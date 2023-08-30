Aberdeen in race to sign Newcastle United midfielder Jeff Hendrick on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen in race to sign Newcastle United midfielder Jeff Hendrick on loan

The Dons face competition from Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom to sign the 31-year-old.

By Danny Law
Jeff Hendrick in action for Reading earlier this year. Image: PA.
Jeff Hendrick in action for Reading earlier this year. Image: PA.

Aberdeen are among the clubs hoping to sign Newcastle United midfielder Jeff Hendrick on loan.

The Dons face competition from Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom to sign the 31-year-old before Friday’s transfer deadline, according to a report on Football Insider.

The Press and Journal understands Aberdeen hope the lure of playing European group stage football can persuade the 79-times capped Republic of Ireland international to make the move to Pittodrie.

Aberdeen face BK Hacken at Pittodrie on Thursday evening in the second leg of their Europa League play-off with the tie finely poised at 2-2.

The winner will advance to the Europa League group stages with the loser heading to the groups stages of the Europa Conference League.

Republic of Ireland’s Matt Doherty (right) and Jeff Hendrick following the international friendly match at the Aviva Stadium against Latvia. Image: PA. 

Barry Robson is keen to bolster his midfield before the summer window closes on Friday following the departure of Ylber Ramadani who joined Serie A side Lecce earlier this month.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack wrote on social media on Tuesday night that the Reds are looking to bring in “one or two” new additions ahead of the transfer deadline.

Newcastle are understood to be happy to allow Hendrick to leave the club with his deal set to expire at the end of this season.

The former Burnley, Derby and Queens Park Rangers midfielder spent last season on loan at Reading, scoring four goals in 46 appearances.

 

 

