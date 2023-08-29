Aberdeen eye double swoop before transfer window closes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen eye double swoop before transfer window closes

Dons chairman Dave Cormack tells fans club is still hoping for one or two more additions before window closes at 11pm on Friday.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdeen hope to add two more players before the transfer window closes on Friday.

The Dons made their 12th signing of the summer window earlier today when Senegalese striker Pape Habib Gueye joined the club from Belgian side KV Kortrijk for an undisclosed fee.

But chairman Dave Cormack is hopeful the new arrival will not be the last signing made by the club this week.

Cormack wrote on social media: “We’ve been working on the Gueye deal for months.

“Delighted to add him to the squad and provide depth upfront.

“The recruitment team are working very hard to bring in one, if not two, quality players by the end of the window on Friday night.”

Another midfielder is understood to be on Aberdeen’s wish list before the transfer deadline closes on Friday.

It is understood the Dons have received no contact from any clubs regarding strikers Bojan Miovski and Duk.

Dons beat off Italian competition for Rubezic

The Press and Journal can also reveal that Serie A side Lecce made a late bid to sign Dons defender Slobodan Rubezic just hours after he had signed for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic in action against Celtic. Image: SNS.

The Serbian centre-back joined the Dons from FK Novi Pazar on a three-year deal last month.

Aberdeen’s pursuit of targets continues but the Dons chairman is also eagerly looking forward to the club’s Europa League play-off second leg against Swedish side BK Hacken at Pittodrie.

The tie is level at 2-2 following last week’s first leg in Gothenburg and Cormack added: “The old lady will be rocking on Thursday night on what will be our 152nd European club competition game.

“Hacken will take around 150 fans who will be housed in Section A of the Main Stand.

“I’ll do my best to get the Main Stand singing, but they may need encouragement from the rest of the stadium to get them going… Stand Free!”

Conversation