Guilty: Killer Mintlaw gun fan turned deadly firearm on his disabled wife

An Aberdeenshire man who swapped the north-east for married life in America has been convicted for slaying his disabled wife in a deadly gun attack.

A Mississippi jury found Wayne Fraser, 47, guilty of the culpable negligent manslaughter of paralysed Natalie Ryan-Fraser, who relied on a wheelchair for her mobility.

Fraser had pled not guilty to the first-degree murder of his 55-year-old spouse and all 12 jurors eventually voted unanimously to acquit him of the more serious charge.

Just under a month before the Scots expat gunned down the defenceless woman, he was pictured on facebook firing a weapon during the couple’s visit to San Angelo Gun Club in Texas.

On Friday was told by Judge James T Kitchens Jr that he would spend the next 20 years in prison.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, the State Public Defender previously explained: “A conviction of manslaughter carries up to 20 years set by the judge.

“There is parole eligibility on that charge after a person serves 50% of the sentence imposed,” he added.

Parole is decided by a panel of 5 people who’ve been appointed to the parole board by the governor.

Fraser blamed his wife for her death

Relatives of Fraser’s victim, a Texas-based university professor, attended the week-long hearing and were present for the result.

Natalie’s body was discovered at an apartment after Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a concern for her welfare.

One of Natalie’s brothers, Kory Ryan, had called 911 after Fraser phoned him and claimed Natalie shot herself on December 30 2021 – he told the court on Thursday.

Law enforcement officers took a 9mm firearm into evidence and arrested Fraser after arriving at the Cedar Street property in the town of Caledonia, around 8am that morning.

Mr Ryan, the founder and managing partner of a Texan law firm, was the prosecution’s final witness before District Attorney Scott Colom closed his case.

Ahead of the weekend beginning, Judge Kitchens gave the jury his instructions before jurors heard closing arguments from the prosecution and Fraser’s defence attorney Chance Fair.

Mr Fair, a public defender, has been representing the former Mintlaw Academy and Banff and Buchan student whose legal fees are being paid by the state.

Fraser was declared unable to foot the bill himself during the 20 months that he’s been locked up in the county jail awaiting his day in court.

Members of the jury started deliberations at 12.20pm (US time) on Friday afternoon and returned to the courtroom with an outcome three hours later.

The evidence jurors must consider

They had considered the testimony of a variety of witnesses, including 911 call operator Cindy Lawrence and the medical examiner’s office.

On Wednesday, the court was shown stricken Natalie’s wheelchair as the office’s representative was probed on the witness stand.

A digital forensics expert was questioned the following day when the court heard about photos from a mobile phone that he had examined.

Scenes from inside the courtroom have been broadcast on local television news station WCBI all week.

According to the indictment, a court document detailing the charge against Fraser, it had been claimed that Fraser did “feloniously, wilfully and unlawfully with deliberate design to effect the death of Natalie Fraser, a human being, kill Natalie Fraser, without the authority of law and not in necessary self-defence” – an allegation to which he pled not guilty.

The tragic couple married in the US back in 2014 and had lived together in Texas, where Natalie was employed as a senior instructor at Angelo State University’s Department of English and Modern Languages.

In a tribute paid as news of her death began to circulate, Natalie’s colleague Dr. Erin Ashworth-King said: “Professor Ryan was a dynamic teacher, very full of spirit and life”.

The institution later dedicated to her a ceremony to rename the department after their “witty and honest faculty member”.

‘Dinner with my love’ – Natalie’s last-ever Facebook post

Her husband worked out-of-state part-time as a foreman for an industrial painting and coating company in Hamilton, MS.

At the time when she died, Natalie had travelled from Texas to visit him.

And just a day before, the pair had enjoyed a romantic dinner out together.

While enjoying the meal for two Natalie checked the couple in at the steakhouse and sushi bar on Facebook, posting: “Dinner with my love”.

It was her last-ever post.

The almost 10-year-long life that the pair had shared together came to an abrupt and brutal end when Fraser, whom Natalie called her “monkey”, blasted his so-called beloved “chicken” – his nickname for Natalie – with her own weapon.

The trial at the state’s 16th Circuit Court in the southern city of Columbus concluded after hearing four days of evidence and three hours of jury deliberations.

However, Fraser will have the automatic right to appeal the result.

Due to incorrect information that was provided by court staff, yesterday’s article about the trial said George Brinton “Brint” Ryan gave evidence. It was, in fact, his brother Kory.

