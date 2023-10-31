Aberdeen boss Barry Robson says he does not have enough players to make wholesale changes after Euro games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson says he does not have enough players to make wholesale changes after Euro games

Dons boss explains why on loan Liverpool defender Rhys Williams, with Champions League group stage experience, has yet to feature this season.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the 3-2 loss to PAOK. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the 3-2 loss to PAOK. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson insists he does not have the squad depth to make wholesale changes to his team after European games.

And the Reds boss reckons even if he did have the capacity to overhaul a starting XI after Euro action it would not necessarily pay off.

Robson points to PAOK who fought back from two goals down to beat Aberdeen 3-2 in the Europa Conference League groups on Thursday.

Group leaders PAOK made five changes from the team that beat the Dons for their Greek Super League clash AEK Athens on Sunday, and still lost 2-0.

Despite the demands of the clash with Group G leaders PAOK, Robson made just one change to his team for a 2-0 loss at Kilmarnock less than 72 hours later.

Robson admits he is still working on finding a solution to balancing Euro demands with domestic commitments.

However he remains confident the Dons squad he rebuilt during the summer transfer window will be successful this season.

Now Robson will bid to kick-start Aberdeen’s stuttering Premiership campaign against Motherwell away on Wednesday.

Robson also revealed summer signing Rhys Williams, on loan from Liverpool, has yet to feature this season because he has been “plagued by injuries”.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson and assistant manager Steve Agnew look dejected during the 2-0 loss at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

He said: “We have mixed up the team but you have to get the balance right about making five or six changes.

“We can’t do that because we don’t have enough players to do that.

“We looked at PAOK at the weekend and they made five changes and lost 2-0.

“There is no hiding.

“David Moyes (West Ham manager) rested eight (after 2-1 Europa League loss at Olympiakos) and got beat 1-0 by Everton.

“We can’t do four or five because then you disrupt the whole team.

“It is about finding that balance. “

Aberdeen’s Ryan Duncan looks dejected at full-time after losing 2-0 at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

‘We need to find solutions’

Aberdeen have won just one of the five Premiership matches this season following a European match.

Next up for the Dons in the Europa Conference League Group G is a trip to PAOK next Thursday.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson looks dejected during the 2-0 loss at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Asked if he is confident he is closing in on a solution to the Euro/domestic conundrum, Robson said: “I hope so.

“When you go into European games you are fresher on the Thursday than you are on the Sunday.

“We can’t use excuses. Nobody is going to listen to us.

“We need to find solutions and that is what we are trying to do.

“I know the side we have got, where we are and the places we need to get to.

“We have some good players here and we will be alright.

“I have to make sure we navigate properly through this next seven or eight weeks because we have a side that will do well this season.”

Williams has been ‘plagued with injuries’

Robson overhauled the squad this summer with 13 new signings.

Loan signings Or Dadia (Hapoel Be’er Sheva) and Williams (Liverpool) have yet to get any first competitive first team game time.

Centre-back Williams has experience of the Champions League with Liverpool.

In 2020-21 Williams featured in all six of Liverpool’s Champions League group-stage fixtures against Ajax, Midtjylland and Atalanta.

However, so far the Anfield defender has only featured for the Dons’ B team in an Aberdeenshire Shield tie against Fraserburgh of the Highland League.

Israel international full-back Dadia also played against Fraserburgh last month.

Strikers Ester Sokler and Papa Gueye were both secured for significant six figure transfers this summer, but neither have started a game.

Aberdeen and Fraserburgh players battle for possession in the Aberdeenshire Shield at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Robson said: “Rhys Williams has been plagued with injuries but is coming again.

“James McGarry, Shayden Morris and Angus MacDonald were all out injured.

“Angus has been out for nine weeks and he has had a couple of closed door games but it is not easy just to come in.

“He has been working hard but it is hard going into these games.

“It takes time to get them ready for these big games.

“We’ve tied up the team with Connor (Barron) and Leighton (Clarkson), Dante (Polvara) and Ryan Duncan.”

Aberdeen’s Or Dadia and Ryan Cowie of Fraserburgh. Image: Shutterstock.

No war of words with ‘Well manager

Aberdeen are languishing a lowly 11th in the Premiership table with a return of just nine points from nine games.

A must-win game at Motherwell was added extra spice when Fir Park boss Stuart Kettlewell took issue with a quote from Robson about beating the Steelmen.

Robson refused to get drawn into a war of words and emphasised his respect for Kettlewell and Well.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson and assistant manager Steve Agnew look dejected during the 2-0 loss at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

He said:  “You look at his record and Stuart has done a brilliant job.

“What I can say is that I have a lot of respect for Stuart.

“I have been in the Scottish game for 25 to 30 years and I have never ever had an easy game at Motherwell.

“I am not going to come out and say we are definitely going to win there.

“It is always a hard game we know we will need to be at our best.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Scott Brown when he was in charge of Fleetwood Town. Image: Paul O'Brien/Shutterstock
Former Aberdeen captain emerges as bookmaker's favourite for St Johnstone job
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson and Duk look dejected at full-time at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's form is becoming concerning as rebuilt squad has had enough time…
Former Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani in action for Lecce, as he closes down Antonio Sanabria of Torino. Image: Shutterstock
Inter Milan reportedly monitoring former Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Fans' flak over Aberdeen's Premiership performances and points return will be no…
Aberdeen's Richard Jensen looks dejected after losing 2-0 at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
Defender Richard Jensen says Aberdeen's league slump can't be excused by Euro group stage…
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson and assistant manager Steve Agnew look dejected during the 2-0 loss at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
'We've not dealt with that yet': Barry Robson says Aberdeen have still to work…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski looks dejected as he bites the net in frustration during the defeat at Kilmarnock.
Aberdeen fan view: Five Dons summer signings haven't been started once by Barry Robson...…
Aberdeen's Ryan Duncan looks dejected at full-time after losing 2-0 at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
'It was my fault' - Aberdeen boss Barry Robson accepts full responsibility for 2-0…
Kilmarnock's Marley Watkins scores to make it 2-0 against former club Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Dismal Aberdeen suffer Rugby Park horror show with 2-0 loss to Kilmarnock
2
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara celebrates scoring his side's second goal against PAOK during the UEFA Europa Conference League Group G match at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. Image: PA.
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara on the hurt as a special Euro Pittodrie night went…

Conversation