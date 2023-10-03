Willie Miller: Ibrox win shows Aberdeen are back with a bang – and now they must use momentum to overcome HJK Helsinki

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Willie Miller: Ibrox win shows Aberdeen are back with a bang – and now they must use momentum to overcome HJK Helsinki

After their first victory away at Rangers since March 2019, the Dons must go into Thursday's Europa Conference League clash with HJK confident of securing a first win in Group G.

Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie celebrates scoring to make it 3-1 against Rangers. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie celebrates scoring to make it 3-1 against Rangers. Image: SNS.
By Willie Miller

The rebuilt Aberdeen team have shown their character and courage with a resurgence in form which hit a high point with victory at Ibrox.

After a slow start to the season, the 3-1 Premiership defeat of Rangers hammered home the Dons are back with a bang.

There would have been pressure after that stuttering start to the campaign, but the Reds have shown real resilience to shrug that off.

Ibrox is a very difficult ground to go to, but Aberdeen rose to the occasion.

It doesn’t matter how good or bad Rangers are, you know you are going to have to be at your very best to get a result in Govan.

Stefan Gartenmann of Aberdeen celebrates with team mates after scoring against Rangers
Stefan Gartenmann of Aberdeen celebrates with team mates after scoring against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock

It takes a lot of self-belief, organisation, courage and leadership to get a win there.

There were some outstanding individual performances, as well as a top-notch team performance.

Aberdeen have been very strong defensively, creative in midfield and lethal upfront in recent games to secure three straight wins.

Momentum is with Aberdeen – they must use it to get up and running in Conference League Group G

They must now use that momentum when facing HJK Helsinki at Pittodrie in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The Dons team will be feeling good about themselves, so it is time to pounce and get off the mark in Conference League Group G.

When you are playing at home in Europe, it is important to take advantage.

Defender Stefan Gartenmann scores for Aberdeen
Defender Stefan Gartenmann scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS

The stats over the years prove it is very difficult in most high-level European games to go away from home and get victories – or even draws.

Aberdeen must make the passionate home crowd and the atmosphere they generate count on Thursday.

It will be a difficult night against Finnish champions HJK, and nothing can be taken for granted.

However, I would suggest this is a game where the Dons can secure three points to kick-start their group campaign.

Dons’ recent run built on strong defensive foundation

Aberdeen’s recent run of winning form has been based on a defensive solidity which wasn’t there at the start of the season.

There are reasons for this as new centre-backs came in, including Stefan Gartenmann and Richard Jensen.

It was a case of trying to find that formula which suits the defence.

A lot of the success last season was built on the back five, albeit a different back five.

So we should not be surprised it took them some time to gel.

That defence is now gelling.

It is a back five who are solid and miserly when they need to defend.

They celebrate tackles and clean sheets, which happened last season with Angus MacDonald, Liam Scales and Mattie Pollock.

It is different personnel, but they have that same desire to defend and secure shut-outs.

On top of that, Aberdeen are a real threat in attack and the midfield are performing at a high level.

There is a balance to the Dons coupled with belief, which is being backed up by wins.

Now, there is a positivity about the Dons’ season which probably wasn’t there a few weeks ago.

Aberdeen will go into the game against Helsinki on a high after a first-class performance at Ibrox.

In the first 30 minutes, Rangers created three or four good chances. Aberdeen will learn from that.

However, once the Dons got into their stride and started being a threat in attack, while looking organised and confident at the back, they grew in stature.

Individuals also shone for Reds at Ibrox

They had leaders out there on the park against Rangers, especially Graeme Shinnie.

Captain Shinnie bossed the midfield and was everywhere, winning the ball at one end and creating at the other.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Rangers' Sam Lammers chasing the ball
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie and Rangers’ Sam Lammers in the Dons’ 3-1 win at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

Shinnie was probably the top performer – but all the Dons impressed.

Jack MacKenzie had his best game for Aberdeen and Leighton Clarkson’s deliveries from set-pieces were so difficult to defend.

Jack MacKenzie of Aberdeen scores against Rangers
Jack MacKenzie of Aberdeen scores the Dons’ third goal past Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland. Image: Shutterstock.

Jamie McGrath was an influential player yet again and got a goal.

There is so much positive energy to take out of that performance.

To go down to Glasgow and beat Rangers 3-1 on their own patch is something that doesn’t happen too often.

The victory was well deserved and now they have to take that momentum into the game against HJK Helsinki.

Nicky Devlin of Aberdeen celebrates one of the goals against Rangers with his arms in the air
Nicky Devlin of Aberdeen celebrates one of the goals against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.

Privilege to play alongside Frank McDougall

I was very saddened to hear of the sad passing of my former Aberdeen team-mate Frank McDougall.

My thoughts and condolences go out to Frank’s family at this tough time.

Frank was an absolutely fantastic player during his time Aberdeen.

He was a magnificent striker who scored goals with ease.

That is not something that is not gifted to many people, but Frank certainly had it.

Frank McDougall in the home strip Aberdeen wore for 1984/85 and 1985/86
Frank McDougall in the home strip Aberdeen wore for 1984/85 and 1985/86. Image: DC Thomson.

On top of his class on the football pitch, Frank was a really nice guy off it.

He was quietly spoken… but often had a bag of tricks up his sleeve.

Frank was always one for the odd prank that kept the team going.

Myself and the rest of his team-mates enjoyed Frank’s personality.

We were also very privileged to play alongside him.

He memorably scored those four goals against Celtic in a 4-1 win in November 1985.

And Frank also scored the three goals against Hearts at Tynecastle.

Frank’s contribution in the 1984-85 season when Aberdeen won the league title was quite incredible. He scored so many goals.

Frank has left a lasting mark at Pittodrie.

