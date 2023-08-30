Aberdeen in race to sign Newcastle United midfielder Jeff Hendrick on loan

Aberdeen are among the clubs hoping to sign Newcastle United midfielder Jeff Hendrick on loan.

The Dons face competition from Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom to sign the 31-year-old before Friday’s transfer deadline, according to a report on Football Insider.

The Press and Journal understands Aberdeen hope the lure of playing European group stage football can persuade the 79-times capped Republic of Ireland international to make the move to Pittodrie.

Aberdeen face BK Hacken at Pittodrie on Thursday evening in the second leg of their Europa League play-off with the tie finely poised at 2-2.

The winner will advance to the Europa League group stages with the loser heading to the groups stages of the Europa Conference League.

Barry Robson is keen to bolster his midfield before the summer window closes on Friday following the departure of Ylber Ramadani who joined Serie A side Lecce earlier this month.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack wrote on social media on Tuesday night that the Reds are looking to bring in “one or two” new additions ahead of the transfer deadline.

Newcastle are understood to be happy to allow Hendrick to leave the club with his deal set to expire at the end of this season.

The former Burnley, Derby and Queens Park Rangers midfielder spent last season on loan at Reading, scoring four goals in 46 appearances.