5 reasons you have to visit Caithness and Sutherland

A guide to a huge array of things to do in the far north of Scotland.

In partnership with Highland Council
The rugged cliffs of Duncansby Head in Caithness.
Taking in the ruggedly beautiful scenery of the coastline is among the many things to do in Caithness.

The ruggedly breathtaking scenery of the far north of Scotland is enough reason to visit it alone. But the sheer variety of things to do in Caithness and Sutherland is what makes it a must-see destination.

A trip to this unspoilt area lets you enjoy natural beauty, historic homes, adventurous activities and, yes, some very fine whisky. Above all, it’s all topped up with a warm and friendly welcome.

With a special rate of just £49.99 for one-way flights between Aberdeen and Wick throughout August, when you book direct through Eastern Airways, there’s never been a better time to visit. So we thought we’d give you a rundown of some of the best things to do on a trip to Caithness and Sutherland.

Explore history and heritage

The Allt Smoo Falls in Smoo Cave
The Allt Smoo Falls in Smoo Cave are among the stunning natural wonders in Sutherland.

Amazing natural and built heritage surrounds you in Caithness and Sutherland. Among the numerous attractions are sites such as Smoo Cave. This magnificent limestone cavern near Durness has a 100ft-wide entrance that is among the largest in Britain. Follow the wooden pathway into the second inner chamber and you’ll find the Allt Smoo falls cascading from an opening in the roof above. There’s even an ancient midden that suggests it was used during the Stone Age.

Then there’s the Castle of Mey. It lies just six miles west of John O’Groats and was bought by The Queen Mother in 1952. There are beautiful gardens that she helped restore and you can see them on tours along with the home’s elegant main rooms.

Another remarkable property is Dunrobin Castle. This spectacular building is the most northerly of Scotland’s great houses and is a striking presence with its conical towers. It is also one of Britain’s oldest continuously inhabited houses dating back to the early 1300s.

Tipple your fancy in Caithness

An unbranded whisky bottle, glass and cask.
Touring the whisky distilleries of Caithness will let you savour some of the best of Scotland’s national drink.

Of course, no trip to Caithness would be complete without sampling some of its world-renowned whisky. There’s no shortage of options here either with distilleries such as Old Pultney, 8 Doors and Wolfburn.

It’s not just Scotland’s national drink that can whet your appetite for the region either. Distillers such as Dunnet Bay, North Point, Ice and Fire and Hellsmouth offer a selection of gin, vodka and rum. And if beer is the drink for you then why not try the artisan offerings of the John O’Groats Brewery?

Shore thing: the best beaches around

Dunnet Bay beach with walkway in the foreground.
The beautiful sands of Dunnet Bay are lined with dunes and crashing waves.

One thing the north coast of Scotland is not short of is beautiful beaches. Stretches of white sand fringe the sea and visiting them is one of the best things to do in Caithness.

Among the most spectacular of them is Sinclair’s Bay, or Reiss Beach as it is known locally. This gorgeous spot is a haven for surfers and is surrounded by grass-topped dunes. It’s just a five to ten minutes drive from Wick town centre with nearby cliffs forming a stunning backdrop.

Head along the north coast and you’ll find the fabulous Dunnet Bay, a sweeping arc of golden sands which stretches out for over two miles. Enjoy spotting some of the varied wildlife here with seabirds including  including oystercatchers, curlew and eider ducks. You can get details of what frequents the area at the bay’s own visitor centre.

A taste for adventure in Caithness

A silhouetted surfer catching a wave.
Surfing is just one of the fun activities that you can do in Caithness.

If you’re the active type, then Caithness has everything you need. Wild swimming is a favourite in the area and can be enjoyed at many of the fabulous beaches that line the coast.

In addition, Wick is home to not one but two outdoor pools – the North Baths and the Trinkie. The Trinkie has even been named one of the seven best outdoor pools in the UK.

But if you’d rather ride the waves then there’s plenty of opportunity for surfing in the area. The north of Scotland is well known for the quality of its surf and groups such as North Coast Watersports can provide lessons to help you become an expert at aerials.

There are guided events too to add to your list of things to do in Caithness. Above & Beyond offer driving and walking tours, while Caithness Seacoast will let you see the best of the area by boat.

Fairways to heaven

Dornoch golf course.
The Dornoch links are a must for any golf enthusiast.

For those who prefer a slightly more sedate time in the great outdoors, the choice of golf courses in this area is outstanding. Wick, Thurso, Lybster and Reay golf clubs all offer fun and challenging layouts to get you in the swing. They’re a mix of links and parkland tracks with some stunning views and fantastic holes.

Then there’s the world-famous Royal Dornoch which is only an hour and half’s drive from Wick and a must for the golf enthusiast.

Fly from Aberdeen to Wick for just £49.99

Throughout August you can take advantage of a special rate of just £49.99 for flights between Aberdeen and Wick. The offer is for a one-way ticket and it must be booked directly through Eastern Airways.

The great deals don’t end there either. If you’re a family and looking at an Autumn break, kids fly free during the October holidays.

So if you’re looking for an outstanding holiday that doesn’t break the bank, why not try Caithness and Sutherland?

