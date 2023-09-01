Aberdeen beat the deadline to sign Danish defender Stefan Gartenmann

Aberdeen beat the transfer deadline to make Midtjylland central defender Stefan Gartenmann their 13th signing of a busy summer window.

The 26-year-old Dane has joined the Dons on a season-long loan deal.

Gartenmann, who has been capped by Denmark at every youth level up to under-21s, joined Midtjylland from SonderjyskE last summer on a three-year deal.

The defender scored 10 goals in 174 appearances for SonderjyskE after joining them from Dutch side Heerenveen in July 2017.

He has made seven outings for Midtjylland this season including a substitute appearance in Thursday night’s penalty shootout defeat against Legia Warsaw in the Europa Conference League play-offs, missing the decisive spot-kick.

Fighting for the badge

Dons boss Barry Robson said he was pleased to sign another defender ahead of the window closing.

He said: “Stefan brings with him a European pedigree and has experience at right centre-back and right back which will offer us real versatility within the squad.

“He has a strong mentality, a real determination to do well and we believe he will be a positive addition given the number of matches which lie ahead this season.”

Gartenmann said: “I’m excited to be playing for such an historical club in front of such an amazing support.

“I’ve only heard great things about Scottish football and Aberdeen, and I can’t wait to be fighting for the badge and the fans.”

Earlier in the day, it was confirmed that Aberdeen will be playing in the same Europa Conference League group as Eintracht Frankfurt from the German Bundesliga, Greek side PAOK and HJK Helsinki from Finland.

Gartenmann joins a long list of summer signings at Pittodrie following the arrival of Nicky Devlin (Livingston), Leighton Clarkson (Liverpool), Ester Sokler (NK Radomlje), Graeme Shinnie (Wigan), Rhys Williams (Liverpool, loan), Ross Doohan (Forest Green Rovers), Or Dadia (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, loan), Slobodan Rubezic (Novi Pazar), James McGarry (Central Coast Mariners), Jamie McGrath (Wigan), Richard Jensen (Gornik Zabrze) and Pape Habib Gueye (KV Kortrijk).