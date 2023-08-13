Aberdeen 1 – 3 Celtic – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Dons go down fighting

Aberdeen’s five-year win drought against Celtic continues, but the Dons went down fighting against defending Premiership champions Celtic.

A 3-1 defeat was harsh on Barry Robson’s rebuilt Aberdeen side, who went toe-to-toe with the Parkhead outfit.

The Dons are now 22 games without a win against Celtic – since a 1-0 victory at Glasgow in May 2018.

That long wait for a victory drags on, but Robson’s side certainly battled in the bid to end that win drought.

There was far more attacking intent, aggression and self-belief displayed in this clash than in any of the losses to Celtic last season.

In the final Premiership game of last season, Robson said he was “angry” at the Dons performance in a 5-0 loss to Celtic where the Reds failed to muster a shot on target.

Robson vowed there would be no repeat under his management.

And the Reds gaffer delivered on that promise in this clash at Pittodrie – although ultimately it was still another loss to the Hoops.

Celtic are unbeaten in 14 league visits to Pittodrie since the Dons triumphed 2-1 in February 2016 – the longest run without a loss for Celtic in the Granite City.

In that dire return, the Reds have taken just two points from a possible 42.

Robson’s side bust a gut in the bid to change the script.

Celtic opened the scoring in the 11th minute when Matt O’Riley’s wide free-kick was headed back across goal by Daizen Maeda.

The ball fell to Liel Abada, who tapped in at the back post.

The goal was initially disallowed for offside. However, following a VAR check, Abada’s goal was given.

Aberdeen deservedly hit back in the 25th minute when Duk stormed on to a long through ball from Ryan Duncan.

The Cape Verde international cut back from the left to the onrushing Bojan Miovski, who clinically converted from 12 yards.

However, a misjudged header from Nicky Devlin fell to Kyogo Furuhashi in the 29th, who fired home to make it 2-1.

Celtic made it 3-1 in the 84th minute when substitute Hyunjun Yang set up Matt O’Riley to fire in from close range.

Talking points

Attacking intent against Celtic – finally

Aberdeen had failed to register a single shot on target in their previous three games against Celtic last season – 1-0, 4-0 and 5-0 losses.

This time, from the outset, the Dons were on the front-foot and intent on taking the game to Celtic.

Last time Aberdeen hosted Celtic at Pittodrie then-boss Jim Goodwin was slaughtered for “parking the bus” against the league champions.

Under Goodwin in December, the Dons mustered a meagre two shots, both off target, and zero corners on their own turf against the Hoops.

Last season Aberdeen mustered just three shots on target across four games against Celtic – all defeats.

In contrast Celtic had 94 shots at goal with 37 on target – netting 11 goals without reply.

But the Reds were more aggressive and attack minded on Sunday.

Aberdeen began positively with Bojan Miovski racing at goal and beating two challenges before being fouled 20 yards out in the fourth minute.

Miovski curled the resultant free-kick just wide.

Graeme Shinnie then headed inches over just after the Hoops had went 1-0 up.

Aberdeen’s attacking intent was rewarded in the 25th minute when Duk brilliantly broke into the box.

Duk powered onto a Ryan Duncan ball to leave the Celtic defence chasing shadows due to his pace and determination.

The Cape Verde international then cut back a pass to Miovski, who scored.

In the 40th minute, following impressive passing play, Dante Polvara fired low drive inches wide of the far post via a deflection.

Moments later Duk had a header saved by keeper Joe Hart.

The attacking intent continued after the break with Leighton Clarkson drilling a curling 20 yard effort inches wide in the 62nd minute.

Ultimately, the Dons couldn’t carve out the equaliser their play deserved and they were condemned to another defeat by Celtic.

However, there were many positives to take from the performance.

Costly mistake from defender Nicky Devlin

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin suffered a nightmare mistake on his Pittodrie debut to gift Celtic their second goal.

Summer signing Devlin attempted to head a long ball upfield back to keeper Kelle Roos from a central position 30 yards out.

However, he had no idea Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi was lurking behind him.

Devlin misjudged his header and Furuhashi capitalised on the costly error by taking a touch then firing a sensational 15-yard right-footed drive beyond Roos.

It was a disastrous mistake from Devlin, who should have been aware of the Japanese’s positioning.

Aberdeen were in the ascendancy at that point and looked the more likely to go ahead until Devlin gifted them a goal.

Celtic are a potent enough attacking threat without handing them opportunities – especially last season’s top scorer in the Premiership, Furuhashi.

To Devlin’s credit, though, he did not let that set-back derail him for the remainder of the game.

Devlin had been playing well before that error and continued to be solid after it.

In the 69th minute, Devlin produced a superb block that denied what would surely have been a goal.

Daizen Maeda met a cross five yards out and his effort seemed destined for the back of the net.

However, Devlin managed to somehow throw himself in front of the effort.

Aberdeen target Liam Scales not in Celtic match-day squad

For the second Premiership match in succession, Aberdeen transfer target Liam Scales was not in Celtic’s squad.

The 25-year-old defender did not make the bench against the Dons and was also left out of the squad in the Hoops’ 4-2 win over Ross County.

Aberdeen boss Robson wants to secure Scales after the defender’s successful loan spell at Pittodrie last season.

Robson has held talks with Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers about a move for the defender.

Scales has two years remaining on his contract at Parkhead.

Celtic are also poised to complete a £3million move for Swedish centre-back Gustaf Lagerbielke from Elfsborg.

There will be even more competition for that centre-back role at Parkhhead.

New Celtic boss Rodgers is still assessing his squad and recently said he will not be rushed into making calls on the future of players.

The absence of Scales from two successive squads indicates the defender is unlikely to feature in Rodgers’ plans much this season.

Which will surely open the way for Scales return to Pittodrie.

Talking tactics

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson made one change to the side which drew 0-0 at Livingston in the opening game of the Premiership season.

Ryan Duncan came in for Jonny Hayes, who was not in the match-day squad.

Robson retained faith with his favoured 3-5-2 formation.

Shayden Morris retained the starting position at right-wing back with recent signing Or Dadia on the bench.

Israeli international right-back Dadia, on a season-long loan from Hapeol Be’er Sheeva has yet to start for the Dons.

Referee watch

Referee Kevin Clancy initially chalked off Celtic’s opener for offside.

However, following a VAR review he overruled that decision and awarded Liel Abada’s goal.

In a fast tempo, aggressive game, Clancy did well to keep things from boiling over.

Joe Hart was saved by VAR late on when he took down Ester Sokler outside the box.

However, VAR confirmed Sokler was offside.

Player ratings

ABERDEEN (3-5-2): Roos 7, Devlin 6, Rubezic 7, MacKenzie 6, Morris 6, Polvara 6, Clarkson 7, Shinnie 6, Duncan 7, Moivski 7, Duk 7 (Sokler 77).

Subs not used: Richie, Doohan, Barron, Besuijen, Stewart, Milne, Dadia, Bavidge.

CELTIC (4-3-3); Hart 6; Ralston 6, Carter-Vickers 4 (Hatate 46) (Holm 70), Nawrocki 6, Taylor 6, O’Riley 7, McGregor 7, Turnbull 4 (Welsh 46), Abada 6 (Yang 70), Furahashi 7 (Forrest 86), Maeda 7.

Subs not used: Bain, Haksabanovic, Yang, Holm, Iwata, Bernabei.

Star man

Duk: Striker Duk was a constant threat throughout with his pace, skill and attacking aggression.

He played a key role in the Dons goal when bursting on to a ball to win possession, before squaring a pass to Bojan Miovski to convert.