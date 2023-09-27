Former Aberdeen striker Jim Forrest – part of the 1970 Scottish Cup-winning side – dies aged 79

Scottish Cup-winning Aberdeen striker Jim Forrest has died aged 79.

The Dons broke their transfer record when they paid Preston North End £25,000 for the ex-Rangers attacker in 1968.

Forrest went on to score 62 times in 186 appearances for the Reds (23 in his maiden campaign), earning three Scotland caps during his time at Pittodrie, before leaving for Hong Kong in 1973.

He was part of the Aberdeen team who, under Eddie Turnbull, beat Celtic 3-1 at Hampden on April 11, 1970, to claim what was only the second Scottish Cup success in the club’s history.

Although he didn’t score in front of the assembled crowd of 108,434 at the national stadium, Forrest’s speed on the counter-attack was hailed as a key part of the tactical approach which helped the Dons secure the trophy.

Forrest was also part of the Reds squad who finished second in the two subsequent league campaigns, including the 1970/71 season where the Hoops pipped Turnbull’s team to the First Division title by just two points.

An Aberdeen statement read: “The thoughts of everyone at Pittodrie are with Jim’s family and friends at this sad time.”