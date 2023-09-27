Shinty, Teuchter music and meeting Monty: Robert MacIntyre feeling ready for Ryder Cup debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Shinty, Teuchter music and meeting Monty: Robert MacIntyre feeling ready for Ryder Cup debut

The Oban golfer is preparing for the biggest week of his career as he makes his Ryder Cup debut in Rome.

By Danny Law
Team Europe's Robert MacIntyre during a press conference at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Image: PA.
Team Europe's Robert MacIntyre during a press conference at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Image: PA.

Robert MacIntyre believes lessons learned in shinty will aid him in his quest to help Europe win back the Ryder Cup.

The left-hander from Oban, one of four rookies in Luke Donald’s European side, is gearing up for the biggest week of his career to date.

But MacIntyre, who regularly plays for Oban Celtic, believes his background in shinty has prepared him for the challenges ahead at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome.

He said: “There’s been a lot going on but it feels very much like home.

“All the guys are behind each other for one goal.

“We say in shinty the one goal is to win the match and the one goal this week is to win the trophy back.

“Shinty is 12-a-side but it’s man on man.

“It’s not like football where the team will attack and they have a formation they attack with.

“In shinty it’s man against man.

“My dad is a coach and he always says, ‘Look, if you do your job right, then I’ll look after the guy there. If you do your job right, it takes care of itself.’

“It’s the same in the team aspect for golf.

“If I do my job, it helps the rest of the guys.

“I’m trying to take that into it and I find it very similar to the sports I enjoy.

“The main thing is just do your job well, and it will help the main goal.”

Robert MacIntyre on the righth tee. Image: Shutterstock. 

MacIntyre is enjoying the European team room but admits he hasn’t managed to wrestle control of the music yet.

He said: “I don’t think they will let me control the music. I like my Teuchter music.

“I don’t think they will let me put my phone to the speaker.

“I’ll probably drive them all out of the team room.”

On the team room, he added: “There’s a football changing room feel to it.

“You’ve obviously got the lockers on the one side and then you go through to another room and it gives you goosebumps when you walk into that room and they have got a shirt of Seve.

“It’s special. You’re in a special week.

“You’re in a golf tournament that means the world to the best players on the planet, and I’m sure once I kind of get more into it, it will be the same for me.”

An inspiration to European golfers

MacIntyre has also been spending time with fellow Scot Colin Montgomerie, who played in the Ryder Cup eight times before leading Europe to victory as captain in 2010.

MacIntyre said: “Last night I spoke to Monty, and for a Scotsman, Monty was everything.

“I’ve watched so many clips about him

“Monty has done everything in the game of golf. As a European golfer, he’s been an inspiration for many.

“Everything reverts back to just being yourself.

“You can try and change so much stuff and try to be something else.

“The majority of the experienced guys have said to just be yourself.”

Robert MacIntyre and Matt Fitzpatrick of Team Europe.  Image: Shutterstock. 

MacIntyre was also asked if he already knew the role he is likely to play over the three days and who he could be paired with.

He added: I’ve got kind of a hint on who I’m going to be playing with and what I’m going to be playing in.

“Nothing’s going to prepare me for that first tee shot.

“It’s just plain and simple.

“It’s something bigger than I’ve ever been involved in and ever experienced.

“I just have to try and keep it as light as I can so that I can play golf the way I know that I can play golf, and the main part is just to enjoy it.”

 

More from Golf

Neil Irvine who won the Evening Express Champion of Champions senior men's scratch final. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Golf: Stonehaven's Neil Irvine and Banchory's Gail Christie thrilled with Evening Express Champion of…
Europe's Gemma Dryburgh on the 8th tee during day one of the 2023 Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin, Malaga. Image: PA.
Gemma Dryburgh helps Europe fight back on the opening day of the Solheim Cup
an artist impression of the new clubhouse at Royal Dornoch.
'A legacy for generations to come': Green light for £14m Royal Dornoch clubhouse delayed…
Businesses have welcomed Scottish Golf Tourism Week coming to Inverness.
'Everyone is rising to the challenge': Highlands ready to gain long-term benefits from Scottish…
The 2024 Scottish Golf Tourism Week was launched in the Kingsmills Hotel, Inverness with speakers Craig Walker, Andy Williams, Jo De Silva and Tony Story. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Scottish Golf Tourism Week: prestigious event will be worth £3m to the Highlands
Suzann Pettersen has issued an apology over the concession controversy at the Solheim Cup (AP)
Stephen Gallacher: Time for the ladies to lead the way with a Solheim Cup…
North-east golfer Gemma Dryburgh swinging her club
Gemma Dryburgh hoping for dream week at Solheim Cup
Calum Morrison with the Champion of Champions throphy
Golf: Inverurie's Calum Morrison wins men's scratch crown as Evening Express Champion of Champions…
Scottish Golf Tourism Week 2024 will be held in Inverness.
Scottish Golf Tourism Week: Launch event coming to Inverness next week
Richie Ramsay with a shot on the 17th hole during the BMW PGA Championships at Wentworth. Image: Shutterstock.
Richie Ramsay grateful to coach Ian Rae after impressive opening day at BMW PGA…

Conversation