Aberdeen win race to register defender Richard Jensen for Europa League play-off against BK Hacken

Aberdeen have succeeded in registering new signing Richard Jensen for the Europa League play-off against BK Hacken.

Jensen was secured on a three-year deal from Polish club Gornik Zabrze on the eve of tonight’s first leg clash against the Swedish side in Gothenburg.

Aberdeen faced a frantic dash to register Finnish international defender Jensen in time for the play-off.

The new left-sided centre-back, secured for a six-figure sum believed to be £400,000, did not fly out to Sweden with the Reds squad on Wednesday, but arrived later in the day.

However, boss Barry Robson – who said he didn’t want to “throw” Jensen in for the first leg – was desperate to get the defender registered so that he can be available for the return leg against Hacken at Pittodrie next week.

Aberdeen successfully registered the defender as part of the 25-man-squad for the play-off before Uefa’s deadline of 11pm on Wednesday.