Friends turned foes as HJK Helsinki face one of their own in Aberdeen’s Richard Jensen

HJK Helsinki manager Toni Korkeakunnas insists friends will be enemies when his side face Finnish international Richard Jensen and his Aberdeen team-mates at Pittodrie tomorrow.

Korkeakunnas, who is also the assistant manager of the national team, has been teasing the Dons defender about their imminent encounter in the Conference League at Pittodrie.

The Helsinki boss is a huge admirer of Aberdeen’s centre back but that will not stop him from looking to claim all three points against Barry Robson’s side.

He said: “Richard is a great personality, a leader. He was a captain in Holland and is captain of the international games in Finland.

“He’s skilful, good with the ball, and as a youth player he was a holding midfield player.

“He reads the game well and will bring a lot to the team.

“I’m very good friends with Richard and he has done well.

“We started the mental war right away when I knew we were going to meet.

“We are friends still but not tomorrow until after the match again.”

‘Aberdeen will be a different challenge for us’

Korkeakunnas has steadied the ship in his two and a half months in charge and his side can win the league championship in their penultimate domestic match of the campaign on Sunday.

But he anticipates a very different challenge from the Dons at Pittodrie than what his side usually face in their homeland.

The HJK manager said: “Aberdeen will be a big and different challenge for us.

“In Finland we are a team always in control with a lot of possession so the idea is not to give the ball away tomorrow.

“The big thing playing a Scottish team like Aberdeen is the physicality and tempo.

“I’ve watched English and Scottish football since I was a little kid so I know things which are invaluable.

“They have played pretty well in the last three games and played okay in Frankfurt as well.

“In our league most of the teams try to kill the opponent’s game especially against us so it is going to be a different game for us.

“We’ve had the luxury of having three extra days off. Since I came in two and a half months ago we’ve played every third day so I think we’re ready.”

Hamalainen knows what to expect on return to Scotland

Former Kilmarnock defender Niko Hamalainen knows exactly what to expect when his side step out at Pittodrie on Thursday.

The left back spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Rugby Park from Queens Park Rangers and he believes his experience in Scotland will serve him well against the Dons.

Hamalainen said: “They look like a physical team.

“I’ve played against Aberdeen in the past when I was at Kilmarnock and it is the same script.

“They chase second balls which is how Scottish teams play.

“It was my breakout year playing regularly at Kilmarnock. It was good to play in Scotland and it has helped me for sure.

“I think we would be in the top four category with Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen for sure.

“On paper we are the underdogs but being the underdog in a group with big names means every game you can make a big statement.

“Our aim is to get out of the group into the round of 16.”