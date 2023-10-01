Former Aberdeen striker Frank McDougall dies aged 65

Former Aberdeen striker Frank McDougall has died.

Broadcaster Ally Begg announced the news on social media that the former Don passed away this morning in hospital due to heart complications. He was 65.

Hi, I’ve been asked to post this on behalf of Frank McDougall’s family. Frank sadly passed away this morning in hospital due to heart complications. Thoughts and prayers very much with Frank and his beloved family. RIP legend. 💔 pic.twitter.com/tZ1UxYr8GE — Ally Begg ⭐️⭐️ (@ally_begg) October 1, 2023

Born in Glasgow on February 21, 1958, McDougall joined Hearts as a schoolboy but his early career was interrupted by a damaged eye which left him hospitalised for six months.

He later dropped to junior level and played for Duntocher Hibs and Glasgow Perthshire before signing for Clydebank in 1978.

He scored 28 goals in the 1978-79 season for the club leading to St Mirren paying £150,000, a record transfer between two Scottish clubs at the time.

St Mirren Football Club is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former player Frank McDougall. The thoughts of everyone at St Mirren are with Frank's loved ones at this sad time. — St Mirren FC (@saintmirrenfc) October 1, 2023

During his five year stay at Saints he scored 64 goals in 169 appearances before moving to Aberdeen in 1984 in a £100,000 transfer.

McDougall wasted little time in repaying the transfer fee as he scored 24 goals in 30 appearances for Aberdeen, helping the Dons win the league championship as well as ending the campaign as the top scorer in the Premier Division.

The striker scored all three goals in a 3-0 win over Hearts as the Dons clinched the league championship at Tynecastle, establishing himself as a hero among the Aberdeen fans.

He maintained his outstanding goalscoring prowess the following season, scoring 20 goals in 38 appearances, including a famous four-goal haul in a 4-1 win against Celtic at Pittodrie.

He ended the 1985-86 season with League Cup and Scottish Cup winners’ medals, ensuring he clinched all three domestic trophies in 24 months.

He averaged a piece of silverware every 23 matches.

Sadly, McDougall’s time with the Dons and his career was cut short due to a persistent back injury which forced him to retire at the age of 29 during the 1986-87 season.

He departed Pittodrie having scored 44 goals in 69 appearances.

The former Don, who lived in Bury and Brazil following his retirement, returned to the Granite City from 2008 to 2011 to run the Criterion Bar, with the pub renamed the Frank McDougall Sports Bar, before returning to the Manchester area.

McDougall was inducted into Aberdeen FC’s Hall of Fame in 2022 but missed the November dinner after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

However, he was well enough to visit Pittodrie in February of this year and was guest of honour at the Dons’ home match against Livingston, making an appearance to collect his award on the pitch.