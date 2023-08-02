Malky Mackay not ruling out further Ross County additions – but insists he is not desperate to bolster

Malky Mackay insists there will be no desperate push to bolster Ross County’s squad – but remains open to adding should the right targets become available.

The Staggies have made eight summer additions so far with the latest of those, AFC Wimbledon defender Will Nightingale, joining a fortnight ago.

It means County’s new recruits have had plenty of time to integrate into Mackay’s squad, having been in place throughout the Dingwall side’s Viaplay Cup group campaign.

The Staggies won their group to set up a last-16 tie away to Airdrieonians.

Mackay has dismissed reports linking him with a loan move for Arsenal forward Nathan Butler-Oyedeji.

Although he is pleased with the shape of his squad ahead of Saturday’s Premiership opener away to champions Celtic, Mackay insists there is still scope to add if a player who fits the bill becomes available.

He said: “I have not got a number on it, to be honest.

“If another one, or maybe two of the correct ones on a list pop up, we would do it.

“But there’s nothing that I’m really desperate for right now.

“We were reasonably fortunate this year in terms of the amount of players we got in early.

“In my first year there were 12, and in my second year there were 10.

“This year we are at eight, and if another one or two come up, fair enough.

“We have four weeks for that still to happen, but we have managed to get most of them in and integrate them reasonably early.”

Staggies boss wants strong numbers to pick from

County have once again farmed some of their young talent out on loan, with defender Connall Ewan and winger Ryan MacLeman joining League Two club Elgin City.

George Robesten and Andrew Macleod were both loaned to Nairn County earlier in the summer.

Although Mackay is not ruling out more outgoings, he is keen to avoid being left short of options.

The Staggies boss added: “We have put a couple of the younger ones out in the last couple of days.

“There might be another one or two of those going out.

“In the last week of the window, if something comes in from England, depending on who the players would be we would look and see at that point.

“If people who were going to play less games want to do something else, I would look at it.

“On the basis that last year, you look at how threadbare we became. It was not through lack of planning, just a lot of untimely injuries.

“I’m conscious that for the first half of the season, I would rather have players here that I can call upon, rather than trimming down an already reasonably efficient squad.”