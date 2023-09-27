Former Aberdeen striker Jim Forrest – part of the 1970 Scottish Cup-winning side – dies aged 79

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Aberdeen striker Jim Forrest – part of the 1970 Scottish Cup-winning side – dies aged 79

The Dons paid what was a club record fee for Forrest's services in 1968.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen's Joe Harper (left) celebrates his goal in the 1970 Scottish Cup final with Jim Forrest. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Joe Harper (left) celebrates his goal in the 1970 Scottish Cup final with Jim Forrest. Image: SNS.

Scottish Cup-winning Aberdeen striker Jim Forrest has died aged 79.

The Dons broke their transfer record when they paid Preston North End £25,000 for the ex-Rangers attacker in 1968.

Forrest went on to score 62 times in 186 appearances for the Reds (23 in his maiden campaign), earning three Scotland caps during his time at Pittodrie, before leaving for Hong Kong in 1973.

He was part of the Aberdeen team who, under Eddie Turnbull, beat Celtic 3-1 at Hampden on April 11, 1970, to claim what was only the second Scottish Cup success in the club’s history.

Aberdeen FC pose with the Scottish Cup in 1970. Back, from left, Teddy Scott (trainer), Tommy McMillan, Henning Boel, Jim Hermiston, Bobby Clark, Davie Robb, George Murray, Jimmy Bonthrone (assistant manager). Front, from left, Joe Harper, Derek McKay, Jim Forrest, Eddie Turnbull (manager), Martin Buchan (captain), George Buchan and Arthur Graham. Image: Aberdeen Journals.

Although he didn’t score in front of the assembled crowd of 108,434 at the national stadium, Forrest’s speed on the counter-attack was hailed as a key part of the tactical approach which helped the Dons secure the trophy.

Forrest was also part of the Reds squad who finished second in the two subsequent league campaigns, including the 1970/71 season where the Hoops pipped Turnbull’s team to the First Division title by just two points.

An Aberdeen statement read: “The thoughts of everyone at Pittodrie are with Jim’s family and friends at this sad time.”

