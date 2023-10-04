Councillor calls for £48m Aberdeen beach masterplan delay in wake of potential RAAC at Torry properties

An Aberdeen councillor has demanded that £48 million beach improvements are urgently delayed due to RAAC potentially being on council houses.

The call has been made by independent Lower Deeside member Marie Boulton after it was revealed that around 500 properties in the Balnagask area of Torry may have been built using the lightweight building material.

Despite the finding, Aberdeen City Council does not expect that many of their housing stock was built with the “bubbly” form of concrete – reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete – which was widely used in buildings across the UK between the 1950-1990s.

However, they have confirmed that more than 22,000 council houses across the city are being checked for it.

In light of this, Mrs Boulton says that the SNP/Liberal Democrat administration at the Town House “needs to address the financial impact of the ever developing situation” and that “it is only right to postpone some non-essential spending.”

She worries that “failure to defer the contract” – which councillors voted through last month despite council chiefs urging “caution” over big-ticket items – may lead to the council having to fork out pay awards to affected households in the future.

The councillor claims this could “lead to the need for further staff reductions through voluntary redundancies, cuts to services and high increases in council tax to residents”.

‘People are understandably concerned’

Mrs Boulton said: “Whilst letters have been sent to residents, people are understandably concerned about the safety of the buildings identified as having RAAC, so it is vital that we get strong leadership from the council on the matter, answering any questions and ensuring adequate funding is in place for any works required on affected buildings.”

Although she acknowledges that the city’s redevelopment is “necessary”, she has put forward a motion – which if approved by Lord Provost David Cameron – will be heard at a full council meeting on October 11.

It has been backed by independent councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart, who said: “Until such time where the costs can be seen in their entirety, it is only right we are careful in our spending on non-essential areas.”

Speaking to The P&J, SNP councillor Michael Hutchison said he would be surprised if the motion is “competent”, due to it trying to “undo” a decision that has already been made.

Mr Hutchison said it does not meet the criteria of the council’s “six-month rule”, explaining: “If a decision is made within the last six months, it can only be changed on on the recommendation of a report or if there’s a motion submitted within the timeline.”