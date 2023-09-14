Dante Polvara signs new three-year deal with Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Dante Polvara signs new three-year deal with Aberdeen

The American has agreed a new deal to extend his stay at Pittodrie until the summer of 2026.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara in action against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara in action against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.

Dante Polvara has set his sights on repaying Aberdeen’s faith in him after signing a new three-year contract to extend his stay at Pittodrie until 2026.

The 23-year-old from New York has established himself in Barry Robson’s side since returning from a loan move at USL Championship club Charleston Battery in South Carolina.

Polvara said: “The manager and the rest of the staff have voiced their belief in me since day one, which made this an easy decision.

“I hope to help the team as much as possible and make those who have believed in me throughout this journey so far proud of my development as a player.”

The American, who returned to Pittodrie in the summer from Charlston, has been with the Dons since January 2022 after progressing via the US college system.

Reds boss Barry Robson is delighted to see the progress Polvara has made following his recent loan spell and has challenged the midfielder to realise his potential during his time at Pittodrie.

Robson said:  “Dante has got a real opportunity ahead of him here at the club.

“He’s got two great feet, he’s a good size and he is a real athlete due to his running power. These are all really strong attributes for a young player to have.

“He’s still got improvements to be made in his game, but if he continues his positive development as he is then he can go on to become a top player.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster laments costly injuries and red card in 5-0 defeat…
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris during the 0-0 draw at Livingston. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson vows Shayden Morris can bounce back from injury setback
Aberdeen Women defender Madison Finnie.
Aberdeen Women suffer 5-0 loss against Hibernian in heaviest SWPL defeat this season
Vicente Besuijen.
Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen linked with loan move away from Pittodrie
Bayley Hutchison scoring against Hamilton Accies in a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Bayley Hutchison hoping Aberdeen Women goal-scoring form can secure Scotland U23 call-up
Vicente Besuijen has not made Aberdeen's squad for the Conference League. Image: SNS
Aberdeen name 23-man squad for Conference League
Michael Preetz scores for Hertha Berlin against Aberdeen. Image: Newsline.
Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Peter Kjaer admits Hertha Berlin defeat still rankles
Stefan Gartenmann, right, challenges Blaz Kramer of Legia Warsaw for the ball during a Midtjylland match in the Europa Conference League. Image: Shutterstock.
Ex-Aberdeen goalkeeper Peter Kjaer believes Stefan Gartenmann can be a ‘perfect fit for the…
Aberdeen Women player Francesca Ogilvie.
Aberdeen Women playing with confidence, says Francesca Ogilvie
Gavin Levey - the head of Aberdeen's youth academy. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen academy director Gavin Levey set to depart Dons for new role at Swansea

Conversation