Aberdeen’s 2014 League Cup-winning right-back Shay Logan retires from professional football

Former Aberdeen and Cove Rangers right-back Shay Logan has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 35.

Manchester native Logan made 294 appearances under ex-Dons boss Derek McInnes after signing for the Reds in 2014 winter transfer window.

Logan made his debut in the 4-0 League Cup semi-final rout of St Johnstone at Tynecastle, and would go on to claim a cup winner’s medal when Aberdeen beat Caley Thistle on penalties at Celtic Park in the final following a 0-0 draw.

Writing on Twitter, Logan said: “Retirement.

“(For) a kid from the Wythenshawe Estate to play in the English Premier League and score in Europe and all in between. 460+ games and we are calling it a rap (sic).

“To my former team-mates, I hope I was a person you could rely on on that pitch.

“Shay Logan signed out.”

A mainstay of the Aberdeen side for more than half a decade, eventually departing the club permanently in 2021 after manager McInnes was replaced by Stephen Glass, Logan also picked up Reds runners-up medals from the 2017 and 2019 League Cup finals, as well as the nip-and-tuck 2017 Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic.

Upon leaving Pittodrie, Logan had installed himself within the top-40 Dons appearance-makers of all time, netting 15 times for the club during his appearance haul.

Logan subsequently signed on across the Granite City at then-League One Cove Rangers, helping his new side to the third tier title in season 2021/22 and turning out for Cove in the Championship as they were relegated last term.

He departed Balmoral Stadium ahead of the start of Cove’s first campaign back in League One.