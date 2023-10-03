Willie Miller: Ibrox win shows Aberdeen are back with a bang – and now they must use momentum to overcome HJK Helsinki

The rebuilt Aberdeen team have shown their character and courage with a resurgence in form which hit a high point with victory at Ibrox.

After a slow start to the season, the 3-1 Premiership defeat of Rangers hammered home the Dons are back with a bang.

There would have been pressure after that stuttering start to the campaign, but the Reds have shown real resilience to shrug that off.

Ibrox is a very difficult ground to go to, but Aberdeen rose to the occasion.

It doesn’t matter how good or bad Rangers are, you know you are going to have to be at your very best to get a result in Govan.

It takes a lot of self-belief, organisation, courage and leadership to get a win there.

There were some outstanding individual performances, as well as a top-notch team performance.

Aberdeen have been very strong defensively, creative in midfield and lethal upfront in recent games to secure three straight wins.

Momentum is with Aberdeen – they must use it to get up and running in Conference League Group G

They must now use that momentum when facing HJK Helsinki at Pittodrie in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The Dons team will be feeling good about themselves, so it is time to pounce and get off the mark in Conference League Group G.

When you are playing at home in Europe, it is important to take advantage.

The stats over the years prove it is very difficult in most high-level European games to go away from home and get victories – or even draws.

Aberdeen must make the passionate home crowd and the atmosphere they generate count on Thursday.

It will be a difficult night against Finnish champions HJK, and nothing can be taken for granted.

However, I would suggest this is a game where the Dons can secure three points to kick-start their group campaign.

Dons’ recent run built on strong defensive foundation

Aberdeen’s recent run of winning form has been based on a defensive solidity which wasn’t there at the start of the season.

There are reasons for this as new centre-backs came in, including Stefan Gartenmann and Richard Jensen.

It was a case of trying to find that formula which suits the defence.

A lot of the success last season was built on the back five, albeit a different back five.

So we should not be surprised it took them some time to gel.

That defence is now gelling.

It is a back five who are solid and miserly when they need to defend.

They celebrate tackles and clean sheets, which happened last season with Angus MacDonald, Liam Scales and Mattie Pollock.

It is different personnel, but they have that same desire to defend and secure shut-outs.

On top of that, Aberdeen are a real threat in attack and the midfield are performing at a high level.

There is a balance to the Dons coupled with belief, which is being backed up by wins.

Now, there is a positivity about the Dons’ season which probably wasn’t there a few weeks ago.

Aberdeen will go into the game against Helsinki on a high after a first-class performance at Ibrox.

In the first 30 minutes, Rangers created three or four good chances. Aberdeen will learn from that.

However, once the Dons got into their stride and started being a threat in attack, while looking organised and confident at the back, they grew in stature.

Individuals also shone for Reds at Ibrox

They had leaders out there on the park against Rangers, especially Graeme Shinnie.

Captain Shinnie bossed the midfield and was everywhere, winning the ball at one end and creating at the other.

Shinnie was probably the top performer – but all the Dons impressed.

Jack MacKenzie had his best game for Aberdeen and Leighton Clarkson’s deliveries from set-pieces were so difficult to defend.

Jamie McGrath was an influential player yet again and got a goal.

There is so much positive energy to take out of that performance.

To go down to Glasgow and beat Rangers 3-1 on their own patch is something that doesn’t happen too often.

The victory was well deserved and now they have to take that momentum into the game against HJK Helsinki.

Privilege to play alongside Frank McDougall

I was very saddened to hear of the sad passing of my former Aberdeen team-mate Frank McDougall.

My thoughts and condolences go out to Frank’s family at this tough time.

Frank was an absolutely fantastic player during his time Aberdeen.

He was a magnificent striker who scored goals with ease.

That is not something that is not gifted to many people, but Frank certainly had it.

On top of his class on the football pitch, Frank was a really nice guy off it.

He was quietly spoken… but often had a bag of tricks up his sleeve.

Frank was always one for the odd prank that kept the team going.

Myself and the rest of his team-mates enjoyed Frank’s personality.

We were also very privileged to play alongside him.

He memorably scored those four goals against Celtic in a 4-1 win in November 1985.

And Frank also scored the three goals against Hearts at Tynecastle.

Frank’s contribution in the 1984-85 season when Aberdeen won the league title was quite incredible. He scored so many goals.

Frank has left a lasting mark at Pittodrie.