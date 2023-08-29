Aberdeen eye double swoop before transfer window closes

Aberdeen hope to add two more players before the transfer window closes on Friday.

The Dons made their 12th signing of the summer window earlier today when Senegalese striker Pape Habib Gueye joined the club from Belgian side KV Kortrijk for an undisclosed fee.

But chairman Dave Cormack is hopeful the new arrival will not be the last signing made by the club this week.

Cormack wrote on social media: “We’ve been working on the Gueye deal for months.

“Delighted to add him to the squad and provide depth upfront.

“The recruitment team are working very hard to bring in one, if not two, quality players by the end of the window on Friday night.”

Another midfielder is understood to be on Aberdeen’s wish list before the transfer deadline closes on Friday.

It is understood the Dons have received no contact from any clubs regarding strikers Bojan Miovski and Duk.

Dons beat off Italian competition for Rubezic

The Press and Journal can also reveal that Serie A side Lecce made a late bid to sign Dons defender Slobodan Rubezic just hours after he had signed for Aberdeen.

The Serbian centre-back joined the Dons from FK Novi Pazar on a three-year deal last month.

Aberdeen’s pursuit of targets continues but the Dons chairman is also eagerly looking forward to the club’s Europa League play-off second leg against Swedish side BK Hacken at Pittodrie.

The tie is level at 2-2 following last week’s first leg in Gothenburg and Cormack added: “The old lady will be rocking on Thursday night on what will be our 152nd European club competition game.

“Hacken will take around 150 fans who will be housed in Section A of the Main Stand.

“I’ll do my best to get the Main Stand singing, but they may need encouragement from the rest of the stadium to get them going… Stand Free!”