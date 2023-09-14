Dante Polvara signs new three-year deal with Aberdeen

Dante Polvara has set his sights on repaying Aberdeen’s faith in him after signing a new three-year contract to extend his stay at Pittodrie until 2026.

The 23-year-old from New York has established himself in Barry Robson’s side since returning from a loan move at USL Championship club Charleston Battery in South Carolina.

Polvara said: “The manager and the rest of the staff have voiced their belief in me since day one, which made this an easy decision.

“I hope to help the team as much as possible and make those who have believed in me throughout this journey so far proud of my development as a player.”

The American, who returned to Pittodrie in the summer from Charlston, has been with the Dons since January 2022 after progressing via the US college system.

Reds boss Barry Robson is delighted to see the progress Polvara has made following his recent loan spell and has challenged the midfielder to realise his potential during his time at Pittodrie.

Robson said: “Dante has got a real opportunity ahead of him here at the club.

“He’s got two great feet, he’s a good size and he is a real athlete due to his running power. These are all really strong attributes for a young player to have.

“He’s still got improvements to be made in his game, but if he continues his positive development as he is then he can go on to become a top player.”