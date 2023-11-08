Sean Wallace: Aberdeen need to deliver biggest Euro away win at PAOK since stunning Rijeka

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Sean Wallace: Aberdeen need to deliver biggest Euro away win at PAOK since stunning Rijeka

Aberdeen shocked Rijeka 3-0 away in 2015 to end the Croatian's 12-game unbeaten run in Europe and Barry Robson's side will have to emulate that feat against PAOK in Greece to keep alive slim hopes of progressing from the group.

Aberdeen's (L/R) Shay Logan. Ryan Jack and Kenny McLean celebrate at full-time after beating HJK Rijeka 3-0. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's (L/R) Shay Logan. Ryan Jack and Kenny McLean celebrate at full-time after beating HJK Rijeka 3-0. Image: SNS
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen need a performance and result in Greece on the same level as the odds-defying defeat of Rijeka in 2015.

To keep alive slim hopes of progressing from Group G, the Dons must deliver what Euro big-hitters Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Ajax, Arsenal and Tottenham failed to achieve – win at PAOK’s Toumba Stadium.

Barry Robson’s side will chase that formidable target when facing Group G leaders PAOK in Thessaloniki in the Europa Conference League tomorrow.

PAOK are undefeated at home in Europe this season and beat Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 last month.

The 28,000 capacity stadium is renowned for the intimidating atmosphere created by the passionate, partisan support.

Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara celebrates scoring his side’s second goal against PAOK during the UEFA Europa Conference League Group G match at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. Image: PA.

Aberdeen touched down in Greece with their mission statement clear – secure  a shock victory against the group leaders in their own backyard.

It is all or nothing for the Dons out here in Thessaloniki as anything less than a victory will end their already highly tenuous hopes of progressing from the group.

A draw or defeat and Aberdeen’s Group G campaign is over and they will effectively be condemned to playing out two dead rubbers in the final fixtures.

However a win would re-ignite aspirations of progression from the group.

It can be done as Aberdeen exploited weaknesses in PAOK when holding a 2-0 lead at Pittodrie with 17 minutes remaining.

The only problem is that PAOK also exposed Aberdeen’s weaknesses, although primarily by exploiting individual errors, to secure a dramatic 3-2 win.

Aberdeen have impressed for stages in all three games in Group G.

They will need that level for the entire 90 minutes at the Toumba Stadium.

How big a win do the Dons need at POAK?

How big a result do Aberdeen need in Greece?

One of the same level that saw Derek McInnes’ Aberdeen side shock Croatian top flight outfit HNK Rijeka in 2015.

Rijeka were 12 games unbeaten in European competition at their Stadion Kantrida.

Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara celebrates scoring against PAOK. Image: PA

Even then reigning Europa League champions Sevilla had failed to win at the stadium the season before the Dons played in Croatia.

Rijeka were unbeaten in 24 games in all competition at home prior to facing the Dons.

They lost 3-0 to Aberdeen on July 15, 2015.

Rijeka’s previous home defeat before being shocked by the Dons was a 2-1 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on league action on September 21, 2014.

Aberdeen shocked the Croatian club in searing heat through goals from Andrew Considine, Peter Pawlett and Kenny McLean.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie looks dejected against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

The Dons will need lightning to strike twice when they go against PAOK tomorrow.

Robson’s side no longer have the element of surprise as POAK will be on red alert as to the potential dangers of the Reds.

The Group G leader were close to losing at Pittodrie.

That match delivered a brutal European lesson to Aberdeen about the fine margins at this level.

Lessons learned must be that defensive errors are clinically punished and scoring opportunities must be converted.

This is only the second time Aberdeen have competed in the group stages of Europe.

The other occasion was in the 2007-08 UEFA Cup when the Reds progressed to the knock-out phase.

Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie fouled in the box but no penalty awarded. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen, under Jimmy Calderwood, progressed to set up a last-32 clash with Bayern Munich despite losing their away group games.

The Reds lost to 3-0 to Greek side Panathinaikos and 2-0 to Spain’s Atletico Madrid.

After losing 2-1 in Germany to Eintracht Frankfurt the hunt for a first ever group stage away win continues.

Aberdeen qualified from the groups 16-years ago despite failing to win away from home.

There will be no repeat this time if they cannot overturn the odds to beat PAOK at the Toumba Stadium.

The PAOK players celebrate in front of their fans after scoring the winner against Aberdeen on Thursday. Image: Shutterstock.

Maradona mural inside PAOK’s stadium

A mural of legend Diego Maradona is painted inside PAOK’s Toumba Stadium.

The fantastic piece is in tribute to the Argentinian legend’s appearance at the stadium in Europe with Napoli in the UEFA Cup in 1988.

Italian giants Napoli won the first leg 1-0.

Such was the intense desire to watch the world’s greatest footballer in action all 48,000 (the then capacity) for the return leg at the Toumba Stadium quickly sold out.

Napoli went 1-0 ahead in Greece courtesy of Careca before PAOK levelled to secure a legendary result that is still commemorated.

In the aftermath of the game Maradona praised the PAOK fans and the atmosphere they created.

Maradona said: “I’ve played many games but I’ve never seen anything like this.”

That quote is written on the mural in the stadium.

Maradona was blown away by the atmosphere in the Toumba Stadium.

How will Aberdeen react to the intimidating cauldron?

We will find out tomorrow evening.

The calm before the storm

Whilst in Thessaloniki to report on Aberdeen’s game I will embrace the opportunity to explore a beautiful city during any downtime.

A must-see is the fortified White Tower on the seafront which is  Thessaloniki’s main landmark.

From the White Tower there is a stunning view of the city and Mediterranean Sea.

There is a glorious promenade which offers relaxing walks and glorious views.

It is the calm before the storm of the Dons game at the Toumba Stadium.

Conversation