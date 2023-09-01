Analysis: Familiar lessons to be learned for Aberdeen in Europe

Fortune favours the brave. That could certainly be applied to Aberdeen manager Barry Robson’s thought process for arguably the biggest game of his side’s season.

There was no real surprise at the manager making four changes from the side which, to quote Robson were “a yard off it all over the pitch” in the 2-2 draw at St Mirren on Sunday.

But there was no doubting Robson’s intent against Swedish champions BK Hacken as Jamie McGrath came in for his first start in the place of Dante Polvara.

With McGrath and Leighton Clarkson on the pitch together from the start, the focus was firmly on taking the game to Per-Mathias Hogmo’s side in the Europa League play-off second leg at Pittodrie.

It was a gamble from the Dons boss and one he will wonder with hindsight whether it was the right call as Hacken won 3-1 on the night to progress 5-3 on aggregate.

Sadiq on song on his Hacken farewell

The early signs looked promising, too – but one man was determined on delivering a parting gift on his farewell performance for the visitors.

For 13 minutes, the atmosphere was pulsating, vibrant, passionate.

Until one majestic swing of Ibrahim Sadiq’s left foot sent a rocket of a shot past Kelle Roos from 20 yards to stun Pittodrie into silence.

The quality of the game showed why the player is on the verge of completing a £3.5million move to AZ Alkmaar.

Aberdeen were as shocked on the pitch as their supporters off it and they took a few minutes to recover.

The anxiety was palpable when Duk ran clear from Bojan Miovski’s flick-on only to be denied by Peter Abrahamsson in the Hacken goal.

But at least the moment helped restore the volume inside the place.

It increased further when Abrahamsson tipped a Miovski header on to the crossbar to deny the Dons striker a fourth game in as many games.

But history would repeat itself as a rapid Hacken counter attack cut through the Aberdeen defence and it was that man Sadiq again who applied the finishing touch.

It was like Gothenburg all over again. Only the 2023 edition, not 1983.

If Sadiq was the tormentor in chief for the Swedes, then their captain Samuel Gustafson was the architect.

The midfielder was the one who revelled in the space Aberdeen’s approach afforded him in the first half – and it left the Dons with an almighty mountain to climb in the second half.

Dons left to rue missed chances in second half rollercoaster

The big question was whether the Dons could repeat what they did in Sweden and come back from a two-goal deficit.

The deficit was halved 10 minutes after the restart as Miovski netted a penalty, awarded following a review on VAR, before the North Macedonian international missed the target when one on one with Abrahamsson.

From there, it was bedlam. Sadiq was denied a hat-trick by the post before he was booked for going down in the box under a challenge from Slobodan Rubezic.

However, for the second time in the game, referee Daniel Siebert changed his mind and awarded a penalty after reviewing the incident on VAR.

Amor Layouni stepped up to scored his side’s third and end Aberdeen’s hopes of another rousing comeback in the process.

Dons must be better in both boxes if they are to make an impact in the Conference League

In a game of fine margins, it was the Swedish frontline which shaded it over the Dons attack.

A pulsating encounter where neither side’s backline dealt particularly well with the opposition’s attacking threat produced chances aplenty.

Unfortunately for Aberdeen, they were unable to take theirs.

Hacken, by virtue of taking their chances – with the exception of one incredible miss by Srdan Hrstic at 2-0 – go into the draw for the Europa League on Friday.

For the Dons, the Conference League awaits (the draw later on Friday). Here’s hoping Robson’s Reds can sharpen up in both boxes before then.

If they don’t, then the tale which unfolded here, may become an all too familiar one.