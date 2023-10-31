Aberdeen FC Former Aberdeen captain emerges as bookmaker’s favourite for St Johnstone job Scott Brown is receiving strong backing in the race to replace Steven MacLean at McDiarmid Park. By Paul Third October 31 2023, 3.17pm Share Former Aberdeen captain emerges as bookmaker’s favourite for St Johnstone job Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6240661/former-aberdeen-captain-emerges-as-bookmakers-favourite-for-st-johnstone-job/ Copy Link 0 comment Scott Brown when he was in charge of Fleetwood Town. Image: Paul O'Brien/Shutterstock Former Aberdeen captain Scott Brown has emerged as a bookmakers’ favourite for the vacant manager’s job at St Johnstone. Brown, who had a trophy-laden career as captain of Celtic, is without a club since leaving his first managerial role at Fleetwood Town in September. The former Dons captain has moved ahead of Livingston boss David Martindale in the race to succeed Steven MacLean, who was dismissed on Sunday, in the latest odds from bettingsites.co.uk. Former Celtic and Hibernian boss Neil Lennon has been installed as third favourite with former Saints bosses Tommy Wright, Callum Davidson and Owen Coyle also named among the contenders. Latest St Johnstone manager odds: 5/2 – Scott Brown 7/2 – David Martindale 13/2 – Neil Lennon 8/1 – Tommy Wright, Robbie Nielson 12/1- Jody Morris 14/1 – Ian Murray, Kevin Thomson 16/1 – Callum Davidson 25/1 – Owen Coyle, Jim McIntyre, David Healy 40/1 – Alex Rae, Billy Dodds
