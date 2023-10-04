Councillor calls for £48m Aberdeen beach masterplan delay in wake of potential RAAC at Torry properties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Councillor calls for £48m Aberdeen beach masterplan delay in wake of potential RAAC at Torry properties

Independent councillor Marie Boulton warned that failure to do so could lead to service cuts.

By Chris Cromar
Councillor Marie Boulton sitting in Aberdeen City Council's Town House debating chamber.
Councillor Marie Boulton hopes to put a motion to next week's full council meeting. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen councillor has demanded that £48 million beach improvements are urgently delayed due to RAAC potentially being on council houses.

The call has been made by independent Lower Deeside member Marie Boulton after it was revealed that around 500 properties in the Balnagask area of Torry may have been built using the lightweight building material.

Despite the finding, Aberdeen City Council does not expect that many of their housing stock was built with the “bubbly” form of concrete – reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete – which was widely used in buildings across the UK between the 1950-1990s.

However, they have confirmed that more than 22,000 council houses across the city are being checked for it.

Balnagask flats.
Around 500 properties in the Balnagask area of Aberdeen are thought to be affected by RAAC. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

In light of this, Mrs Boulton says that the SNP/Liberal Democrat administration at the Town House “needs to address the financial impact of the ever developing situation” and that “it is only right to postpone some non-essential spending.”

She worries that “failure to defer the contract” – which councillors voted through last month despite council chiefs urging “caution” over big-ticket items – may lead to the council having to fork out pay awards to affected households in the future.

Aberdeen beach masterplan.
What Aberdeen beach could look like in the future as part of masterplan. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

The councillor claims this could “lead to the need for further staff reductions through voluntary redundancies, cuts to services and high increases in council tax to residents”.

‘People are understandably concerned’

Mrs Boulton said: “Whilst letters have been sent to residents, people are understandably concerned about the safety of the buildings identified as having RAAC, so it is vital that we get strong leadership from the council on the matter, answering any questions and ensuring adequate funding is in place for any works required on affected buildings.”

Councillor Jennifer Stewart sitting in front of block of flats.
Councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart has seconded Mrs Boulton’s motion. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Although she acknowledges that the city’s redevelopment is “necessary”, she has put forward a motion – which if approved by Lord Provost David Cameron – will be heard at a full council meeting on October 11.

It has been backed by independent councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart, who said: “Until such time where the costs can be seen in their entirety, it is only right we are careful in our spending on non-essential areas.”

Councillor Michael Hutchison standing net to Provost Skene's House.
Councillor Michael Hutchison does not think the motion is “competent”. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Speaking to The P&J, SNP councillor Michael Hutchison said he would be surprised if the motion is “competent”, due to it trying to “undo” a decision that has already been made.

Mr Hutchison said it does not meet the criteria of the council’s “six-month rule”, explaining: “If a decision is made within the last six months, it can only be changed on on the recommendation of a report or if there’s a motion submitted within the timeline.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

CR0045176, Heather Fowlie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Former footballer Gavin Elphinstone, appeared in court for driving offences. Wednesday, October 4th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Highland League footballer in dock after lying to police about car crash
Shot 'n' Roll will open in Aberdeen's Trinity Centre later this month. Vegan Bay Baker has baked up a new, exclusive cinnamon roll recipe for the pink, punk brand. Image: DC Thomson
Shot 'n' Roll: What do we know about the Trinity Centre's new cinnamon roll…
The Invercauld Arms in Braemar will be brought back to life once again. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
Approved: Braemar's Invercauld Arms transformation to go ahead - bringing wealthy owners' local workforce…
Kinder eggs, like the one the Aberdeen dad stuffed with drugs
Drug-dealing dad caught with Kinder Eggs stuffed with cocaine and heroin
Flora Murray, pictured in 1914, alongside BP's logo.
BP names offshore wind project Flora in honour of Scottish suffragette
Stonehaven community shocked as flowers ripped out of planters and thrown to ground
Disgust as vandals rip flowers from planters and toss them to the ground in…
Lush cosmetics to open in Union Square. Image: DC Thomson.
Lush leaving Union Street with £300,000 plan to move into Union Square
Welder
Rosebank: TechnipFMC pledges £412 million boost for 'local' firms
Aberdeen City Council's fireworks at the Beach Boulevard. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Disappointment as annual Kintore fireworks display cancelled over lack of volunteers
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The Harpers have been convicted of historic child abuse Picture shows; Former foster carers Andrew and Sandra Harper. Peterhead/outside Peterhead Sheriff Court. Bryan Rutherford/DCT Media Date; Unknown
Child abuse survivor asks why social workers missed his suffering

Conversation