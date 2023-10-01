Former Aberdeen striker Frank McDougall dies aged 65

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Aberdeen striker Frank McDougall dies aged 65

Hall of Fame member McDougall won all three domestic trophies during his time at Pittodrie.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen legend Frank McDougall made an emotional return to Pittodrie in February. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen striker Frank McDougall has died.

Broadcaster Ally Begg announced the news on social media that the former Don passed away this morning in hospital due to heart complications. He was 65.

Born in Glasgow on February 21, 1958, McDougall joined Hearts as a schoolboy but his early career was interrupted by a damaged eye which left him hospitalised for six months.

He later dropped to junior level and played for Duntocher Hibs and Glasgow Perthshire before signing for Clydebank in 1978.

He scored 28 goals in the 1978-79 season for the club leading to St Mirren paying £150,000, a record transfer between two Scottish clubs at the time.

During his five year stay at Saints he scored 64 goals in 169 appearances before moving to Aberdeen in 1984 in a £100,000 transfer.

McDougall wasted little time in repaying the transfer fee as he scored 24 goals in 30 appearances for Aberdeen, helping the Dons win the league championship as well as ending the campaign as the top scorer in the Premier Division.

The striker scored all three goals in a 3-0 win over Hearts as the Dons clinched the league championship at Tynecastle, establishing himself as a hero among the Aberdeen fans.

He maintained his outstanding goalscoring prowess the following season, scoring 20 goals in 38 appearances, including a famous four-goal haul in a 4-1 win against Celtic at Pittodrie.

He ended the 1985-86 season with League Cup and Scottish Cup winners’ medals, ensuring he clinched all three domestic trophies in 24 months.

Frank McDougall in action for the Dons in 1986. Image: DC Thomson.

He averaged a piece of silverware every 23 matches.

Sadly, McDougall’s time with the Dons and his career was cut short due to a persistent back injury which forced him to retire at the age of 29 during the 1986-87 season.

He departed Pittodrie having scored 44 goals in 69 appearances.

The former Don, who lived in Bury and Brazil following his retirement, returned to the Granite City from 2008 to 2011 to run the Criterion Bar, with the pub renamed the Frank McDougall Sports Bar, before returning to the Manchester area.

McDougall was inducted into Aberdeen FC’s Hall of Fame in 2022 but missed the November dinner after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

However, he was well enough to visit Pittodrie in February of this year and was guest of honour at the Dons’ home match against Livingston, making an appearance to collect his award on the pitch.

Conversation