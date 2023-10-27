Referee kicked his own changing room door after Aberdeen’s loss to PAOK, claims Barry Robson

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has revealed referee Sebastian Gishamer kicked his own dressing room door after the Dons’ controversial 3-2 loss to PAOK.

And Robson reckons the Austrian whistler booted the door at Pittodrie because “he knows he has made a mistake”.

Robson was left furious at referee Gishamer’s failure to award a penalty for a foul on Jack MacKenzie in the 78th minute when the Dons were leading 2-1 in the Europa Conference League Group G clash.

It is understood Austrian VAR official Alan Kijas did not even check the foul on MacKenzie by PAOK captain Vieriniha.

Group leaders PAOK went on to level in the 84th minute and then snatch a dramatic winner with a converted penalty, following a VAR review, deep into injury time.

Aberdeen had led 2-0 with only 17 minutes of the game remaining.

Robson said: “I know the referee has come in kicking his door.

“I think he knows he has made a mistake.

“But it doesn’t help me.

“It doesn’t help our team as we come away with nothing when it could have been three points at that time.”

It's heartbreak for Aberdeen 💔 Despite Aberdeen taking a 2-0 lead, PAOK take the win with a penalty on the last kick of the game.#UECL pic.twitter.com/aOnjOqEkEj — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 26, 2023

‘They made a mistake again’

It is the second successive game in Europe where Robson has been left frustrated by refereeing decisions and the failure of VAR.

In the 1-1 Group G draw with HJK Helsinki at Pittodrie, Aberdeen striker Duk was left bloodied by an elbow from midfielder Georgios Kanellopoulos.

However, a foul was given against Duk.

VAR did not ask official Daniel Stefanski to review the incident, which happened in the first half when the game against HJK Helsinki was goalless.

In the aftermath of the gut-wrenching loss to PAOK, Robson was again left frustrated at VAR.

He said: “They made a mistake once again.

“How many times is that going to happen?

“I can’t get why it is not checked.

“I cannot understand for the life of me why it is not.

“People will say I’m looking for excuses, but I’m not. It is just blatant.

“It is just blatantly wrong.

“I cannot understand how they got it so wrong.”