Stirling Albion boss Darren Young determined to test former club Aberdeen in Viaplay Cup

Darren Young hopes the real Stirling Albion can give Aberdeen a run for their money when the two sides meet for the second time in a year in the League Cup this week.

The Dons ran out 5-0 winners at Forthbank in the group stage of the competition last season, with all five goals coming in a devastating first half display.

But Binos boss Young, a former captain of the Dons, is looking for his side to provide a much-sterner test to Barry Robson’s Reds in Friday’s second round tie.

The Stirling boss said: “If we have everyone fully fit, I’d like to think we can give them a better game than we did last year.

“It was early in the season last year and at half-time it was 5-0, so the game was done and dusted.

“We feel we’ve improved as a team and a squad, so certainly I’m hoping for a better result this time round.

“I loved my time at Aberdeen and have great memories. It’s where I started my career and I still look out for their results today.

“Barry has got them doing well.

“Their first game wasn’t great, but they had a great end to last season and there’s been a lot of changes over the summer – he’ll be looking to kick on this season as well.

“They’ve got Europe to look forward to as well, but we’ll do our homework on them and see where we think we can possibly cause them problems, and at the same time, try to identify areas we can snuff out any problems they will try to cause us.”

Binos’ impressive in reaching knockout phase

Stirling have certainly shown their League Cup mettle this season, finishing as one of the best runners-up on 10 points behind Ayr United in Group A after picking up three wins and a draw from their four matches.

Young said: “The players have been great from the start.

“Being greedy, we were disappointed we didn’t win our first game as we lost a goal with five minutes to go after a defensive mistake when we should have had the game wrapped up by then.

“I’ve got a good bunch of boys here. At part-time level, you have to deal with boys going on or coming back from holidays during the group stage as that’s the only time they can get time off.

“It was frustrating, but we managed it well and everyone got game time. We were lucky to be able to chop and change and it couldn’t have gone any better for us really.”

Stirling’s stunning rout of St Johnstone

The Binos’ booked their place in the knockout phase in style with a stunning 4-0 rout of Premiership side St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park in their final group game on July 29.

It was a special day for Young and his players.

The Stirling boss said: “It was brilliant at the time to be watching the game and looking over to the scoreboard to see we were 4-0 up.

“There’s part of you which thinks ‘what on earth? This is great.’

“We did fancy ourselves to get a result, as they had to make a few changes due to injuries.

“They were still building their squad, but they are a full-time team in the top-flight, so to win 4-0 was fantastic.

“The manner of the performance and the way we went about the game was pleasing – we passed the ball well, created good chances and defensively we were really strong.

“They had one or two opportunities, but it was a great all-round performance and result.”

Young focused on League One campaign

Following their cup exploits, Young has worked hard to keep his players’ feet on the ground.

His players have shown their cup form was no freak either by continuing their fine start to the campaign with Saturday’s 1-0 win at Alloa making it two wins from two in League One.

Young said: “We spoke after the St Johnstone game about enjoying the result as they deserved it but to get themselves ready for training on Tuesday.

“There was no point in playing well in the cup, but not turning up and putting in a performance in the league.

“We set our standards in the group stage – but it is up to us to continue that.

“We put in a good performance against Edinburgh City in the first league game and it is up to us to maintain that standard.

“You can see the step up in the fitness, speed and quality of the players we’re up against.

“I don’t think there is much between the part-time teams in League One, but we know how hard we have to work in every game.”

Stirling manager wants progress to continue at Forthbank

Having won promotion from League Two last season as champions, Young is determined to build on the progress being made at the club this term.

Young knows League One is a step up from last season – but it is one he is confident his players are capable of making.

The Binos manager said: “Our aim is to finish as high as we can. When I speak to the players I make a point of breaking the league into quarters.

“We say to ourselves: ‘Can we take 13 or 14 points from our nine matches?’

“If we can do that, it puts us in a position for the play-offs.

“Last year, it was a case of getting 17 or above, which we managed to do in all four quarters and that put is in with a chance of winning the league.

“It sounds like a cliche, but it’s all about trying to pick up as many points and seeing where we are.

“If we don’t start well, I won’t get carried away, and, if we do make a good start, we won’t get ahead of ourselves either.

“It’s a long season and we knew that last season.

“Dumbarton came flying out the traps with seven wins in a row and we were 11 points behind.

“We caught them up and then had some games postponed which put us seven puts behind again, but managed to claw it back again.

“The big difference this season is that we’re playing against four full-time teams.

“We’re also playing against experienced players at part-time level who have been there and done it at this level for a number of years.

“We know what’s expected.”