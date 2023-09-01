Guilty: Killer Mintlaw gun fan turned deadly firearm on his disabled wife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Guilty: Killer Mintlaw gun fan turned deadly firearm on his disabled wife

A court in America has convicted Wayne Fraser of the manslaughter of his wheelchair-bound spouse Natalie Ryan-Fraser.

By Bryan Rutherford
Wayne Fraser shot guns with his wife paralysed Natalie Ryan-Fraser and later went on to shoot her dead. Images: Facebook
Wayne Fraser shot guns with his wife paralysed Natalie Ryan-Fraser and later went on to shoot her dead. Images: Facebook

An Aberdeenshire man who swapped the north-east for married life in America has been convicted for slaying his disabled wife in a deadly gun attack.

A Mississippi jury found Wayne Fraser, 47, guilty of the culpable negligent manslaughter of paralysed Natalie Ryan-Fraser, who relied on a wheelchair for her mobility.

Fraser had pled not guilty to the first-degree murder of his 55-year-old spouse and all 12 jurors eventually voted unanimously to acquit him of the more serious charge.

Just under a month before the Scots expat gunned down the defenceless woman, he was pictured on facebook firing a weapon during the couple’s visit to San Angelo Gun Club in Texas.

On Friday was told by Judge James T Kitchens Jr that he would spend the next 20 years in prison.

Lowndes County Courthouse in Columbus, Mississippi, heard about the relationship between Natalie Ryan-Fraser and her husband Wayne Fraser. Images: Visit Columbus Mississippi/The Columbus-Lowndes Convention /Facebook.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, the State Public Defender previously explained: “A conviction of manslaughter carries up to 20 years set by the judge.

“There is parole eligibility on that charge after a person serves 50% of the sentence imposed,” he added.

Parole is decided by a panel of 5 people who’ve been appointed to the parole board by the governor.

Fraser blamed his wife for her death

Relatives of Fraser’s victim, a Texas-based university professor, attended the week-long hearing and were present for the result.

Natalie’s body was discovered at an apartment after Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a concern for her welfare.

One of Natalie’s brothers, Kory Ryan, had called 911 after Fraser phoned him and claimed Natalie shot herself on December 30 2021 – he told the court on Thursday.

Law enforcement officers took a 9mm firearm into evidence and arrested Fraser after arriving at the Cedar Street property in the town of Caledonia, around 8am that morning.

Mr Ryan, the founder and managing partner of a Texan law firm, was the prosecution’s final witness before District Attorney Scott Colom closed his case.

Kory Ryan, one of Natalie Ryan-Fraser’s brothers, gives testimony on the witness stand. Image: WCBI

Ahead of the weekend beginning, Judge Kitchens gave the jury his instructions before jurors heard closing arguments from the prosecution and Fraser’s defence attorney Chance Fair.

Mr Fair, a public defender, has been representing the former Mintlaw Academy and Banff and Buchan student whose legal fees are being paid by the state.

Fraser was declared unable to foot the bill himself during the 20 months that he’s been locked up in the county jail awaiting his day in court.

Members of the jury started deliberations at 12.20pm (US time) on Friday afternoon and returned to the courtroom with an outcome three hours later.

The evidence jurors must consider

They had considered the testimony of a variety of witnesses, including 911 call operator Cindy Lawrence and the medical examiner’s office.

On Wednesday, the court was shown stricken Natalie’s wheelchair as the office’s representative was probed on the witness stand.

A digital forensics expert was questioned the following day when the court heard about photos from a mobile phone that he had examined.

Scenes from inside the courtroom have been broadcast on local television news station WCBI all week.

Murder accused Wayne Fraser hears evidence about his wife’s fatal shooting from the medical examiner’s office as Natalie’s wheelchair is shown to the jury. Images: WCBI

According to the indictment, a court document detailing the charge against Fraser, it had been claimed that Fraser did “feloniously, wilfully and unlawfully with deliberate design to effect the death of Natalie Fraser, a human being, kill Natalie Fraser, without the authority of law and not in necessary self-defence” – an allegation to which he pled not guilty.

