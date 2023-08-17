Clean slate represents a fresh start for Shayden Morris at Aberdeen

Shayden Morris hopes a new season can bring a fresh start at Aberdeen.

Following his arrival from Fleetwood Town last season, the 21-year-old winger was limited to 15 appearances for the Dons, with only one of them in the starting XI.

A four-month absence due to a serious hamstring injury robbed Morris of the chance to make his mark with his new club.

But after two starts in the Premiership this term, the attacker is determined to make the most of his clean slate.

He said: “It was difficult with the injuries last season. I was out for four months and wasn’t able to get a run of games.

“Going into the off-season was massive for me and I couldn’t relax.

“I went to Mykonos with Jayden Richardson, Leighton Clarkson, Rhys Williams, and a few other boys for a week, but as soon I came back I got my head down.

“I went away, but all I was thinking about was working hard and coming back in my best shape and Barry is happy with me since I came back.

“When you join a club, you want to hit the ground running and get involved, but I was injured and had to accept it and focus on coming back as best as I could.

“In this job you have to mature quickly. Forget about your age – just mature and deal with whatever comes your way.

“I was going through a tough spell mentally.”

Roving winger turned wing-back

Morris has forced his way into Barry Robson’s side after taking on the challenge of a new role in the Aberdeen team.

The winger who spent last season on the periphery has been transformed into an attacking right wing-back, and Morris is relishing his new role in the side.

He said: “I don’t mind the wing-back role. I’m not used to it, but as I play it more I’m getting more comfortable.

“We do a lot of work on the pitch on positioning and you can’t switch off. You’ve got to be switched on all the time.

“You’ve got to defend and attack. You’re up and down all the time.

“I’ve not been used to that. As a winger there were times where you could relax, but as a wing-back you’ve got to be focused defensively.

“I’m learning a lot, but I’m quite enjoying it.

“Jonny Hayes does the role well (on the left) and I learn a lot just by watching him.

“Every game is different, that’s the big thing in this league. Some games there isn’t much space and you have to switch things up.

“Other games there can be a lot of space and I get the chance to show what I can do.”

Morris wants to experience the famous Hampden roar

Having missed his side’s League Cup semi-final loss to Rangers last season and the Scottish Cup exit at Darvel due to his hamstring injury, Morris is eager to make the most of his latest opportunity to claim silverware with the Dons.

Playing at the National Stadium is a target for the 21 year-old, and his personal road to Hampden starts on Friday when the Dons travel to League One side Stirling Albion in the second round of the Viaplay Cup.

Morris said: “I knew when I was coming here I was joining a massive club, but you don’t realise how big it actually is until you are here in terms of the fanbase, what they want from us and what they expect of us.

“We want to get to the later stages and to Hampden. I missed the game at Hampden last season, so it’s a big aim for me to play there this season and hopefully win something.

“I was told what to expect, but when you are here you realise you are here to win every game.

“Maybe at Fleetwood there was some games where a draw was good, but at Aberdeen every game is must-win.”

Morris knows the Dons will be overwhelming favourites against the Binos, who are managed by former Dons captain Darren Young.

He said: “We’ve got pressure on us to win the game, but we don’t see it that way.

“We’re there to win another game of football and we’re going to go there, having trained hard, looking to get the win.”