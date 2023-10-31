Malky Mackay says point against Hibernian was least Ross County deserved at Easter Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay says point against Hibernian was least Ross County deserved at Easter Road

The Staggies fought back from two goals down to claim their third successive draw on the road.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: Shutterstock.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: Shutterstock.

Malky Mackay believes Ross County could feasibly have taken more against Hibernian after their thrilling comeback rescued a 2-2 draw at Easter Road.

The Staggies found themselves trailing to a heavily deflected Elie Youan goal towards the end of the first half, with Jair Tavares adding a second shortly after the restart.

County rallied to restore parity with two goals in the space of seven minutes, courtesy of an own goal from Hibs substitute Allan Delferriere and a stunning Jordan White finish.

Scott Allardice in action against Hibernian. Image: SNS

Mackay felt a third successive draw on the road was the least his side deserved, having been thrilled with his side’s performance at Easter Road.

The Staggies boss said: “I’ve got mixed feelings. I’m delighted in the performance and comeback.

“I’m slightly disappointed we didn’t win the game. In the first half we were excellent and controlled a lot of the game.

“We didn’t quite pull trigger and I was disappointed to lose the deflection before half-time because it changed things. The crowd were starting to get restless and I think that would have shown at half-time.

“In the second half we started well, lost the good goal from their point of view and at 2-0 this could have got away from us.

“But we were brave and they continued to play and find openings and we eventually got the goals. We then had a couple of great chances to win.

“It gives you confidence coming to city clubs with big stadiums and a team off the back of a good result against Celtic.

James Brown in action against Hibernian. Image: SNS

“To play and dominate the ball leaves me really happy with them. You’ve got to show things with evidence and that’s what we’ve done.”

The point is enough for the Staggies to jump two places in the Premiership table, with the Dingwall side now in ninth position.

Mackay felt his side’s strength in depth came to the fore when he needed it most.

He added: “I’ve spoken to them and the difference is we have a group where consistency means the ones coming on are as reliable as the ones coming off.

“We’ve had 1,000 miles of a journey in Dundee, Motherwell and here and at all the grounds I’ve been happy with how we’ve been playing.

“Fresh legs were needed and looking at my team we’ve been toe-to-toe with everyone.”

More from Ross County

Scott Allardice in action against Hibernian. Image: SNS
Ross County stage thrilling comeback to secure 2-2 draw with Hibernian at Easter Road
Ross County's Kyle Turner (left) and St Johnstone's Sam McClelland. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.
Ross County's Kyle Turner targets starting spot in Premiership visit to Hibs
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Fans' flak over Aberdeen's Premiership performances and points return will be no…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay on the sidelines at Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Malky Mackay says Ross County will be ready to finish 1,000-mile week strong
Motherwell's Max Ross scores to make it 3-3 against Ross County.
Ross County fan view: Staggies have defensive errors to blame for not securing comfortable…
Ross County's Eamonn Brophy lets fly to give Ross County the lead at Motherwell. Images: Craig Hoy/SNS Group
Eamonn Brophy sets sights on Hibs after Ross County 'throw away' lead to draw…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay looks dejected at full-time. Images: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Malky Mackay rues Ross County's collapse after 3-1 lead ends in 3-3 draw at…
Ryan Leak in action for Ross County against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Ryan Leak focused on racking up Ross County clean sheets
Josh Sims in action for Ross County against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS
Ross County winger Josh Sims dealt fresh setback ahead of Motherwell trip
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay striving for perfect balance of defensive strength and attacking threat at Ross…

Conversation