Defence attorney Chance Fair, of Tompkins Law Firm, is representing Fraser. Image: LinkedIn

The tragic couple married in the US back in 2014 and had lived together in Texas, where Natalie was employed as a senior instructor at Angelo State University’s Department of English and Modern Languages.

In a tribute paid as news of her death began to circulate, Natalie’s colleague Dr. Erin Ashworth-King said: “Professor Ryan was a dynamic teacher, very full of spirit and life”.

The institution later dedicated to her a ceremony to rename the department after their “witty and honest faculty member”.

‘Dinner with my love’ – Natalie’s last-ever Facebook post

Her husband worked out-of-state part-time as a foreman for an industrial painting and coating company in Hamilton, MS.

At the time when she died, Natalie had travelled from Texas to visit him.

And just a day before, the pair had enjoyed a romantic dinner out together.

While enjoying the meal for two Natalie checked the couple in at the steakhouse and sushi bar on Facebook, posting: “Dinner with my love”.

It was her last-ever post.

Natalie Ryan-Fraser’s final Facebook post before her death. Image: Facebook

The almost 10-year-long life that the pair had shared together came to an abrupt and brutal end when Fraser, whom Natalie called her “monkey”, blasted his so-called beloved “chicken” – his nickname for Natalie – with her own weapon.

The tragic couple had nicknames for each other. Wayne was “monkey” and Natalie was “chicken”. Image: Facebook

The trial at the state’s 16th Circuit Court in the southern city of Columbus concluded after hearing four days of evidence and three hours of jury deliberations.

However, Fraser will have the automatic right to appeal the result.

Due to incorrect information that was provided by court staff, yesterday’s article about the trial said George Brinton “Brint” Ryan gave evidence. It was, in fact, his brother Kory.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Wayne Fraser shot guns with his wife paralysed Natalie Ryan-Fraser and later went on to shoot her dead. Images: Facebook
Inverness serial thief gets another chance to stay out of prison
Inverness Justice Centre, Benjamin Lewis.
Man jailed for choking underage girl during illegal sex
Wayne Fraser shot guns with his wife paralysed Natalie Ryan-Fraser and later went on to shoot her dead. Images: Facebook
Driver banned after leading police on high-speed chase across Black Isle
Wayne Fraser shot guns with his wife paralysed Natalie Ryan-Fraser and later went on to shoot her dead. Images: Facebook
Mintlaw man claimed his wife shot herself, the disabled woman's brother tells US murder…
Wayne Fraser shot guns with his wife paralysed Natalie Ryan-Fraser and later went on to shoot her dead. Images: Facebook
Woman assaulted Asda security guard by pouring Jack Daniels and Coke over him
Wayne Fraser shot guns with his wife paralysed Natalie Ryan-Fraser and later went on to shoot her dead. Images: Facebook
'I have done Panda Rosa out of a lot of money': Aberdeen grandmother embezzled…
Wayne Fraser shot guns with his wife paralysed Natalie Ryan-Fraser and later went on to shoot her dead. Images: Facebook
Drink-driving Aberdeen mum crashed car with child in backseat
Wayne Fraser shot guns with his wife paralysed Natalie Ryan-Fraser and later went on to shoot her dead. Images: Facebook
Dingwall drug-driver was foaming at the mouth when stopped by police
Wayne Fraser shot guns with his wife paralysed Natalie Ryan-Fraser and later went on to shoot her dead. Images: Facebook
Jurors see wheelchair of disabled wife allegedly shot dead by Mintlaw man
Wayne Fraser shot guns with his wife paralysed Natalie Ryan-Fraser and later went on to shoot her dead. Images: Facebook
Man grabbed woman's breast after seeing her female pal do the same