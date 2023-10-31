Former Aberdeen captain emerges as bookmaker’s favourite for St Johnstone job

Former Aberdeen captain Scott Brown has emerged as a bookmakers’ favourite for the vacant manager’s job at St Johnstone.

Brown, who had a trophy-laden career as captain of Celtic, is without a club since leaving his first managerial role at Fleetwood Town in September.

The former Dons captain has moved ahead of Livingston boss David Martindale in the race to succeed Steven MacLean, who was dismissed on Sunday, in the latest odds from bettingsites.co.uk.

Former Celtic and Hibernian boss Neil Lennon has been installed as third favourite with former Saints bosses Tommy Wright, Callum Davidson and Owen Coyle also named among the contenders.

Latest St Johnstone manager odds:

5/2 – Scott Brown

7/2 – David Martindale

13/2 – Neil Lennon

8/1 – Tommy Wright, Robbie Nielson

12/1- Jody Morris

14/1 – Ian Murray, Kevin Thomson

16/1 – Callum Davidson

25/1 – Owen Coyle, Jim McIntyre, David Healy

40/1 – Alex Rae, Billy Dodds