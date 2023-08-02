Malky Mackay not ruling out further Ross County additions – but insists he is not desperate to bolster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay not ruling out further Ross County additions – but insists he is not desperate to bolster

Mackay has drafted in eight new arrivals so far during the summer.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay insists there will be no desperate push to bolster Ross County’s squad – but remains open to adding should the right targets become available.

The Staggies have made eight summer additions so far with the latest of those, AFC Wimbledon defender Will Nightingale, joining a fortnight ago.

It means County’s new recruits have had plenty of time to integrate into Mackay’s squad, having been in place throughout the Dingwall side’s Viaplay Cup group campaign.

Will Nightingale in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

The Staggies won their group to set up a last-16 tie away to Airdrieonians.

Mackay has dismissed reports linking him with a loan move for Arsenal forward Nathan Butler-Oyedeji.

Although he is pleased with the shape of his squad ahead of Saturday’s Premiership opener away to champions Celtic, Mackay insists there is still scope to add if a player who fits the bill becomes available.

He said: “I have not got a number on it, to be honest.

“If another one, or maybe two of the correct ones on a list pop up, we would do it.

“But there’s nothing that I’m really desperate for right now.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

“We were reasonably fortunate this year in terms of the amount of players we got in early.

“In my first year there were 12, and in my second year there were 10.

“This year we are at eight, and if another one or two come up, fair enough.

“We have four weeks for that still to happen, but we have managed to get most of them in and integrate them reasonably early.”

Staggies boss wants strong numbers to pick from

County have once again farmed some of their young talent out on loan, with defender Connall Ewan and winger Ryan MacLeman joining League Two club Elgin City.

George Robesten and Andrew Macleod were both loaned to Nairn County earlier in the summer.

Although Mackay is not ruling out more outgoings, he is keen to avoid being left short of options.

The Staggies boss added: “We have put a couple of the younger ones out in the last couple of days.

Connall Ewan, right, alongside player-manager Ross Draper after joining Elgin City on loan from Ross County. Image: Elgin City FC

“There might be another one or two of those going out.

“In the last week of the window, if something comes in from England, depending on who the players would be we would look and see at that point.

“If people who were going to play less games want to do something else, I would look at it.

“On the basis that last year, you look at how threadbare we became. It was not through lack of planning, just a lot of untimely injuries.

“I’m conscious that for the first half of the season, I would rather have players here that I can call upon, rather than trimming down an already reasonably efficient squad.”

More from Ross County

Connall Ewan in action for Forres Mechanics against Rothes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ross County defender Connall Ewan joins Elgin City on loan
Arsenal striker Nathan Butler -Oyedeji. Image: Joe Toth/Shutterstock
Ross County reportedly on trail of Arsenal striker to further fire up front
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson during the 3-2 defeat of Charlton Athletic. Image: Shutterstock.
Duncan Shearer: Defensive reinforcements are the priority for Aberdeen this week
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay will 'iron things out' as Ross County prepare for Celtic opener
James Brown, left, celebrates his goal against Kelty Hearts. Images: Jasperimage
James Brown keen to silence pals with a shock result for Ross County at…
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes made his debut against Stirling Albion.
Viaplay Cup draw: Aberdeen heading to Stirling Albion while Ross County will face Airdrie
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS Group
Ross County manager Malky Mackay 'disappointed' despite topping Viaplay Cup table
Simon Murray slots away his goal against Kelty Hearts. Images: Jasperimage
Ross County 3-3 Kelty Hearts - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Will Nightingale is determined to be a smash hit on loan with Ross County. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Long-distance loan to Ross County doesn't faze Will Nightingale
Ross County manager Malky Mackay is eyeing a fourth straight Viaplay Cup win. Images: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Ross County boss Malky Mackay sets target of winning group with maximum points ahead…