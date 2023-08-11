Aberdeen’s 2014 League Cup-winning right-back Shay Logan retires from professional football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s 2014 League Cup-winning right-back Shay Logan retires from professional football

Logan made 294 Dons appearances, and went on to play for Cove Rangers.

By Ryan Cryle
Shay Logan in action for Aberdeen.
Shay Logan in action for Aberdeen.

Former Aberdeen and Cove Rangers right-back Shay Logan has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 35.

Manchester native Logan made 294 appearances under ex-Dons boss Derek McInnes after signing for the Reds in 2014 winter transfer window.

Logan made his debut in the 4-0 League Cup semi-final rout of St Johnstone at Tynecastle, and would go on to claim a cup winner’s medal when Aberdeen beat Caley Thistle on penalties at Celtic Park in the final following a 0-0 draw.

Writing on Twitter, Logan said: “Retirement.

“(For) a kid from the Wythenshawe Estate to play in the English Premier League and score in Europe and all in between. 460+ games and we are calling it a rap (sic).

“To my former team-mates, I hope I was a person you could rely on on that pitch.

“Shay Logan signed out.”

Aberdeen last tasted silverware glory in season 2013/14 – when they won the League Cup at Celtic Park.

A mainstay of the Aberdeen side for more than half a decade, eventually departing the club permanently in 2021 after manager McInnes was replaced by Stephen Glass, Logan also picked up Reds runners-up medals from the 2017 and 2019 League Cup finals, as well as the nip-and-tuck 2017 Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic.

Upon leaving Pittodrie, Logan had installed himself within the top-40 Dons appearance-makers of all time, netting 15 times for the club during his appearance haul.

Logan subsequently signed on across the Granite City at then-League One Cove Rangers, helping his new side to the third tier title in season 2021/22 and turning out for Cove in the Championship as they were relegated last term.

He departed Balmoral Stadium ahead of the start of Cove’s first campaign back in League One.

More from Aberdeen FC

James McGarry on the ball for Central Coast Mariners in the A-League Grand Final against Melbourne City. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen confirm James McGarry signing - as left-back expected to land in north-east this…
Barry Robson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Barry Robson calls for Aberdeen to be 'aggressive' in bid to end five-year win…
BK Hacken manager Per-Mathias Hogmo during a 2021 European qualifier at Pittodrie.
BK Hacken move closer to securing Europa League play-off clash with Aberdeen after first-leg…
Kieran Ngwenya in action for Aberdeen's B team against Brora Rangers last midweek. Image: Jasperimage.
Aberdeen confirm left-back Kieran Ngwenya has joined Partick Thistle on loan
James McGarry in action for Central Coast Mariners. Image: Shutterstock.
Barry Robson reveals 'lot of calls' to assess Aberdeen transfer targets' mentality
Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confident of signing Ylber Ramadani replacement
BK Hacken could meet Aberdeen in the Europa League play-off round. Image: Shutterstock.
BK Hacken v FK Zalgiris: Insiders profile teams - and rate chances of progress…
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart unleashes a shot in a pre-season friendly against St Johnstone
Aberdeen Women already feeling benefit of full-time manager Clint Lancaster, says forward Hannah Stewart
James McGarry on the ball for Central Coast Mariners in the A-League Grand Final against Melbourne City. Image: Shutterstock.
New dad James McGarry set to complete move to Aberdeen
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates making it 2-0 against St Mirren. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen must capitalise on favourable draw to reach Europa League group stage

Conversation