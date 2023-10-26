Two-vehicle crash closes A835 near Conon Bridge

The A835 was closed for a short time today following a two-vehicle collision near Conon Bridge.

The incident happened on the A835 between Maryburgh and the Tore roundabout shortly before 4pm.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene at around 3.50pm.

Officers closed the road for a short time as recovery was arranged.

The road has since reopened.

It is understood that no-one was seriously injured as a result of the crash.

In a statement, a police spokesman said: “Around 3.50pm on Thursday, October 26, we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A835 near Conon Bridge, Dingwall.

“Recovery was completed around 5.20pm.”

Firefighers use cutting gear

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first made aware of the incident at around 3.49pm, dispatching one appliance to the scene.

A spokeswoman confirmed “cutting equipment was in use.”

The crew left the scene at around 4.18pm.