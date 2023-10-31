Former Aberdeen captain emerges as bookmaker’s favourite for St Johnstone job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Aberdeen captain emerges as bookmaker’s favourite for St Johnstone job

Scott Brown is receiving strong backing in the race to replace Steven MacLean at McDiarmid Park.

By Paul Third
Scott Brown when he was in charge of Fleetwood Town. Image: Paul O'Brien/Shutterstock
Scott Brown when he was in charge of Fleetwood Town. Image: Paul O'Brien/Shutterstock

Former Aberdeen captain Scott Brown has emerged as a bookmakers’ favourite for the vacant manager’s job at St Johnstone.

Brown, who had a trophy-laden career as captain of Celtic, is without a club since leaving his first managerial role at Fleetwood Town in September.

The former Dons captain has moved ahead of Livingston boss David Martindale in the race to succeed Steven MacLean, who was dismissed on Sunday, in the latest odds from bettingsites.co.uk.

Former Celtic and Hibernian boss Neil Lennon has been installed as third favourite with former Saints bosses Tommy Wright, Callum Davidson and Owen Coyle also named among the contenders.

 

Latest St Johnstone manager odds:

5/2 – Scott Brown
7/2 – David Martindale

13/2 – Neil Lennon

8/1 – Tommy Wright, Robbie Nielson
12/1- Jody Morris

14/1 – Ian Murray, Kevin Thomson

16/1 – Callum Davidson

25/1 – Owen Coyle, Jim McIntyre, David Healy

40/1 – Alex Rae, Billy Dodds

