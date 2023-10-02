Aberdeen fan view: A day to remember for Dons defender Jack MacKenzie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: A day to remember for Dons defender Jack MacKenzie

Chris Crighton reflects on Aberdeen's 3-1 victory against Rangers at Ibrox.

By Chris Crighton
Aberdeen fans celebrating Jack MacKenzie's goal against Rangers
Aberdeen celebrate Jack MacKenzie's goal against Rangers. Image: PA.

Without wishing to be unkind, Jack MacKenzie’s celebratory forward roll was much like his Aberdeen career to date. Halting, not fully convincing, but just about getting the job done.

Into his 24th year, MacKenzie is already past the normal point of reckoning for promising youngsters’ chances of making it at first-team level.

Twenty before he made his SPFL debut and an irregular visitor to the Dons‘ first XI – he is yet to feature in it more than five times in a row – MacKenzie is a late starter by modern standards and arguably needed something to make his mark. This’ll do.

MacKenzie had history to redress with the away end net at Ibrox, having inadvertently and demoralisingly deflected two balls into it on just his fifth Aberdeen start, and this was definitively third time lucky.

Persistence has been a virtue for MacKenzie in what could have been a frustrating couple of years, and it certainly was on Saturday for both he and many of his teammates.

In their concerted efforts to force the ball over the line for both their second and third goals, Aberdeen registered an aggregate of eight shots on target in the space of 12 seconds: more than they had mustered across the entirety of their first four league games.

It doesn’t say much for the defending which allowed them to rain in, but plenty about the cold refusal of Aberdeen to be denied.

That MacKenzie was even near the opposition box whilst defending such a late lead told of a bravery and belief which could easily have dissolved after their own line was breached, as did, even later, Nicky Devlin storming up the line into the Red Army’s raucous corner.

For all those in it, those barrages of shootie-in will stand among the moments of the season.

