.

There was an explosive start to the tie when Max Ewan was not far off the mark for Brora inside two minutes and, from the responsive attack, Alfie Bavidge slid a shot past the right post for the Dons.

Co-captain for the Cattachs, Dale Gillespie let fly with two similar long-rangers, but they had too much height to test goalkeeper Tom Ritchie.

Aberdeen appealed for a spot-kick on 17 minutes when, after getting into a mix-up, keeper Danny Gillan seemed to take Bavidge down in the box. Referee Ryan Lee waved play on.

Jordan MacRae was next to have a go for Brora, with his dipping drive just clearing the crossbar then Paul Brindle forced a blocked save from Richie.

The Sutherland side kept up the pressure and were unlucky to see Ewan’s low effort flash wide after he sped down the right and went for goal.

However, the Highlanders opened the scoring on 27 minutes when Jordan MacRae arrived in the box in ideal time to slam home a cross from Andy Macrae won the ball and lined him up. It was a goal that had been coming.

Aberdeen enjoyed a good spell after that. but Brora stood strong when required for the remainder of the first half.

The Brora player/boss Ally MacDonald came off at the break, allowing defender Matthew Strachan, who has joined on loan from Inverness, to take his place.

It took a smart diving save from Gillan early in the second half to push clear a superb hit from Brendan Hamilton. It was a great effort and an equally great save.

At the other end, Ritchie kept the young Dons in the match when he superbly saved from an Ali Sutherland shot after Ewan supplied the measured delivery on the hour.

Brora’s Millar Gamble and Aberdeen’s Finlay Marshall were booked for silly fouls as the teams battled for a way through.

A 30-yard shot from Jordan MacRae after a misplaced Ritchie clearance flew beyond the right post before Andy Macrae scooped a drive high over the top.

The leveller came with nine minutes left as Bavidge found a gap and guided a fine low shot past Gillan into the net from the edge of the box.

Colin Willliamson headed just wide in the closing moments for the hosts, so it was on to spot-kicks.

Bavidge was the hero again for the Dons as he slammed home the clincher for a 4-2 shoot-out triumph.