Aberdeen beat the deadline to sign Danish defender Stefan Gartenmann

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen beat the deadline to sign Danish defender Stefan Gartenmann

The 26-year-old joins from Danish top-flight side Midtjylland.

By Danny Law
Stefan Gartenmann in action for FC Midtjylland against Sporting CP in Lisbon last season. Image: Shutterstock.
Stefan Gartenmann in action for FC Midtjylland against Sporting CP in Lisbon last season. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen beat the transfer deadline to make Midtjylland central defender Stefan Gartenmann their 13th signing of a busy summer window.

The 26-year-old Dane has joined the Dons on a season-long loan deal.

Gartenmann, who has been capped by Denmark at every youth level up to under-21s, joined Midtjylland from SonderjyskE last summer on a three-year deal.

The defender scored 10 goals in 174 appearances for SonderjyskE after joining them from Dutch side Heerenveen in July 2017.

He has made seven outings for Midtjylland this season including a substitute appearance in Thursday night’s penalty shootout defeat against Legia Warsaw in the Europa Conference League play-offs, missing the decisive spot-kick.

Stefan Gartenmann, right, in action for FC Midtjylland against Legia Warsaw. Image: Shutterstock. 

Fighting for the badge

Dons boss Barry Robson said he was pleased to sign another defender ahead of the window closing.

He said: “Stefan brings with him a European pedigree and has experience at right centre-back and right back which will offer us real versatility within the squad.

“He has a strong mentality, a real determination to do well and we believe he will be a positive addition given the number of matches which lie ahead this season.”

Gartenmann said: “I’m excited to be playing for such an historical club in front of such an amazing support.

“I’ve only heard great things about Scottish football and Aberdeen, and I can’t wait to be fighting for the badge and the fans.”

Earlier in the day, it was confirmed that Aberdeen will be playing in the same Europa Conference League group as Eintracht Frankfurt from the German Bundesliga, Greek side PAOK and HJK Helsinki from Finland.

Gartenmann joins a long list of summer signings at Pittodrie following the arrival of Nicky Devlin (Livingston), Leighton Clarkson (Liverpool), Ester Sokler (NK Radomlje), Graeme Shinnie (Wigan), Rhys Williams (Liverpool, loan), Ross Doohan (Forest Green Rovers), Or Dadia (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, loan), Slobodan Rubezic (Novi Pazar), James McGarry (Central Coast Mariners), Jamie McGrath (Wigan), Richard Jensen (Gornik Zabrze) and Pape Habib Gueye (KV Kortrijk).

All we know after Aberdeen drawn against Eintracht Frankfurt, PAOK and HJK Helsinki in Europa Conference League group stage

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full-time after losing 3-1 to BK Hacken. Image: SNS
Barry Robson demands Aberdeen move on from BK Hacken heartache to focus on 'brilliant'…
Duk goes close for Aberdeen against BK Hacken. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: A chastening week for Scottish clubs in Europe - at least the…
The Europa Conference League trophy. Image: Shutterstock.
All we know after Aberdeen drawn against Eintracht Frankfurt, PAOK and HJK Helsinki in…
Aberdeen striker Duk has a shot at goal during the 3-1 loss to BK Hacken. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen striker Duk will hit the goal trail soon, says boss Barry Robson
St Mirren's Keanu Baccus (L) and Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani in action during a Premiership match last season. Image: SNS.
St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson expects Aberdeen-linked midfielder Keanu Baccus to remain with the…
Bojan Miovski hits a shot wide against Hacken at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Analysis: Familiar lessons to be learned for Aberdeen in Europe
BK Hacken's Ibrahim Sadiq, left, celebrates with Mikkel Rygaard after making it 2-0 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fan view: Bravo Hacken on Ibrahim Sadiq's delayed exit - let's hope we…
The Aberdeen fans will be looking forward to the Europa Conference League groups campaign, despite the club's Europa League near-miss. Image: SNS.
Confirmed: The sides Aberdeen could meet in Europa Conference League group stage ahead of…
Dons boss Barry Robson looks dejected after BK Hacken's Ibrahim Sadiq made it 1-0 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
'We let Hacken off the hook': Aberdeen boss Barry Robson frustrated following Europa League…
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic looks dejected at full time against BK Hacken. Image: SNS.
'Architects of our downfall again': Aberdeen fans react as the Dons miss out on…