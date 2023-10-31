Malky Mackay says point against Hibernian was least Ross County deserved at Easter Road

Malky Mackay believes Ross County could feasibly have taken more against Hibernian after their thrilling comeback rescued a 2-2 draw at Easter Road.

The Staggies found themselves trailing to a heavily deflected Elie Youan goal towards the end of the first half, with Jair Tavares adding a second shortly after the restart.

County rallied to restore parity with two goals in the space of seven minutes, courtesy of an own goal from Hibs substitute Allan Delferriere and a stunning Jordan White finish.

Mackay felt a third successive draw on the road was the least his side deserved, having been thrilled with his side’s performance at Easter Road.

The Staggies boss said: “I’ve got mixed feelings. I’m delighted in the performance and comeback.

“I’m slightly disappointed we didn’t win the game. In the first half we were excellent and controlled a lot of the game.

“We didn’t quite pull trigger and I was disappointed to lose the deflection before half-time because it changed things. The crowd were starting to get restless and I think that would have shown at half-time.

“In the second half we started well, lost the good goal from their point of view and at 2-0 this could have got away from us.

“But we were brave and they continued to play and find openings and we eventually got the goals. We then had a couple of great chances to win.

“It gives you confidence coming to city clubs with big stadiums and a team off the back of a good result against Celtic.

“To play and dominate the ball leaves me really happy with them. You’ve got to show things with evidence and that’s what we’ve done.”

The point is enough for the Staggies to jump two places in the Premiership table, with the Dingwall side now in ninth position.

Mackay felt his side’s strength in depth came to the fore when he needed it most.

He added: “I’ve spoken to them and the difference is we have a group where consistency means the ones coming on are as reliable as the ones coming off.

“We’ve had 1,000 miles of a journey in Dundee, Motherwell and here and at all the grounds I’ve been happy with how we’ve been playing.

“Fresh legs were needed and looking at my team we’ve been toe-to-toe with everyone.”