Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Euro warning as BK Hacken boss backs Swedish side’s mental strength and self-belief

Aberdeen have been handed a boost with BK Hacken selling star Danish U21 international full-back Kristoffer Lund to Italian club Palermo just days before the Europa League play-off first leg.

By Sean Wallace
BK Hacken manager Per-Mathias Hogmo during the 5-1 loss to Aberdeen in 2021. Image: SNS.
BK Hacken manager Per-Mathias Hogmo during the 5-1 loss to Aberdeen in 2021. Image: SNS.

BK Hacken boss Per-Mathias Hogmo has issued a Euro warning that his in-form side have unshakeable mental strength and self-belief.

Aberdeen face Swedish champions Hacken in the clubs’ Europa League play-off first leg in Gothenburg on Thursday.

Pittodrie boss Barry Robson sent a scout to Hacken’s home clash against IK Sirius on Sunday.

Hacken twice fought back from behind and grabbed a dramatic winner five minutes into injury time to win 3-2.

That extended their winning streak to four games in all competitions.

Hogmo was manager of Hacken two years ago when the Swedish side lost 5-3 on aggregate to the Dons in the Conference League second round.

Former Norwegian international boss Hogmo had only been in the managerial position for a few months at then-struggling Hacken when facing Aberdeen.

Since then he masterminded a dramatic upsurge in fortunes.

His team won the Swedish title last season and are in the hunt to retain the Allsvenskan crown.

They are just one point behind league leaders IF Elfsborg with 20 games played.

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes (centre) competes with Patrik Walemark during a Europa Conference qualifier against BK Hacken in 2021. Image: SNS

Hogmo said: “It is no coincidence that we scored late.

“It’s about mental strength and a belief in what we’re doing.

“We know we can score at the end.

“We’ve done that against Sirius before and also against other teams.

“This gives us a lot of confidence.”

BK Hacken sell star left-back Lund

Meanwhile, Aberdeen were handed a timely advantage with BK Hacken selling star Danish U21 international left-back Kristoffer Lund to Italian club Palermo just days before the first leg.

It is understood Palermo paid £2.2 million to sign Lund.

The 21-year-old says he is grateful to BK Hacken, where he won the Swedish league title in 2022 and Swedish Cup earlier this year.

He said: “I am very proud to have been part of the club, especially during this time.

“We have made history and I am grateful for the opportunity I have been given.

“BK Hacken came with open arms. Everyone from the club, the team and the supporters.

“The fact that we won a SM gold last year and went to Europe now says a lot about the club and its ambitions.

“I am proud, grateful and happy about everything I have experienced in BK Hacken,”

 

