Aberdeen’s race against time to register Richard Jensen to face BK Hacken

"We look at the Gothenburg Greats with pride, not pressure' - Barry Robson insists the Dons will not feel the weight of history as they face Hacken in the city of the club's greatest achievement.

By Sean Wallace
The Aberdeen squad training at the Bravida Arena in Sweden.
The Aberdeen squad training at the Bravida Arena in Sweden. Image: SNS

Aberdeen faced a mad dash to register Finnish international defender Richard Jensen in time for the Europa League play-off second leg against BK Hacken.

The Dons signed Jensen for a six-figure sum, understood to be £400,000, from Polish club Gornik Zabrze on the eve of Thursday’s play-off first leg in Gothenburg.

Jensen’s transfer on a three-year deal is subject to successful completion of the UK immigration process after the club were awarded a Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) on Tuesday.

The new left-sided centre-back did not fly out to Sweden with the Reds squad, but Robson is desperate to get the defender registered so that he can be available for the return leg against Hacken at Pittodrie next week.

However, Aberdeen were pushing to get the defender registered as part of the 25-man-squad for the play-off before Uefa’s deadline of 11pm on Wednesday.

Jensen is Robson’s 11th signing of the summer – and the Dons boss confirmed he is unlikely to be the last before the window shuts on September 1.

Aberdeen have signed Finnish international defender Richard Jensen.

Aberdeen have agreed a six-figure fee with Belgian club K.V Kortrijk for striker Pape Habib Gueye.

The move for former Senegal U20 international Gueye is subject to a work permit and visa being issued.

Aberdeen also completed the signing of Republic of Ireland international midfielder Jamie McGrath on a two-year deal this week

McGrath flew out with the Dons to Sweden.

Robson says he will have no hesitation in throwing McGrath in for a quick-fire debut against Hacken in Gothenburg.

On registering Jensen for the play-off, Robson said: “That is what we were looking into as we needed to register everyone by Wednesday night.

“He is not someone that we are really trying to throw in at the minute (in first leg).

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson and Graeme Shinnie at the Bravida Arena.

“It is not fair on him.

“We will see where we get with him.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson takes his squad though training in Gothenburg.

Robson on new signing Jensen’s qualities

The Dons transfer business has ramped up ahead of their Europa League play-off first leg clash with Hacken in Sweden.

Stopper Jensen has been capped nine times by Finland.

Robson said: “Richard is a good athlete first and foremost.

“He is another international who knows how difficult it is to play European level.

“Richard can run, which is important in the way we play and he has a good left-foot to give us balance on the other side.

“He can play left-hand side, left of a three and left-back.

“He covers various positions and he is a really terrific guy.

“Richard brings that age of 27 where he is just hitting his peak.

“That is important for us as well.”

Aberdeen training in Gothenburg ahead of the clash with BK Hacken.

‘We might bring another one in’

Aberdeen are guaranteed group stage football regardless of the outcome of the play-off with BK Hacken.

If they win the Dons qualify for the Europa League groups, if they lose they drop down into the group stage of the Conference League.

Republic of Ireland international midfielder McGrath was a free agent, having terminated his contract with Wigan Athletic earlier this summer.

It is understood the combined fees for Jensen and Gueye would come close to £1 million.

Robson refused to be drawn on Gueye. Asked about the striker, the Dons boss said: “I don’t talk about other clubs’ players.

“We have built a squad with a lot of players and we have tried to bring the right ones in.

Kortrijk's Pape Habib Gueye is set to move to Aberdeen.

“We might bring another one in, we’ll see how it goes.

“There’s a week until the end of the window, so you never know.

“We will see where we are come the end of the transfer window.”

‘No qualms’ with pitching in McGrath

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath during a training session in Gothenburg.

New signing McGrath flew out to Sweden with the Dons just 24 hours after penning a two-year contract.

Despite the short timeframe, Robson says he will have no hesitation in handing McGrath a debut in Gothenburg.

McGrath had previously turned down opportunities to join the Dons in 2021 and 2022.

Robson said: “I don’t know what happened in the past, whether he was linked here or not.

“It wasn’t anything I was involved with.

“All I can say is I really liked the player.

“We wanted him in the building and that is why we took him on board.

“I wouldn’t have any qualms (on playing McGrath in Gothenburg).

“We have to be fair to him as well, he hasn’t done a pre-season.

“I know he has been working with the Irish FA.

“He is a fit boy, but we will wait and see what we need.”

New Aberdeen signing James McGarry (left) during a training session at the Bravida Arena in Gothenburg.
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski training in Gothenburg.

No Gothenburg pressure, just pride

Aberdeen’s Euro campaign kicks-off in the city of the club’s greatest triumph.

It is Gothenburg where the Dons famously beat Real Madrid 2-1 after extra-time to win the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1983.

Aberdeen FC could be given the freedom of the city
Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1983.

Robson said: “We all know the history, the great side they had.

“It is not any pressure on us.

“We look at the Gothenburg Greats with pride as a football club, not pressure.

“This is a totally different game and era and we have to focus on what is ahead of us.”

Aberdeen training at the Bravida Arena in Gothenburg.

Breaching BK Hacken’s ‘Fort Knox’

BK Hacken’s Bravida Arena is known as “Fort Knox” in Sweden because of their formidable home record.

The club have scored 50 goals in 20 league games this season and sit second in the Swedish top flight.

Robson is confident Aberdeen can breach them.

Aberdeen during a training session in Gothenburg.

He said: “50 goals in Fort Knox. We have done a lot of analysis on Hacken and they are champions who are going for the league title.

“It is going to be really difficult as we know they are a really good side full of good players.

“We are over here to try to perform well and have 400 fans over, which is big for our club.

“We are hoping we can bring something to the table to make sure we can take a decent result into the second leg.”

BK Hacken manager Per-Mathias Hogmo during a BK Hacken press conference at the Bravida Arena, on August 23, 2023, in Sweden.
Conversation