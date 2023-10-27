Referee kicked his own changing room door after Aberdeen’s loss to PAOK, claims Barry Robson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Referee kicked his own changing room door after Aberdeen’s loss to PAOK, claims Barry Robson

Robson was left fuming at VAR for the second successive Europa Conference League game after the officials' failure to award a penalty against PAOK for a foul on Jack MacKenzie.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie goes down in the box and appeals for a penalty against PAOK. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie goes down in the box and appeals for a penalty against PAOK. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has revealed referee Sebastian Gishamer kicked his own dressing room door after the Dons’ controversial 3-2 loss to PAOK.

And Robson reckons the Austrian whistler booted the door at Pittodrie because “he knows he has made a mistake”.

Robson was left furious at referee Gishamer’s failure to award a penalty for a foul on Jack MacKenzie in the 78th minute when the Dons were leading 2-1 in the Europa Conference League Group G clash.

It is understood Austrian VAR official Alan Kijas did not even check the foul on MacKenzie by PAOK captain Vieriniha.

Group leaders PAOK went on to level in the 84th minute and then snatch a dramatic winner with a converted penalty, following a VAR review, deep into injury time.

Aberdeen had led 2-0 with only 17 minutes of the game remaining.

Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie goes down in the box and appeals for a penalty against PAOK. Image: Shutterstock.

Robson said: “I know the referee has come in kicking his door.

“I think he knows he has made a mistake.

“But it doesn’t help me.

“It doesn’t help our team as we come away with nothing when it could have been three points at that time.”

‘They made a mistake again’

It is the second successive game in Europe where Robson has been left frustrated by refereeing decisions and the failure of VAR.

In the 1-1 Group G draw with HJK Helsinki at Pittodrie, Aberdeen striker Duk was left bloodied by an elbow from midfielder Georgios Kanellopoulos.

However, a foul was given against Duk.

VAR did not ask official Daniel Stefanski to review the incident, which happened in the first half when the game against HJK Helsinki was goalless.

In the aftermath of the gut-wrenching loss to PAOK, Robson was again left frustrated at VAR.

Aberdeen striker Duk caught on the side of the head by Georgios Kanellopoulos of HJK Helsinki’s right elbow while challenging for the ball. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “They made a mistake once again.

“How many times is that going to happen?

“I can’t get why it is not checked.

“I cannot understand for the life of me why it is not.

“People will say I’m looking for excuses, but I’m not. It is just blatant.

“It is just blatantly wrong.

“I cannot understand how they got it so wrong.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann reacts following defeat during the Uefa Europa Conference League Group G match at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: PA.
Defiant boss Barry Robson vows 'angry' Aberdeen will come out fighting after Euro agony
Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie goes down in the box and appeals for a penalty against PAOK. Image: Shutterstock.
Joe Harper: I'm still raging after Aberdeen were let down by VAR in Europe…
Referee Sebastian Gishamer awards a penalty kick to PAOK in time added after checking footage on the VAR screen. Stefan Schwab of PAOK scored the spot-kick with the last kick of the ball to give PAOK a 3-2 victory against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Ref Watch: Serious competency questions if Jack MacKenzie penalty incident in Aberdeen's loss to…
Aberdeen's Jack Mackenzie has a penalty appeal waved away against PAOK, in the Europa Conference League at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Fan view: Aberdeen v PAOK proves any benefits from VAR are being outweighed by…
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson reacts on the sideline during the Europa Conference League game with PAOK. Image: PA.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson asks 'what's VAR doing here?' after Jack MacKenzie pen ignored…
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected as his side concede a penalty against PAOK. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen suffer late Euro heartache when blowing two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to PAOK
Frankfurt and Aberdeen fans after pyro was allegedly thrown into the home end. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen hit out at fans over Uefa pyrotechnic fines ahead of PAOK clash -…
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson at a Pittodrie press conference ahead of the Euro clash with PAOK. Image: SNS.
Boss Barry Robson warns Aberdeen must deliver a 'close to perfect' performance to overcome…
PAOK's Brandon Thomas in action during a training session at Pittodrie Stadium on Wednesday evening. Image: SNS .
Striker Brandon Thomas warns PAOK ready to go on the attack against Aberdeen
Stefan Gartenmann during an Aberdeen press conference at Pittodrie for the clash against PAOK. Image: SNS.
'Something extraordinary on a European night' - Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann ready to use…

Conversation