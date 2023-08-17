Clean slate represents a fresh start for Shayden Morris at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Clean slate represents a fresh start for Shayden Morris at Aberdeen

The winger turned wing-back is eager to put his injury-plagued debut season in Scotland behind him.

By Paul Third
Shayden Morris at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Shayden Morris at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Shayden Morris hopes a new season can bring a fresh start at Aberdeen.

Following his arrival from Fleetwood Town last season, the 21-year-old winger was limited to 15 appearances for the Dons, with only one of them in the starting XI.

A four-month absence due to a serious hamstring injury robbed Morris of the chance to make his mark with his new club.

But after two starts in the Premiership this term, the attacker is determined to make the most of his clean slate.

He said: “It was difficult with the injuries last season. I was out for four months and wasn’t able to get a run of games.

“Going into the off-season was massive for me and I couldn’t relax.

“I went to Mykonos with Jayden Richardson, Leighton Clarkson, Rhys Williams, and a few other boys for a week, but as soon I came back I got my head down.

“I went away, but all I was thinking about was working hard and coming back in my best shape and Barry is happy with me since I came back.

“When you join a club, you want to hit the ground running and get involved, but I was injured and had to accept it and focus on coming back as best as I could.

“In this job you have to mature quickly. Forget about your age – just mature and deal with whatever comes your way.

“I was going through a tough spell mentally.”

Roving winger turned wing-back

Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris gets away from Celtic’s Greg Taylor and Reo Hatate. Image: SNS.

Morris has forced his way into Barry Robson’s side after taking on the challenge of a new role in the Aberdeen team.

The winger who spent last season on the periphery has been transformed into an attacking right wing-back, and Morris is relishing his new role in the side.

He said: “I don’t mind the wing-back role. I’m not used to it, but as I play it more I’m getting more comfortable.

“We do a lot of work on the pitch on positioning and you can’t switch off. You’ve got to be switched on all the time.

“You’ve got to defend and attack. You’re up and down all the time.

“I’ve not been used to that. As a winger there were times where you could relax, but as a wing-back you’ve got to be focused defensively.

“I’m learning a lot, but I’m quite enjoying it.

“Jonny Hayes does the role well (on the left) and I learn a lot just by watching him.

“Every game is different, that’s the big thing in this league. Some games there isn’t much space and you have to switch things up.

“Other games there can be a lot of space and I get the chance to show what I can do.”

Morris wants to experience the famous Hampden roar

Having missed his side’s League Cup semi-final loss to Rangers last season and the Scottish Cup exit at Darvel due to his hamstring injury, Morris is eager to make the most of his latest opportunity to claim silverware with the Dons.

Playing at the National Stadium is a target for the 21 year-old, and his personal road to Hampden starts on Friday when the Dons travel to League One side Stirling Albion in the second round of the Viaplay Cup.

Morris said: “I knew when I was coming here I was joining a massive club, but you don’t realise how big it actually is until you are here in terms of the fanbase, what they want from us and what they expect of us.

“We want to get to the later stages and to Hampden. I missed the game at Hampden last season, so it’s a big aim for me to play there this season and hopefully win something.

“I was told what to expect, but when you are here you realise you are here to win every game.

“Maybe at Fleetwood there was some games where a draw was good, but at Aberdeen every game is must-win.”

Morris knows the Dons will be overwhelming favourites against the Binos, who are managed by former Dons captain Darren Young.

He said: “We’ve got pressure on us to win the game, but we don’t see it that way.

“We’re there to win another game of football and we’re going to go there, having trained hard, looking to get the win.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Hacken's Mikkel Rygaard, right, in action. Image: Shutterstock.
CONFIRMED: Aberdeen will play Sweden's BK Hacken in Europa League play-off - with place…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster
Aberdeen Women boss Clint Lancaster to put 'niceties' aside for clash with familiar face…
Rhys Williams during a pre-season friendly at Turriff United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson: Why I won't rush defenders into first-team duty
Aberdeen striker Duk. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson - 'Duk is going nowhere'
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara in action against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.
Sean Wallace: Resurgent Dante Polvara can be Ylber Ramadani replacement
Kriss Akabusi is a keen golfer. Image: Shutterstock.
Kriss Akabusi reveals the most talented celebrity golfer and why he hopes West Ham…
Peterhead celebrate Kieran Shanks goal in the 5-3 win over Aberdeen B at North Lodge Park.
Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan happy to achieve main objective of SPFL Trust Trophy progression…
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (14052739an) Nicky Devlin (2) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Celtic, Cinch Scottish Premiership - 13 Aug 2023
Rescheduled Viaplay Cup date will hand Aberdeen Europa League play-off advantage, says defender Nicky…
Aberdeen's Rhys Williams made his comeback from injury in the SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Peterhead. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead come from behind to beat Aberdeen B 5-3 in second round of SPFL…
Stirling Albion boss Darren Young. Image: SNS
Stirling Albion boss Darren Young determined to test former club Aberdeen in Viaplay Cup

Conversation