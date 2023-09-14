Three charged in Aberdeen after drug stash worth £12,000 found

Two men and a woman have been charged after £12,000 drugs were seized in Aberdeen.

A stash of crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis worth were discovered at a property at Kintore Place.

Officers raided the property and made the find, along with a few hundred pounds in cash.

As a result, two men, aged 22 and 20, and a 39-year-old woman have been arrested and charged. They are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Erika Griffiths said: “Disrupting the trade in controlled drugs is a key focus for us and we rely on information from the public to help us tackle this kind of illegal activity.

“Anyone with concerns or information on drug misuse and associated criminality should report this to officers via 101 or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”